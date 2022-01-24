English French

Paris, January 24, 2022



Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 17 to January 21, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 17 to January 21, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 17/01/2022 FR0000125486 38146 98,2427 XPAR VINCI 17/01/2022 FR0000125486 15666 98,2612 CEUX VINCI 17/01/2022 FR0000125486 3226 98,2822 TQEX VINCI 17/01/2022 FR0000125486 2962 98,2775 AQEU VINCI 18/01/2022 FR0000125486 45700 97,5407 XPAR VINCI 18/01/2022 FR0000125486 17200 97,5724 CEUX VINCI 18/01/2022 FR0000125486 3700 97,5729 TQEX VINCI 18/01/2022 FR0000125486 3400 97,5875 AQEU VINCI 19/01/2022 FR0000125486 37696 98,0295 XPAR VINCI 19/01/2022 FR0000125486 15816 98,0730 CEUX VINCI 19/01/2022 FR0000125486 3386 98,0698 TQEX VINCI 19/01/2022 FR0000125486 3102 98,0942 AQEU VINCI 20/01/2022 FR0000125486 38547 98,6871 XPAR VINCI 20/01/2022 FR0000125486 15851 98,6823 CEUX VINCI 20/01/2022 FR0000125486 2836 98,6899 TQEX VINCI 20/01/2022 FR0000125486 2766 98,6973 AQEU VINCI 21/01/2022 FR0000125486 47970 97,9584 XPAR VINCI 21/01/2022 FR0000125486 17821 97,9085 CEUX VINCI 21/01/2022 FR0000125486 3671 97,9148 TQEX VINCI 21/01/2022 FR0000125486 3504 97,9103 AQEU TOTAL 322 966 98,0727

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

