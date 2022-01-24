DELTA DRONE - FINANCIAL AGENDA 2022

Delta Drone (Euronext Growth - FR0011522168 - ALDR) publishes its 2022 financial agenda.

2021 revenueJanuary 31, 2022
2021 Annual ResultsMarch 31, 2022
Revenue for the 1st half of 2022July 21, 2022
Half-year results 2022September 30, 2022

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
Investor Contact:        Press Contact:









Jerome Gacoin





Marie-Laure Laville
+33 1 75 77 54 65+33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.frml.laville@open2europe.com



Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

 

