Global Wound Closure Device Market is estimated to be US$ 26.93 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Wound Closure Device Market accounted for US$ 14.96 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 26.93 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.10%. Wound closure devices include strips, adhesives, sutures, mechanical wound closure devices, and staples. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the wound closure devices market is the rise in the number of operations performed around the world. The rise in demand for these devices, which help to strengthen injured tissue and reduce tissue trauma, as well as an increase in the prevalence of disabilities, is propelling the market forward. Only a needle and thread were used to close wounds in the past. Surgical techniques and advancements in the traditional method of wound closure led to the creation of new and modern equipment for wound closure surgical procedures. New wound closure procedures have emerged as a result of changes to the old method. Following wound closure, rapid activity occurs due to neovascularization and epithelization. The matrix extracellular components begin to organize themselves.

In 2019, Smith & Nephew, Plc., the global medical technology business has announced completion of the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

In March 2020, Smith and Nephew Plc. (UK) launched PICO 14 Single- use NPWT device and dressings in US.

The rise in demand for these devices, which help to strengthen injured tissue and reduce tissue trauma, as well as an increase in the prevalence of disabilities, is propelling the market forward. The market is influenced by the rising acceptance of the devices because they lower the risk of excessive scarring and infection, as well as the rise in the occurrence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Furthermore, an increase in the senior population, an increase in the number of accidents, an increase in healthcare spending, and the incidence of chronic wounds all benefit the wound closure devices industry. Furthermore, in the projected period, technical advances in these devices provide profitable potential for market players.





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Wound Closure Device Market, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatics Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Ophthalmic, Orthopedics, General Surgery and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Product Type, Global Wound Closure Device Market is segmented into Sutures, Hemostatics Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others.

Based on Application, Global Wound Closure Device Market is segmented into Gynaecology, Cardiology, Ophthalmic, Orthopedics, General Surgery and Others.

Based on End-User, Global Wound Closure Device Market is segmented into Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others.

By Region, the Global Wound Closure Device Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Wound Closure Device Market:

The key players operating in the dental crown and bridges market are Medtronic, Abbott, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Radcliffe Medical Media, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical, Smith Nephew, Baxter, 3M, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast, Arthrex Inc., DACH Medical Group, IVT Medical Ltd., Dolphin Sutures, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Welfare Medical Ltd., Riverpoint Medical and CryoLife Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

