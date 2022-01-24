Ford Punishing Ontario Parents

Bea Bruske: Ford government must stop playing politics and sign child care deal

OTTAWA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are welcoming today’s child care agreement between the federal government and Nunavut. With today’s agreement, Ontario is now the lone province or territory that has failed to agree on a deal to bring affordable child care to families.

“Every other jurisdiction in Canada has managed to come to the table but the Ford government is thwarting efforts to reach a deal for parents in his province – and that means over 4 million Ontario families are being left behind,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “Premier Ford is dragging his heels and in the process hurting so many working families.”

Bruske said that it is imperative governments work together to help struggling families and urged the Ontario and federal governments to redouble their efforts to reach a deal and start providing relief for families.

“Affordable child care is now within reach for Ontario parents, if only Doug Ford and the Conservatives would agree,” said Bruske. “Parents struggled to find and pay for child care even before the pandemic. It’s so frustrating for Ontario parents to watch their government more focussed on political fights than helping families and children,” continued Bruske.

Bruske added that with the rising cost of living making family essentials more expensive, families need urgent relief.

“High prices and a dire lack of affordable spaces has pushed families to the breaking point – and pushed too many women to the economic sidelines,” concluded Bruske. “Bringing affordable, public child care within reach of all parents, from coast-to-coast-to-coast, is a vital way governments can help make life more affordable for Canadian families.”

