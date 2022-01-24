Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market to reach US$ 105,379.4 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled 'Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market: Global Industry Analysis 2017-2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032', revenue generated from the whole grain & high fiber foods market has been estimated to be valued at over US$ 50,872.6 Mn in 2022, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).



Market Size Value in 2021 USD 50,872.6 Mn Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 105,379.4 Mn Global Growth Rate 7.6% Forecast Period 2022-2032

Consumers’ rising awareness about the close association between food and health has been turning out to be one of the most important social developments in the recent past. Various factors such as busy lifestyles adopted by consumers, rise in the obese population, and consumption of unhealthy food have been driving the consumers to shift to healthy diets. Consumers take into account the type of food that they consumer on a day-to-day basis. As a result, products such as whole grain & high fiber foods have been gaining traction over the past couple of years among their target customers.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2954

Whole grain & high fiber foods are those products that have been processed into finished products sourced from whole grains or high fiber sources such as seeds & nuts. These whole grain and high fiber foods contain minimum 51% of whole grains or 10-15% of dietary fiber. These include products such as bakery, breakfast cereals, pastas, and savory snacks. Whole Grain & high fiber foods can also be sourced from multiple whole grain sources. Only finished and packaged products have been considered in the market for whole grain & high fiber foods, and the volume is based on the weight of the entire finished product.

The importance of whole grain & high fiber foods in the bakery segment has been enduring, owing to the rise in the number of diet conscious consumers. Whole grain & high fiber foods have a wide range of applications in the production of various bakery products such as breads, cakes & pastries, baking ingredients & mixes, and other bakery frozen products.

On the basis of source, the whole grain & high fiber foods market is segmented into maize, wheat, brown rice, oats, rye, barley, quinoa, and multi-grain. In 2017, the wheat source segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 27.0%, and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. By flavour, the fruit segment is estimated to account for a 39.7% value share of the global whole grain & high fiber foods market in 2018. The food and beverages segment is expected to register a growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the bakery products segment is estimated to account for a more significant growth rate in the global whole grain & high fiber foods market over the forecast period. On the basis of region, the North American region has been estimated to dominate the whole grain & high fiber foods market, accounting for a significant revenue share of 24.3% in 2018, followed by Latin America in the global whole grain & high fiber foods market.

Macro-economic Market Factors Impacting the Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market

A majority of the manufacturers have been positioning themselves as health promoting companies in line with global changes in dietary guidelines

The changing regulatory scenario has drastically affected the consumption of whole grain and high fiber foods, especially in North America. Over the past year, the sales of whole grain and high fiber foods have skyrocketed, and manufacturers are increasingly positioning themselves as healthy companies. With the changes in guidelines, a major impact has been seen on product labelling and the marketing of products as a part of the health & wellness sector.

According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 50% grains consumed by consumers should be whole grains to ensure proper nutritional supply to the body. Following these changes, health conscious consumers have very religiously started following this recommended consumption of whole grains and high fiber foods, which has resulted in an exponential surge in whole grain cookies and crisp product types.

New technological processes are being adopted by manufacturers

New technologies are being developed that are aimed at utilizing the by-products of the milling industry to isolate active compounds for specific food applications, or altogether transform these components into forms that can be easily incorporated in food products without disturbing their texture and other characteristics. Other technologies developed are separating the right particle size whole grain flours for baking applications.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2954

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 50,872.6 Mn Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 105,379.4 Mn Global Growth Rate 7.6 % Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina,

EU5, Russia, Poland, China, ASEAN, Australia and

New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, Ethopia,

North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Component, Equipment, Application, End user, Region Key Companies Profiled Kellogg Company

George Weston Limited

Riviana Foods Inc

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

The Quaker Oats Company

La Brea Bakery Inc

Warburtons Limited

Mckee Foods

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Nestlé S.A

Kind LLC

Mondelez International

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2954

About Food Market Division at FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food & Beverages Domain

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: The global sales of distilled monoglycerides are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Potato Granules Market: The global sales of potato granules are expected to witness growth over the forecast period.

Clean Label Starch Market: The demand for clean label starch is due to chemical-free, non-GMO, and natural food products.

Sugar Beet Pectin Market: The global sales of sugar beet pectin are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Cheese Liners Market: The global sales/shipment of cheese liners is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Ultramarine Pigments Market: The global sales/shipment of ultramarine pigments is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Cheese Flavor Market: The global sales of cheese flavor are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Tangerine Oil Market: The global sales of tangerine oil are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Fermented Flavours Market: The global sales of fermented flavours are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

Mushroom Beer Market: The global sales of mushroom beer are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/whole-grain-and-high-fiber-foods-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/whole-grain-and-high-fiber-foods-market