PraSaga Hires Former GE Team Leader Nicole Colwell to Spearhead Global Partner and Channel Ecosystem

Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PraSaga ™ announces the arrival of Nicole Colwell to the Foundation’s leadership team to head the Global Partner and Channel Ecosystem.



“The PraSaga Foundation is a partnership driven de-centralized organization,” stated Colwell. “I look forward to bringing my experience to assist building a global collaborative of enterprise, innovator, and entrepreneurial partners.”

Prior to joining PraSaga, Colwell was part of the GE Digital Alliance and Channels Ecosystem leadership team, establishing global strategic partnerships with top technical and SI partners across the GE business units. She also developed the partner global Go To Market (GTM) strategy driving sales and growth across multiple industries. Her 25+ year career in IT includes leadership roles in alliances and business development at Avaya, GE, Unisys, and Hewlett Packard.

"Nicole brings experience to spearheading one of PraSaga’s key initiatives,” said Michael Holdmann, PraSaga Founder and CEO. "As a Foundation, we are focused on providing our technology to the entire world. We are creating partnerships with industry leaders from Supply Chain to Smart Cities to Pharmaceuticals and beyond. With Nicole’s global connections and GTM experience, we can impact multiple industries very quickly.”

Colwell’s is focused on purpose-driven organizational development and leadership. As a start-up advisor and host of the podcast “The Corporate Expat™ Experience,” she explores the importance of building a business future that embraces global partnerships designed to improve life for everyone.

“When I heard that PraSaga’s Founders wanted to help build the future we all want to live in,“ Colwell said. "I realized that I could help build an organization that we would all want to be a part of — I’m looking forward to what we’ll accomplish.”

PraSaga is building the next generation of Layer One blockchain. PraSaga’s technology solution solves many of the limitations that plague first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain™ successfully addresses lowering gas prices for miners, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly lowers development costs. PraSaga is a Swiss Foundation with American offices in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the original news story, please visit https://publishedpr.com/news/prasaga-hires-former-ge-team-leader-nicole-colwell-to-spearhead-global-partner-and-channel-ecosystem.html