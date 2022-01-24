Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 17 to January 21, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Paris, January 24, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 17 to January 21, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 17 to January 21, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI17/01/2022FR00001254863814698,2427XPAR
VINCI17/01/2022FR00001254861566698,2612CEUX
VINCI17/01/2022FR0000125486322698,2822TQEX
VINCI17/01/2022FR0000125486296298,2775AQEU
VINCI18/01/2022FR00001254864570097,5407XPAR
VINCI18/01/2022FR00001254861720097,5724CEUX
VINCI18/01/2022FR0000125486370097,5729TQEX
VINCI18/01/2022FR0000125486340097,5875AQEU
VINCI19/01/2022FR00001254863769698,0295XPAR
VINCI19/01/2022FR00001254861581698,0730CEUX
VINCI19/01/2022FR0000125486338698,0698TQEX
VINCI19/01/2022FR0000125486310298,0942AQEU
VINCI20/01/2022FR00001254863854798,6871XPAR
VINCI20/01/2022FR00001254861585198,6823CEUX
VINCI20/01/2022FR0000125486283698,6899TQEX
VINCI20/01/2022FR0000125486276698,6973AQEU
VINCI21/01/2022FR00001254864797097,9584XPAR
VINCI21/01/2022FR00001254861782197,9085CEUX
VINCI21/01/2022FR0000125486367197,9148TQEX
VINCI21/01/2022FR0000125486350497,9103AQEU
      
  TOTAL322 96698,0727 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

