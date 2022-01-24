PRESS RELEASE: NACON: RETURN TO GROWTH FOR Q3 2021-22 (+5,2%)

English French

NACON Press release

Lesquin, 24 January 2022 – 18:00

RETURN TO GROWTH FOR Q3 2021-22 (+5,2%)

CONFIRMATION OF 2021/22 & 2022/23 TARGETS

IFRS – M€ 2021/22



2020/21



Change



Sales



1st Quarter (April-June)



33.7 38.0 -11.3%



2nd Quarter (July-September)



39.3 48.6 -19.1% 3rd Quarter (Oct.-Dec.) (1) 51.2 48.6 +5.2% Games 14.3 13.8 +3.4% Accessories 34.9 32.5 +7.4% Others(2) 2.0 2.3 -14.4% Cumulative 9 months (April-Dec.) (1) 124.2 135.3 -8.2% Games 41.6 46.6 -10.9% Accessories 78.7 84.1 -6.4% Others (2) 4.0 4.5 -12.2% (1) Non audited data (2) Mobile and Audio sales

Q3 sales rebound to 51.2 M€ i.e. +5.2%

In Q3 2021/22, Nacon returned to growth after two quarters which had been impacted by a very high comparison basis due to the lockdown periods favourable to the business. Sales growth over the period was driven by the strong performance of the games catalogue* and gaming accessories.

GAMES

The Video Games business posted sales of 14.3 M€, up 3.4% over the quarter. This increase was driven by the release of Cricket 22®, which got off to a commercial start in line with expectations. The back catalogue** held up well with sales of 5.5 M€.

ACCESSORIES

The Accessories business also grew by 7.4% to 34.9 M€ over the period. The 3rd quarter of FY 2021/22 saw the release of the new Revolution X Pro Controller. This good performance could have been amplified without the worldwide shortage of consoles (PlayStation®4 and new generation consoles).

Q4 sales to be impacted by postponed game releases

In Q4 2021/22, Nacon will continue to benefit from the success of Cricket 22® and the launch of Rugby22®. However Games sales are expected to be down sharply, given a weak publishing activity over the period with the postponement of Vampire: The Masquerade®- Swansong, release to FY 2022/23.

After the success of the Revolution X Pro Controller for Xbox® launched in October 2021, Accessories will enjoy ongoing sales in Q4 of headsets (PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One®, Xbox® Series X|S) and controllers for PlayStation®4 and Xbox® Series X|S.

For FY 2021/22, Nacon confirms its year-end targets with sales expected between 150 M€ and 180 M€ and a current operating income around 20 M€.

Outlook confirmed fo FY 2022/23

In FY 2022/23, Nacon anticipates sustained sales thanks to a buoyant publishing activity. More than 15 games are expected to be released during the year. Among them, the highly anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade®- Swansong and 4 other major games (SteelrisingTM, The Lord of the Rings™: Gollum™, SessionTM and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown TM). At the same time, Nacon will continue a policy of selective acquisitions in order to enhance its catalogue and become one of the leading players in the sector.

In this context, Nacon confirms its targets for FY 2022/23 with sales ranging between 250 M€ and 300 M€ as well as an operating margin exceeding 20%.

* Catalogue: games released during the current financial year

** Back catalogue: games released in previous financial years

Next Publication :

Q4 2021/22 Sales: 25 April 2022, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange





