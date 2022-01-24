DELTA DRONE - FINANCIAL AGENDA 2022

English French

FINANCIAL AGENDA 2022

Dardilly, 24 January 2022 – 18H

Delta Drone (Euronext Growth - FR0011522168 - ALDR) publishes its 2022 financial agenda.

2021 revenue January 31, 2022 2021 Annual Results March 31, 2022 Revenue for the 1st half of 2022 July 21, 2022 Half-year results 2022 September 30, 2022

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext Stock Exchange in Paris

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

