Jet's Pizza® Announces Menu Changes Including Bigger Slices

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet's Pizza is always finding ways to be better. That's why, beginning Feb. 1, 2022, Jet's Pizza will shift to new, bigger slices on all small and large pizzas. You will still be enjoying that same, delicious pizza but with just a little bit more to hold on to.

A small pizza will now be cut into four slices, and a large pizza will be cut into eight, allowing for more cheese and toppings per slice.

Jet's Pizza will also be adding the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza as a permanent menu item. This pizza is loaded up with chicken, bacon, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and Jet's famous ranch dressing.

Additional changes to the Jet's menu include bringing Jet's Boats® and Deli Boats® back to their original 10" size. Jet's Boats are calzones made with freshly baked pizza dough and stuffed with premium mozzarella and your favorite pizza toppings, with butter and Romano cheese on top. Deli Boats are calzone-style sandwiches that also start with freshly baked pizza dough and include the options: Italian, Veggie, or Ham and Cheese.

"We're doing something we've never done before by changing up the size of our slices," said John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "With this change, our crews will be making about 25 million fewer cuts per year, which is a big help as the restaurant industry continues to face a nationwide labor shortage. We believe our customers will love the new slices because they'll be presented with a better consistent pizza with more cheese and toppings per slice."

To find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit jetspizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Gabriella Galloway

Jet's America

586-795-8403

press@jetspizza.com

###

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers John and Eugene Jetts, which has now grown to nearly 400 stores in 19 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

Related Images











Image 1: Large Detroit-style Pizza

















Image 2: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

















Image 3: Veggie Deli Boat® and Jet's Boats®









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment