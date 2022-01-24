DELTA DRONE - FINANCIAL AGENDA 2022

FINANCIAL AGENDA 2022
Dardilly, 24 January 2022 – 18H
Delta Drone (Euronext Growth - FR0011522168 - ALDR) publishes its 2022 financial agenda.
|2021 revenue
|January 31, 2022
|2021 Annual Results
|March 31, 2022
|Revenue for the 1st half of 2022
|July 21, 2022
|Half-year results 2022
|September 30, 2022
The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext Stock Exchange in Paris
About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com
Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Jerome Gacoin
Marie-Laure Laville
|+33 1 75 77 54 65
|+33 1 55 02 15 13
|jgacoin@aelium.fr
|ml.laville@open2europe.com
Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com
Attachment