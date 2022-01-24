FCB Health New York Named to Ad Age’s “Best Places to Work” 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company, is proud to announce it has been named to Ad Age’s “Best Places to Work” 2022 list, being recognized as a top company in advertising and marketing. This achievement marks the first time FCB Health New York has earned a spot in the coveted rankings, which honor employers that are “quantifiably ahead of the pack” in factors such as corporate culture, benefits, pay and perks, work/life balance, employee training & development, recruitment, family-friendly benefits and leadership.



“With so much going on in the world, including a global pandemic, our ability to continue to foster a strong and distinct culture, with incredible trust in and commitment to each other, proves that FCB Health New York’s spirit is unbreakable,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “This recognition from Ad Age is a testament to each of the 1,300+ talented individuals who make up the agency, and our ongoing commitment to doing the right thing for our people, always.”

Ad Age’s annual “Best Places to Work” list recognizes standout companies following a rigorous and exhaustive review of employer pay, benefits and perks, hiring and employment practices, company culture, employee development and engagement, and more. The list is also informed by direct responses from staff about their experiences. Notably, this year marks the first time that the employee engagement and satisfaction survey was informed by a randomly selected group.

“This honor wouldn’t be possible without the team’s unwavering dedication, and we are very proud of this recognition,” said Kathleen Nanda, Chief Creative Officer of FCB Health New York. “Our people are the heart of our business. They’re the reason we’ve had such extraordinary growth, and are able to consistently create breakthrough work. We’re never finished thinking of new ways to continue to support our people and advance our workplace culture.”

FCB Health New York has made sizeable investments in various DE&I initiatives including workshops and programs focused on disrupting everyday bias, allyship, microaggressions and disrupting thought patterns, as well as the “Inclusive Manager’s Toolkit,” a customized, intensive 10-week training program in partnership with DeEtta Jones & Associates that provides every manager with the resources needed to lead inclusive teams. In addition, employee-led Culture & Inclusion communities offer peer-to-peer learning opportunities and activities throughout the year around critical diversity issues that matter to staff. FCB Health New York is also focused on developing and supporting the best and most diverse talent, with programs like Write It Forward, an initiative that recruits, trains and mentors diverse writing talent for entry-level, science-focused copywriting positions, and The Residency, a six-week program for new hires who are new to healthcare.

This honor comes on the heels of a momentous 2021 for FCB Health New York, marked by explosive growth and massive opportunity, as part of the IPG Health Network. The agency earned a steady stream of industry accolades from award programs such as the Clio Health Awards, MM+M Awards, Manny Awards and Creative Floor Awards. Ad Age also recognized Dana Maiman as the 2021 “Agency Executive of the Year,” the first time the publication has awarded a leader in healthcare advertising/marketing with the distinction.

About FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company

Part of the IPG Health Network, FCB Health New York is a full-service agency with more than 40 years of experience marketing to healthcare professionals, patients and consumers. As a creative collective that believes in a never finished process with a passion for growth, driving business forward is in the agency’s DNA. With a client roster comprised of top brands both big and small, FCB Health New York is constantly innovating and creating highly effective solutions that accelerate their impact on the world. The agency has earned a steady stream of industry accolades year after year from Cannes Lions to Clio Health, to the Manny Awards. In 2022, FCB Health New York was named to Ad Age’s annual “Best Places to Work” list, and in 2018, 2019 and 2020, it was named to MM+M’s “Best Places to Work” list. Visit www.fcbhealthny.com to learn more.

