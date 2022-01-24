BioAegis’ Novel Host-directed Human Protein for Inflammatory Diseases Geared for Growth in 2022

BioAegis Therapeutics Highlights 2021 Accomplishments and 2022 Outlook

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage, private company developing therapies for infectious, inflammatory and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, reports highlights from its recent shareholder meeting.

Highlights Include:  

  • Expanded Patent Portfolio: The Company filed additional patents to add to the over 40 patents issued for coverage in inflammatory disease, infection, renal failure, and neurologic disease.

Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis Therapeutics stated, “With pride in the very significant accomplishments of our team this year, I look forward to an exciting 2022 demonstrating the value of gelsolin treatment to patients with inflammatory conditions.”

About BioAegis
BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis’ platform is built upon the recombinant form of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. Its role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury and to boost the body’s ability to clear pathogens, but normal levels are depleted by diverse inflammatory conditions. Restoring gelsolin levels with the human recombinant form helps immune cells fight infection and controls inflammation so it does not spread and cause damage.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

