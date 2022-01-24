Rogue Rocket League and Guaranteed Rate Unveil New In-Game Vehicle Graphics

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rogue Rocket League Team and Guaranteed Rate, a leader is mortgage lending and digital financial services, today unveiled brand-new graphics for its Championship Series vehicles.



The sponsorship, first announced in Oct. 2021, marks the first time the Rogue Team has featured any brand’s logo on its Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) vehicles.

In the past, RLCS fans have been able to show support for their favorite teams by purchasing team decals. Guaranteed Rate graphics, which will be displayed on Rogue Team’s Away RLCS cars, are now available in the Rocket League online store for fans to customize their own vehicles.

“Esports is such an exciting realm for fans to interact with their favorite brands, and the Rogue Team is truly delighted to showcase Guaranteed Rate branding on our digital assets,” said Anna Baumann, EVP of Esports at ReKTGlobal.

The Rogue Team, owned by ReKTGlobal, is one of the longest-competing organizations in the RLCS. Rocket League, an award-winning game by Psyonix, brings together soccer and driving in a high-octane hybrid.



“We are excited to be part of the action as the first-ever brand featured on an RLCS vehicle,” said Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships Steve McNelley. “This innovative partnership with ReKT pairs us with a company that shares our vision for cutting-edge technology.”

Rogue Rocket League's 2021-22 season is divided into Fall, Winter and Spring Splits, leading to the Rocket League World Championship. To learn more about Rocket League Esports, visit https://esports.rocketleague.com.

For more information about Guaranteed Rate, visit rate.com.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 11,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 award for the company’s industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide’s 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About ReKTGlobal:

ReKTGlobal is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what’s now and what’s next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. With its in-house teams of experts designing innovative proprietary platforms, transforming streams into content and ads, and generating analytics – all in real-time – ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences.

ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Fullcube. ReKT is also home to the esports industry’s most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers.

For more information, visit www.rektglobal.com.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/893d0669-2145-48a9-bd7a-e38145da8306