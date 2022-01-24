UNCF, The Steve Fund Partner to host Mental Well-Being Conference

Washington D.C., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and The Steve Fund are proudly hosting Unapologetically Whole: Living You Best Mental Health Life, a conference for historically Black college and university (HBCU) students that promotes mental well-being. The event is sponsored by Peloton through its partnership with The Steve Fund, and Blue Shield of California's BlueSky initiative which provides resources for youth, families, educators and caregivers to promote emotional well-being for youth.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and heightened racial tensions across the United States have intensified the urgency of increasing the reach and impact of mental health programming at HBCUs and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs). This event is one of the initiatives that have come from the UNCF and Steve Fund partnership which began in 2021. Through its partnership with The Steve Fund, UNCF intends to launch its newly established mental health initiative with customized strategies, content, programs, resources and events all designed to build knowledge and establish a community of action around mental health and emotional well-being of students, faculty and staff on HBCU and PBI campuses.

The event, taking place Jan. 26-27, will be an interactive program featuring a combination of knowledge sharing and conversations on critical issues impacting HBCU students and the communities to which they are connected. The workshops will be led by experts in the HBCU and mental health communities.

To learn more about Unapologetically Whole: Living You Best Mental Health Life, please follow the link.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.



About The Steve Fund

The Steve Fund is the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. The Steve Fund partners with colleges and universities, non-profit organizations, mental health experts, employers, and young people of color and their families to deliver knowledge and skill building programs, services, technical assistance, and tools for young people of color and those who support and educate them. Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Linkedin

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California launched BlueSky to provide resources for youth, families, educators, and caregivers to promote emotional well-being for youth. BlueSky works with the California Department of Education (CDE) and nonprofit organizations to improve educational and health outcomes for youth by ensuring access to culturally diverse and responsive mental health resources. The initiative supports California youth mental health by providing access to mental health specialists in middle and high schools, training educators to recognize the signs of distress, empowering students with in-person and online mental health support resources and help equip the next generation of diverse mental and behavioral health professionals and leaders.