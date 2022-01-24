Explora BioLabs Launches Preclinical Vivarium Model in Seattle

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explora BioLabs, the national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services headquartered in San Diego, recently announced its entry into the Seattle market.

Its first Seattle vivarium, conveniently located in the East Lake Union neighborhood, will open in May 2022. A second facility will open in 36 months in the South Lake Union neighborhood. The new facilities will provide Seattle biotechnology companies with easily accessible vivaria and research space for their mission-critical preclinical in vivo programs.

The first location is an approximately 20-minute drive from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and a 10-minute drive from downtown Seattle Center. It is within walking distance of the South Lake Union light rail trolley transit station and the amenity-rich East Lake Union biotech cluster.

The East Lake Union location will provide biotechnology companies with immediate access to more than 10,000 square feet of fully-managed outsourced vivarium and research space (known as OnDemand services). The facility allows researchers to focus on their science while Explora's staff handles the preclinical in vivo study management, husbandry, logistics and compliance requirements. All Explora facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment and operations, validated through AAALAC accreditation, NIH/OLAW assurance and best-in-class health monitoring. The East Lake Union facility's services will include quarantine, necroscopy and IVIS imaging.

Explora's OnSite services will also launch shortly after the first facility opens.

"We're excited to expand our services into the Seattle market," said Sandy Paige, Explora's CEO. "So much world-class innovation comes out of Seattle's biotech community, and we can't wait to integrate our offerings into the needs of these emerging biotech powerhouses as they scale for impact. We have been seeking the right location in Seattle for a number of years and are delighted to have finally found the perfect landing spots. Our customers are already eager and ready to go with this flexible, capital efficient, high quality preclinical in vivo solution."

Other facilities in Explora's national network are distributed throughout California (San Francisco and San Diego) and Boston, MA. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research and have the flexibility to relocate or co-locate knowing they will have reliable, high-quality facilities nearby.

Customer Quotes

"Explora BioLabs is an invaluable part of our preclinical research program," said Keith A., director, in vivo at Mammoth Biosciences. "By providing the vivarium space and the oversight of animal welfare and use protocols, Explora has enabled my team to focus on the execution of in vivo studies and, most importantly, allowed us to control our schedules. Should our team need additional support, it is also very comforting to know their OnDemand services with trained technicians are available to ensure the successful execution of the studies."

"As a small biotech company discovering and developing translational inhibitors in oncology, we needed a vivarium management solution that was more than just a landlord," said Jocelyn S., a former associate director of R&D at eFFECTOR Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego. "Explora BioLabs provided the professional infrastructure we were seeking, as well as animal husbandry, a compliance backbone, and scientific experience—everything we need to support our work and set us up for pharmacological success."

About Explora BioLabs

For nearly two decades, Explora has provided services to companies ranging from early stage biotechs to large pharma. Explora's entire service portfolio is backed by Ph.D.-level scientists with experience in the preclinical in vivo workflow. The national vivarium network Explora BioLabs operates gives biotechnology clients with on- and off-site vivarium services, including vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and equipment, supply chain management, regulatory oversight and veterinary/husbandry staffing. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora can run preclinical contract research studies including comprehensive, full-solution and/or a-la-carte in vivo services. Explora's CRO services include the design and execution of preclinical studies for oncology and IVIS imaging, metabolism, pharmacokinetics, non-GLP toxicology and a variety of other common therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com.

Media Contact:

Krystina Feucht, Marketing Manager

Explora BioLabs

kfeucht@explorabiolabs.com

858-768-2100

Related Images











Image 1: Explora BioLabs Launches Turnkey Preclinical Vivariums in Seattle





The new facilities will provide Seattle biotechnology companies with easily accessible vivaria and research space for their mission-critical preclinical in vivo programs.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment