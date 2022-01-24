Associa Colorado Recognized as Top Workplace in Denver

Denver, CO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources as one of Denver’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021.

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm that evaluated and compared a number of metrics relative to other nationally recognized firms. This year, the Best and Brightest program recognized 79 organizations from a total of 710 nominations submitted by companies in Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Nashville, New York, Portland, and Seattle, among others. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® recipients will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in the spring of 2022.

Applicants are judged on a series of key metrics, including compensation; benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment; engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection, and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

“Associa Colorado is pleased to have been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best and Brightest Company,” stated Kim Corcoran, Associa Colorado president. "We take great pride in our ongoing efforts to cultivate a positive environment that promotes both personal and professional development for our team members while ensuring a successful outcome for both our clients and the future growth of our business.”

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

