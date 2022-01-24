GRATEFUL MARY BLOODY MARY MIX ENTERS SPEC'S IN TEXAS WITH PREMIUM, ALL-NATURAL INGREDIENTS AND A GROUNDBREAKING CBD TWIST

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grateful Mary, an artisanal reinterpretation of classic Bloody Mary mix, is pioneering a new breed of mixer: small-batch, delicious, healthy, and in one of its two debut formulations, enhanced by CBD. Produced by Frontier Brands, Grateful Mary is now on shelves at retailers throughout the Southeastern United States and at dozens of Spec's Wine, Spirits, and Finer Foods throughout Texas. Grateful Mary is available in two variations: Grateful Mary Bloody Mary Mix Traditional and Grateful Mary Bloody Mary Mix CBD Recovery.

Grateful Mary CBD Recovery is the first CBD-infused Bloody Mary mix to be mass distributed on the U.S. market.

Both Grateful Mary Traditional and Grateful Mary CBD Recovery boast a distinctive umami flavor profile usually reserved for craft cocktails in premier bars and restaurants--all with lower sodium and a fraction of the sugar found in other brands, as well as the absence of any high fructose corn syrup. The CBD used in Grateful Mary CBD Recovery is odorless, colorless, and flavorless, which means that while the two versions offer different restorative experiences, the taste across the two is consistent, designed to be enjoyed with or without alcohol.

Health benefits attributed to CBD include assistance in managing pain, inflammation, and anxiety; muscle relaxation; and calmness. Frontier Brands partners with a U.S. lab that utilizes proprietary cannabinoid extraction processes — Nanotek — a newly developed process that significantly increases the absorption rate of CBD molecules within the body. Creating a water-soluble CBD isolate in a 40 nanometer particle size — the smallest, optimally-sized molecule for maximized bioavailability (i.e. absorbed by the body rather than excreted) — Grateful Mary offers its customers a 10x potency and absorption rate compared to other CBD isolates on the market at a fraction of the cost.

Grateful Mary Traditional is available for $10.99-$14.99; Grateful Mary CBD Recovery is available for $15.99-$21.99. In addition to placement in Spec's throughout Texas, Grateful Mary is in stores throughout the Southeast. Bottles can also be purchased through GratefulMary.com.

ABOUT GRATEFUL MARY

Grateful Mary is a holistic approach to living well, lovingly bottled in Tennessee. With pioneering vision and artisanal execution, Grateful Mary has reimagined what Bloody Mary mix can be: small-batch, healthy, delicious either with a spirit or entirely on its own, and in one of its two debut formulations, enhanced by CBD. Grateful Mary Bloody Mary Mix Traditional and the groundbreaking Grateful Mary Bloody Mary Mix CBD Recovery—the first CBD-infused Bloody Mary mix mass distributed in the United States—are available now on shelves at retailers throughout the southeastern U.S. and at dozens of Spec's Wine, Spirits, and Finer Foods throughout Texas. To order, find retailers, and learn more, please visit https://gratefulmary.com/.

