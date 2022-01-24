CyberCEO Jacob Clendenning: "Growing Together" With Cyberbacker

Beverly Hills, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Cyber Jacob Clendenning emphasizes communication and self-evaluation on a new episode of CyberCEO.

In this episode, Cruz and Clendenning share key aspects of a fruitful Cyberbacker partnership.

Listen to Angelo Cruz and Jacob Clendenning's conversation here.

A Virtual Reality



MAPS coach Jacob Clendenning admits that he was unsure about working with a virtual assistant at first. "A challenge was my own limited thinking," he says. "I didn't know what I didn't know." But Clendenning sees challenges as opportunities and he took the leap. Fortunately, he says, Cyberbacker's excellent training program and streamlined approach to matching Cyberbackers with clients made the decision easier.



Clendenning stays in close communication with his Cyberbacker via text, phone, and email for collaboration and shared goals. "We want to build that relationship and have clear expectations to make sure we're traveling down the same road," he says.



Self-Evaluation Leads to Big Results

Clendenning realized that part of deciding to work with a Cyberbacker meant letting some things go. "I tell my clients: if you're considering it, and you're not doing it, you need to self-evaluate," he says. "In reality I was doing a terrible job at customer service."

Now that Cyberbacker Chris has taken on client communication, scheduling, and social media/marketing, Clendenning's client retention rate has grown from 60% to 80% in just 90 days. Chris has "created a customer service experience for new and existing clients that I was not able to provide," Clendenning says. He estimates that her work has freed up two entire days of his work week.

Looking Ahead

Clendenning commends his Cyberbacker for going bravely into the unknown. "She's steering brilliantly," he says. Furthermore, he's impressed by Chris's growth mindset. "She's constantly asking, what can I do better?"

As Clendenning and Cyberbacker Chris continue to deepen their professional relationship, they'll take on the challenge of creating fresh and dynamic social media content.

About: Cyberbacker's goal is to match accomplished individuals to clients who share similar values and goals in order to optimize growth. Find more information at www.cyberbacker.com, or contact Cyberbacker directly by email: growth@cyberbacker.com or phone: +1 801 686 8043



Jacob Clendenning is a MAPS Business Coach with a background in real estate. For more information, contact him at Jacob@myMAPScoach.com.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942





Attachment