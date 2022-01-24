World Insurance Associates Acquires Mid Atlantic Insurance Group

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Mid Atlantic Insurance Agency (“Mid Atlantic”) of Richmond, VA on December 31, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Mid Atlantic Insurance Group is a commercial wholesaler. They are proud of the long-term relationships they have with the top-rated carriers with whom they work. Mid Atlantic specializes in Workers Compensation.

“We are proud to provide the agencies that work with us with very competitive pricing and efficient turnaround times on their quotes,” says Steve Love, Leader, Mid Atlantic. “We are glad to be joining WIA and look forward to increasing the number of agencies we work with.”

“I’d like to welcome Mid Atlantic to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Grant Thorton advised them on the transaction. Hirschler Fleischer provided legal counsel to Mid Atlantic. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.