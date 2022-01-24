New Cannabis Lifestyle Brand “Malibu” Hits the California Market

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Cannabis Flower, a new cannabis lifestyle brand featuring the highest quality indoor flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates, has officially hit the California market.



Originating in Malibu, California, the Malibu brand and its products were developed after years of research, development, and testing, and utilizes the highest quality, hand-crafted flower available.

All Malibu products are created with special care, including exceeding the industry standard for curing and the use of hand-picked flower, live resin, crumble, and diamonds for extra potency.

Malibu pre-roll product lines, which are rolled with hemp paper, include triple infused Boogie Boards, Fun Boards, and Long Boards. These products have already started hitting southern California store shelves and will be available at hundreds of retail locations in the coming months.

As part of the brand’s commitment to community outreach and engagement, Malibu product sales and related events will also help raise awareness and resources for ocean conservation.

“We have spent years creating and perfecting Malibu, so that customers have an authentic opportunity to experience the true California vibe of a summer that lasts year-round,” said Brittany Walker, Marketing Manager of Malibu Cannabis Flower.

“If you could package California’s sunsets, sandy beaches, and waves into a jar, Malibu is what it would look like,” Walker continued. “We look forward to partnering with organizations focused on ocean conservation so that we can help preserve the beautiful environment that inspired this brand.”