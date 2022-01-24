TrustCo Enters Its 120ᵗʰ Year; Posts Record Earnings; Net Income of $61.5 million up 17.3% over the prior year

GLENVILLE, New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2021 net income of $61.5 million or $3.194 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $52.5 million or $2.717 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2020; and net income of $16.2 million or $0.845 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $13.8 million or $0.716 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For all periods presented, share and per share information has been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

Overview
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “All of the members of the Trustco Bank family are justifiably proud of our history as we enter our 120ᵗʰ year. We are very pleased to embark on that celebration with the momentum of a great year in 2021, which was marked by record earnings and rock-solid capital and liquidity. Also fueling our momentum is the increase in the amount of our dividend announced last quarter and our further recognition as an award-winning bank by local and national media outlets, consumer surveys, and the bank rating firm Bauer, which continues to award Trustco Bank its highest five-star rating.”

The Company traces its roots back to the first branch of the Schenectady Trust Company, which was located on State Street in downtown Schenectady, New York in 1902. The institution was founded by prominent local business people and executives of General Electric Company, which also has deep roots in the “Electric City.” The second and third branches of the bank were on Crane Street, in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood, and at the corner of State Street and Brandywine Avenue in the city. Both of these locations are still Trustco Bank branches today. Since then, the franchise has grown to a presence in five states, nearly 150 branch locations, and $6.2 billion in total assets. Record earnings of $61.5 million in 2021 is a testament to the vitality of the current enterprise.

Details
Average loans were up $185.3 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $223.3 million, or 5.9%, in the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans in deferral. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional 344 loans totaling $23 million in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 190 PPP loans totaling $10 million remain outstanding. Average deposits were up $297.5 million or 6.0% for the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits during the 2021 fourth quarter was the result of a $525.8 million or 14.4% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $228.3 million or 17.8%, for the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $270.0 million or 16.1% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $52.9 million or 7.5%, and savings balances were up $202.9 million or 16.1%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.13% in the fourth quarter 2021 from 0.35% in the fourth quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates due to ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2021 was 2.69%, down 10 basis points from 2.79% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income (TE) increased by 2.8% or $1.1 million over the same period last year.

TrustCo continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $26.4 million or 4.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2021 were 1.05% and 10.92%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 9.75% for the fourth quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. As a result, full time equivalent employees decreased from the prior year partially due to a strategic realignment and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market. Additionally, on May 28, 2021, the reverse split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. All prior period share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The board of directors believes that the higher per share trading price that resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The board of directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split has resulted in a number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of low levels of nonperforming assets and chargeoffs. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.1 million at December 31, 2020. NPLs were 0.42% and 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 236.0% at December 31, 2021, compared to 235.2% at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.6 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.00% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.17% as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $49.6 million at December 31, 2020. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. In light of an improving economic environment in 2021 and based on the approach utilized in the prior year the company adjusted the pandemic specific provision during the second half of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a credit of $3.0 million compared to a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $600 thousand. The decrease from the prior year is due to the sustained improvement in asset quality trends and economic conditions during the fourth quarter. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first. The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter 2021 were $83 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter 2020 of $128 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.01% for both the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020.

At December 31, 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.70%, compared to 9.63% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $31.28, up 6.2% compared to $29.46 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 147 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2021, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our ability to retain customers, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.


TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020
Summary of operations      
   Net interest income (TE)$40,292 39,888 39,182
   (Credit) Provision for loan losses (3,000)(2,800)600
   Noninterest income 4,526 4,295 4,069
   Noninterest expense 26,190 24,697 24,830
   Net income 16,241 16,762 13,814
       
Per share (4)      
   Net income per share:      
       - Basic$0.845 0.871 0.716
       - Diluted 0.845 0.871 0.716
   Cash dividends 0.350 0.341 0.341
   Book value at period end 31.28 30.53 29.46
   Market price at period end 33.31 31.97 33.35
       
At period end      
   Full time equivalent employees 759 743 778
   Full service banking offices 147 147 148
       
Performance ratios      
   Return on average assets 1.05%1.08 0.95
   Return on average equity 10.92 11.40 9.75
   Efficiency (1) 58.50 55.82 57.31
   Net interest spread (TE) 2.67 2.62 2.72
   Net interest margin (TE) 2.69 2.65 2.79
   Dividend payout ratio 41.42 39.13 47.55
       
Capital ratios at period end      
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.69%9.55 9.62
   Consolidated equity to assets 9.70%9.56 9.63
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
   Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42 0.46 0.50
   Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 0.34 0.37
   Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 1.08 1.17
   Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.3x 2.4x
       
(1)  Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable
       equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2)  Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less 
       $553 of intangible assets.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3)  Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
(4)  All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.  
 
TE = Taxable equivalent

 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Year ended
  12/31/21 12/31/20
Summary of operations    
   Net interest income (TE)$160,409 153,583
   (Credit) Provision for loan losses (5,450)5,600
   Net gain on securities transactions - 1,155
   Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 17,937 16,015
   Noninterest expense 101,662 95,704
   Net income 61,519 52,452
     
Per share (2)    
   Net income per share:    
       - Basic$3.194 2.718
       - Diluted 3.194 2.717
   Cash dividends 1.372 1.363
   Book value at period end 31.28 29.46
   Market price at period end 33.31 33.35
     
Performance ratios    
   Return on average assets 1.01 0.94
   Return on average equity 10.61 9.47
   Efficiency (1) 56.90 56.38
   Net interest spread (TE) 2.67 2.73
   Net interest margin (TE) 2.71 2.84
   Dividend payout ratio 42.95 50.12
     
(1)  Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net
       interest income plus noninterest income.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.  
(2)  All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
     
TE = Taxable equivalent.

