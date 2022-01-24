Booyah Advertising Named to Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2022

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booyah Advertising , a leading Denver-based digital advertising firm, today won a place in Ad Age’s “Best Places to Work 2022”, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work, at home—and at work at home.

With more than 110 employees, Booyah is one of the largest and fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the Rocky Mountain region, attracting experts from across the country to its team. This growth is owed in large part to Booyah CEO Troy Lerner’s perennial commitment to his employees and to fostering a best-in-class company culture. This commitment is demonstrated in Booyah’s benefits package, which for a decade has included free health insurance, robust 401(k) matching, unlimited paid time off and award-winning management training. A recent increase to the 401(k) match, pet insurance and free unlimited-data phone plans are among new benefits additions that Booyah’s staff is able to access in 2022.

Asked how this commitment manifested in the day-to-day, Director of Marketplace Services Andy Thompson remarked, “I love that there are constant opportunities to grow in whatever way you'd like to. Want to learn how to be a better manager? There's a training program. Want to learn a new skill to improve your ability? There's someone willing to take time for extra coaching. It's not all about the Bottom Line ROI, but it's about People ROI.” Thompson continued, “The culture at Booyah is very different from other growing agencies in that it's not 'rise and grind'. Hard work is valued, but so are things like curiosity, community, teamwork and generally being a good person. Booyah has created a culture of opportunity rather than competition.”

Beyond robust benefits, Booyah team members themselves take the company’s values to heart, prioritizing collaboration, generosity, and kindness in their work. “Everyone that I have met here at Booyah has been so friendly, caring, and knowledgeable,” noted Senior Digital Media Manager Nick Capocelli. “There is not a single person here that is not willing to go out of their way for one another, even if they barely know each other. The culture here and knowing that every day I work at Booyah I will be supported and pushed to be my best self make this company amazing.”

About Booyah Advertising

Founded in 2001, Booyah Advertising is an award-winning digital marketing agency located in Denver, Colorado. Working with brands such as Unilever and Western Union, Booyah helps clients get better results from their digital marketing efforts through deliberation, experimentation, and collaboration. Booyah uses an integrated approach across services including paid search, paid social, display media, SEO, Amazon marketplace management, video, and programmatic to deliver top-tier results and service to its clients. For more information, visit https://www.booyahadvertising.com/ .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, Ad Age’s industry-leading content includes the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next conference series and proprietary data including the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

