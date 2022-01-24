Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), January 24, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



17/01/2022 MTA 620 212.6135 131,820.40 18/01/2022 MTA 20,465 209.6096 4,289,661.10 19/01/2022 MTA 3,953 209.5295 828,270.00 21/01/2022 MTA 19,841 206.8892 4,104,888.40



Total







- 44,879 208.4414 9,354,639.90

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 89,936,417.00 for No. 420,520 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,214,637 common shares equal to 3.97% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,029,311 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 748,185,998.53.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

