Corning Expands High-Index Glass Portfolio to Help Accelerate Mass Adoption of Augmented Reality Technology

CORNING, N.Y. , Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today the launch of a new glass composition to advance the development of augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) diffractive waveguides for wearable devices. Optical advancements inherent in the glass take the augmented reality experience to the next level through larger, clearer digital content that creates more engaging and immersive user experiences.



Corning’s Advanced Optics business efficiently delivers high-quality glass that has been designed, measured, and cut to meet precise customer needs with unique end-to-end solutions, enabling advancements in the AR/MR market for nearly a decade. The new 2.0 high-index glass joins the company’s AR/MR portfolio, which also includes high-index compositions of 1.8 and 1.9.

Corning Advanced Optics’ new 2.0 high-refractive index glass will enable a wider field of view (FOV) and enhanced optical clarity, including best-in-class light transmission for blue wavelength in AR/MR wearable devices. Compared with glass compositions with lower refractive index values, OEMs can achieve a greater FOV with fewer pieces of glass, allowing for lighter, sleeker, and more cost-effective headset designs. Corning’s 2.0 glass composition, as well as its comprehensive solutions for flatness metrology and precision laser glass cutting, will further enable the AR/MR industry, bringing mass consumer adoption one step closer. Corning’s 2.0 glass is available in wafer diameters of 150 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm and a range of thicknesses with leading geometric tolerances.

“Our new 2.0 high-index glass illustrates Corning’s commitment to delivering advanced glass solutions for augmented reality applications,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Corning Advanced Optics. “Our technologies bring the detail below the surface to life. Over the next several years, through new glass compositions, supporting capabilities, and innovative solutions, Corning will help enable the adoption of AR into our daily lives.”

The launch of this new composition builds on Corning’s leadership in glass and ceramic science, optical physics, and its proprietary manufacturing platforms. This expertise enabled the company to be first to market with ultra-flat, high-index glass wafers for top-tier consumer electronic companies pursuing AR/MR waveguide devices.

“These headsets require very precise, very flat glass in the eyepiece for a wide FOV and superior image quality, and our extensive knowledge of glass allows Corning to drive innovation in this application space,” Velasquez continued.

Corning will showcase its new 2.0 glass composition at the SPIE AR | VR | MR event and SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco from January 24-28.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” and “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These estimates are subject to change and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by us, depending on the outcome of various factors. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, current estimates and forecasts, general economic conditions, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the Company, actual results could differ materially. Some of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact across our businesses on demand, operations, our global supply chains and stock price; our ability to increase margins through implementation of price increases, operational changes and other cost reduction measures; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions; global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and China or other countries, and related impacts on our businesses' global supply chains and strategies; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic), including inflation, interest rates, the value of securities and other financial assets, precious metals, oil, natural gas and other commodity prices and exchange rates (particularly between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen, new Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan and South Korean won), and the impact of such changes and volatility on our financial position and businesses; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components and materials; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; possible disruption in commercial activities or our supply chain due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, international trade disputes or major health concerns; loss of intellectual property due to theft, cyber-attack, or disruption to our information technology infrastructure; unanticipated disruption to our supply chain, equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand rate of technology change; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; adverse litigation; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impacts of audits by taxing authorities; and the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations; and other risks detailed in Corning’s SEC filings.

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Web Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated (“Corning”) wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning’s media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company’s SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

Media Relations Contact:

Gabrielle Bailey

(607) 974-6394

baileygr@corning.com

MK Cornfield

(607) 974-6935

cornfielmj@corning.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

(607) 974-6716

nicholsoas@corning.com

Related Resources:

Reality Revealed through Corning Augmented Reality Solutions