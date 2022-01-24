Proactive news headlines including The Good Shroom Co, Mydecine, Harbor Custom Development, Kovo HealthTech and Starton Therapeutics

New York , Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- The Good Shroom Co CEO says quality of cannabis and mushroom products will help gain significant market share in 2022 click here
- World Copper poised for PEA for Escalones, says Fundamental Research Corp, which starts coverage with a 'Buy' click here
- Naturally Splendid appoints George Ragogna as new chief financial officer click here
- Mydecine partners with Combat Stress to treat PTSD in veterans with psilocybin click here
- Karora Resources says third major Beta Hunt shear zone extended to over 500m of strike with potential to extend over 2 km click here
- Harbor Custom Development to accept Bitcoin and 12 other digital currencies as payment for its real estate click here
- Newrange Gold poised to get drill rigs turning at Red Lake projects click here
- Benchmark Metals reveals high-grade intercepts and extends mineralization at Dukes Ridge deposit on Lawyers gold-silver project click here
- CleanSpark achieves major milestone at 2 EH/s hashrate click here
- Esports Entertainment receives approval to kick off betting operations in New Jersey click here
- Todos Medical announces data lock for Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients click here
- Kovo HealthTech forecasts 30% year-over-year organic growth in 2022 click here
- Deepspatial expands partner program with new infrastructure client in India click here
- AIM ImmunoTech announces positive results from Phase 1/2 study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer click here
- Kenorland options Hunter Project in Quebec to Centerra Gold Inc click here
- Champion Gaming Group awarded Vendor Minor sports betting license in Colorado click here
- Starton Therapeutics says STAR-LLD study successfully demonstrates continuous drug delivery of lenalidomide from a transdermal patch click here
- OTC Markets unveils the 2022 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital says Pinakin Patel, co-founder of subsidiary AES-100, elected to California Hydrogen Business Council click here
- Mandalay Resources hits some of the 'best grades seen at Björkdal' with recent drilling click here
- Sassy Resources receives drill permits for Highrock Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin click here
- KetamineOne changes name to Wellbeing Digital Science click here
- Silvercorp Metals hits high-grade silver and zinc at its SGX mine in China click here
- Bam Bam Resources pleased with progress made at Majuba Hilll; awaits results from latest drill round click here
- Xigem Technologies closes on acquisition of Cylix Data click here
- ESE Entertainment to enter metaverse with new business division click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals includes novel salt forms of DMT in its recent IP patent applications click here
- Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming goes live in the UK with Novibet click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics realizing 'significant synergies' after integration of 3a-diagnostics GmbH click here
- CULT Food Science bolsters its executive team through the addition of an experienced cellular agriculture entrepreneur, Lejjy Gafour, as its president click here
- O3 Mining reports more encouraging drill results from Québec click here
- Metal Energy starts drilling at its Strange nickel project in northwestern Ontario click here
- Pacific Empire Minerals and Engold Mines agree to terms for LLH1 mineral claim in British Columbia click here
