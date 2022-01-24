Flex LNG - Invitation to Q4 2021 presentation and webcast

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday February 16, 2022 on or about 07:00 CET (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST) the same day.

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/42dfa2a2

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 30 15

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928 338

United Kingdom, local: 08444 819 752

United Kingdom (toll free): 0800 279 6619

United States: +1 646 741 3167

United States (toll free): +1 877 870 9135

Confirmation Code: 3025688

A Q&A session will be held after the conference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the conference/webcast will be made available on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.