InPlay Oil Corp. Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Doug Bartole, President and Chief Executive Officer of InPlay, commented: “We are very pleased with InPlay’s inclusion in the OTCQX Best 50 list. InPlay was the third best performer on the OTCQX Best Market based on 2021 total return and average daily dollar volume growth. This is a welcome recognition of the value we have created for shareholders through the measured growth and financial performance of our company. It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and management team, strong guidance from our board of directors and the support of our lenders and shareholders. Looking forward, we are more excited than ever as InPlay has positioned itself in its strongest financial and operational position to date. We remain committed to delivering disciplined growth and strong returns to our shareholders.”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF. Additional information about the Company and our latest corporate presentation can be found on InPlay’s website at www.inplayoil.com.

