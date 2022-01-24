Gold Island Inc Announces Exploration & Corporate Update Webinar on January 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm EST

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Island Inc. (“Gold Island” or the “Company”), a well funded gold exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective properties in the emerging Newfoundland gold camp, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webinar on January 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm EST where Company Management will provide an overview of its newly optioned properties in Newfoundland, and present details of the Company’s exploration strategy and ongoing exploration plan.



The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently closed a private placement offering for aggregate gross total proceeds of C$7,709,999.50 (the “Offering”) comprised of: (i) common shares of the Company (each a “Common Share”) at $0.35 per Common Share; and (ii) common shares, which qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a “Flow-Through Share”) at $0.45 per Flow-Through Share. Participants in the Offering included Eric Sprott, Company insiders and other leading resource investors. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as a finder in connection with the Offering.

“We are very grateful for the strong support in this financing, which was comprised of a very sophisticated and strategic investor group led by Eric Sprott. This initial financing establishes the foundation for our quest to find a new gold deposit in Newfoundland. I am pleased to once again be working with Shawn Ryan and we hope to repeat the success of the 1M+ ounce gold discovery we made in 2008 with Underworld Resources. The Company has been very active since its inception in mid 2021, having completed an extensive soil sampling program on four of the Company’s properties. We are excited to provide further details on the program and results in due course.” said Adrian Fleming, Gold Island’s Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Webinar Details

Company management will provide an overview of its newly optioned properties in Newfoundland, present details of the Company’s exploration strategy and future exploration plans, and followed by a live Q&A session.

Date: January 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm EST

Register here: https://my.6ix.com/SEoq60KS

Newfoundland Projects

The Company has optioned seven properties (Figure 1) from Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc. and other prospectors which encompass a diversity of geological terranes. They are all characterised by features that are known to be important to the localisation of gold mineralisation, including structural complexity, juxtaposed rock units of different rheology and/or indications of gold mineralisation from limited historic work.

The Notre Dame property is the Company’s most advanced project within which the Burton prospects have gold at surface including channel samples which returned up to 56 g/t Au over 2m, and limited past core drilling. The Company plans to systematically continue exploration work in 2022 which should lead to Rotary Air Blast (“RAB”) drilling and then diamond or Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling in the second half of the year. Ground Truth Exploration is undertaking much of the initial field exploration work, which is expected to define prospective targets on our properties. The Company’s search for gold entails progressive, iterative phases, typically in the following sequence:

Phase 1: Preliminary geochemistry sampling and geophysics analysis, including systematic soil sampling on 100 m line separation plus aeromagnetic, VLF, LiDAR, and ground magnetic surveys.



Preliminary geochemistry sampling and geophysics analysis, including systematic soil sampling on 100 m line separation plus aeromagnetic, VLF, LiDAR, and ground magnetic surveys. Phase 2: Anomaly follow up, including prospecting and mapping of targets defined by the soil sample assays, additional infill and extension soil geochemistry sampling, GT probe sampling, and optional electrical geophysics including Induced Polarization.



Anomaly follow up, including prospecting and mapping of targets defined by the soil sample assays, additional infill and extension soil geochemistry sampling, GT probe sampling, and optional electrical geophysics including Induced Polarization. Phase 3: Reconnaissance drilling using a rotary air blast (RAB) drilling on highest priority targets.





Reconnaissance drilling using a rotary air blast (RAB) drilling on highest priority targets. Phase 4: Definition drilling with diamond core or reverse circulation equipment to confirm and define mineralisation.



The Company plans to commence anomaly follow up field work shortly on the four properties already sampled in 2021: Notre Dame, Blizzard Pond, Ming’s Bight, and Annieopsquotch. First pass soil sampling on the remaining Hampden, Wild Bight and Hodge properties is expected to begin in the Spring 2022. Details about the Company’s projects can be found on the Company’s website: https://www.goldisland.ca/exploration-properties/project-summary-overview/.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10f05c52-cc95-4047-8caa-a9ddd2a936c5

About Gold Island

Gold Island is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Newfoundland. The Company holds seven highly prospective claim blocks totalling 1,675 square kilometres. The areas were selected by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan following exhaustive research of regional geological and structural data plus compilation of historical geochemical sampling. Most of which have seen minimal modern systematic gold exploration and several of these claim blocks have never been staked or systematically explored for gold. The Gold Island team is led by Adrian Fleming, a geologist with a track record of exploration success, who is credited with important discoveries in Papua New Guinea, Australia, South America, and Canada. Formed in 2021, the Company has assembled the key components for successful gold exploration and value creation its shareholders: properties, people, financial resources, and methodology. Further details on the Company are available on the Company’s website at www.goldisland.ca.

