ICOA Inc. signs MOU for soon-to-launch NFT platform with prominent artists, including Martha Saenz, at Expo 2020 in Dubai

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC Pink: ICOA), a publicly-traded Nevada company that acquires and partners with world-class DeFi, blockchain, crypto, and NFT (non-fungible tokens) initiatives and organizations, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with prominent artists, including Martha Sáenz, to collaborate on a new NFT platform that ICOA is co-developing with industry experts.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed by Dr. Vin Menon, Advisor for ICOA, Martha Sáenz, and other artists, follows the recent announcement of ICOA’s agreement with the Transforming Education Donor Fund and Scholas Occurrentes to launch an NFT initiative to support the mission of promoting education globally.

This agreement outlines the tokenization and distribution of two Scholas Occurrentes paintings, which were created by His Holiness Pope Francis in partnership with esteemed artists Mr. Brainwash, Domingo Zapata, and Martha Sáenz, as NFTs on the blockchain. The project will launch on ICOA’s new NFT platform and will include a partnership with ICOA’s most recent acquisition, iBG Finance (iBG). The iBG token will enable the distribution of the NFTs that will be created.



Martha Sáenz’s first solo exhibition, presented at the Antiguo Senado de la República in Mexico City, was launched at the Colombian Pavillion at the International World Fair on Friday (21 January). It features a selection of 18 pastel technique paintings that Sáenz has created since 2018.

Martha Sáenz (Sonora, 1975) is a self-taught artist and heir to the visual discourse of surrealism. Her work is produced with great artistic sensitivity and technical quality, revealing a personal journey of transformation in which she uses her senses and emotions to express her intimate world.

“ICOA is pivoting into the new areas powered by blockchain, including NFTs and the Metaverse. Our partnership with Martha Saenz and other prominent artists - who will be tokenizing their work on our forthcoming NFT platform - is a ‘live’ example of our evolution into this exciting world that will open new opportunities for our investors,” comments Hadria Wong, CEO, ICOA.

“ICOA is delighted to be entering into this strategic partnership with Martha Sáenz, among other reputed artists. This collaboration is one of the many partnerships that ICOA is focusing on, with the main aim of creating tremendous opportunities that will allow us to bring DeFi and blockchain down to the common individual,” says Dr. Vin Menon, Advisor for ICOA.

About ICOA Inc.

ICOA, Inc. is a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations. ICOA provides design, installation, operation, maintenance, and management of WI-FI hot-spot and hot-zone Internet access. ICOA owns or operates broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across 40 states, located in airports, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc. ICOA networks are compatible with widely used 802.11x technology and with virtually all Internet service providers. ICOA is currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain, and crypto space through multiple acquisitions.

www.icoa.tech

About iBG Finance

iBG Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) wealth management platform designed to bring simplicity to users interested in entering the cryptocurrency and the DeFi market. iBG is equipped with the latest Robo Advisory technology to offer algorithm-driven recommendations.

Website: https://ibg.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IbgFinance

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibg-finance/

About Transforming Education Donor Fund: The Transforming Education Donor Fund (TEDF) aims to combine art, sports and technology in order to promote culture through education, bringing together global agendas and empathy among humans to build a better tomorrow, starting with our youth. TEDF was developed as a partnership between Scholas Occurrentes and PVBLIC Foundation with a mission to bring investments to achieve the integration of students with the help and the commitment from various social actors, bringing together schools and educational networks around the world with different technological, athletic and artistic proposals. The Transforming Education Donor Fund is a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) that can be supported with any asset contribution – cash, stock, or other assets. For additional information about Transforming Education Donor Fund, visit the official website: www.transforming.org

About Scholas Occurrentes: Since its inception, Pope Francis dreamed of Scholas as the possibility of giving a concrete response to the call of this era, conferring on him the task of educating in the openness to the other, upon hearing that gathering the pieces of an atomized and empty of meaning world, and start creating a new culture: the Culture of Encounter. Today, more than twenty years after his first experience in Argentina, dreamed up by the then archbishop Jorge Bergoglio -today Pope Francis- Scholas is constituted as an International Organization of Pontifical Law, with offices in Argentina, Vatican City, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Haiti, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Mozambique, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania and the United States; present with its network in 190 countries, integrating more than 400 thousand educational centers and reaching more than one million children and young people around the world.

For additional information about SCHOLAS, visit the official website: www.scholasoccurrentes.org

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