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
             
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
(Unaudited)            
  Three months ended
  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Interest and dividend income:                                                    
   Interest and fees on loans$39,655  39,488  39,808 40,217 40,906
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                                                 
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises 76  91  97 50 27
       State and political subdivisions                       -  1  - 1 2
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
          obligations - residential 1,073  1,038  1,167 1,237 1,172
       Corporate bonds 206  220  323 316 349
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
          participation securities 165  181  193 206 212
       Other securities 4  5  5 6 7
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 1,524  1,536  1,785 1,816 1,769
             
Interest on held to maturity securities:                         
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
          obligations - residential 97  104  111 123 129
   Total interest on held to maturity securities 97  104  111 123 129
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62  64  65 69 70
             
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 432  470  286 270 246
   Total interest income 41,770  41,662  42,055 42,495 43,120
             
Interest expense:                                                        
   Interest on deposits:                                                   
       Interest-bearing checking 42  38  46 52 51
       Savings 149  154  162 159 156
       Money market deposit accounts 201  202  236 283 447
       Time deposits 865  1,149  1,261 1,666 3,053
   Interest on short-term borrowings 221  232  228 228 232
   Total interest expense 1,478  1,775  1,933 2,388 3,939
             
   Net interest income 40,292  39,887  40,122 40,107 39,181
             
   Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses (3,000) (2,800) - 350 600
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses                      43,292  42,687  40,122 39,757 38,581
             
Noninterest income:            
   Trustco Financial Services income 1,766  1,558  1,999 2,035 1,527
   Fees for services to customers 2,578  2,531  2,486 2,204 2,365
   Other 182  206  203 189 177
      Total noninterest income 4,526  4,295  4,688 4,428 4,069
             
Noninterest expenses:              
   Salaries and employee benefits 11,984  11,909  12,403 12,425 11,727
   Net occupancy expense 4,569  4,259  4,328 4,586 4,551
   Equipment expense 1,758  1,628  1,600 1,631 1,621
   Professional services 1,579  1,483  1,614 1,432 1,644
   Outsourced services 1,950  2,015  2,169 2,250 1,925
   Advertising expense 762  310  549 354 527
   FDIC and other insurance 780  746  777 707 657
   Other real estate (income) expense, net (28) 32  (60)239 45
   Other 2,836  2,315  2,060 1,711 2,133
      Total noninterest expenses 26,190  24,697  25,440 25,335 24,830
             
Income before taxes 21,628  22,285  19,370 18,850 17,820
Income taxes 5,387  5,523  4,937 4,767 4,006
             
Net income$16,241  16,762  14,433 14,083 13,814
             
Net income per common share (1):                                              
  - Basic$0.845  0.871  0.749 0.730 0.716
             
  - Diluted 0.845  0.871  0.748 0.730 0.716
             
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1) 19,216  19,249  19,281 19,287 19,287
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1) 19,218  19,252  19,290 19,293 19,288
             
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income$40,292  39,888  40,122 40,107 39,182
             
(1)  All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.      

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Year ended 
  12/31/21 12/31/20 
Interest and dividend income:                                             
  Interest and fees on loans$159,168 165,964 
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                                          
     U. S. government sponsored enterprises 314 568 
     State and political subdivisions                       2 6 
     Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage     
        obligations - residential 4,515 6,131 
     Corporate bonds 1,065 1,721 
     Small Business Administration - guaranteed     
        participation securities 745 902 
     Other securities 20 23 
        Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 6,661 9,351 
      
Interest on held to maturity securities:                  
       Mortgage-backed securities-residential 435 604 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities 435 604 
      
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 260 421 
      
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,458 1,948 
   Total interest income 167,982 178,288 
      
Interest expense:                                                 
   Interest on deposits:                                            
       Interest-bearing checking 178 148 
       Savings 624 716 
       Money market deposit accounts 922 3,042 
       Time deposits 4,941 19,792 
   Interest on short-term borrowings 909 1,010 
   Total interest expense 7,574 24,708 
      
   Net interest income 160,408 153,580 
      
   Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses (5,450)5,600 
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses                      165,858 147,980 
      
Noninterest income:     
   Trustco Financial Services income 7,358 6,279 
   Fees for services to customers 9,799 8,779 
   Net gain on securities transactions - 1,155 
   Other 780 957 
      Total noninterest income 17,937 17,170 
      
Noninterest expenses:       
   Salaries and employee benefits 48,721 45,647 
   Net occupancy expense 17,742 17,519 
   Equipment expense 6,617 6,636 
   Professional services 6,108 5,618 
   Outsourced services 8,384 7,750 
   Advertising expense 1,975 1,921 
   FDIC and other insurance 3,010 2,220 
   Other real estate expense, net 183 92 
   Other 8,922 8,301 
      Total noninterest expenses 101,662 95,704 
      
Income before taxes 82,133 69,446 
Income taxes 20,614 16,994 
      
Net income$61,519 52,452 
      
Net income per common share (1):                                       
  - Basic$3.194 2.718 
      
  - Diluted 3.194 2.717 
      
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1) 19,259 19,301 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1) 19,263 19,303 
      
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income$160,409 153,583 
      
(1)  All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021. 

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                                                          12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 
ASSETS:           
                                                                                            
Cash and due from banks$48,357 45,486 47,766 45,493 47,196 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 1,171,113 1,147,853 1,134,622 1,094,880 1,059,903 
        Total cash and cash equivalents 1,219,470 1,193,339 1,182,388 1,140,373 1,107,099 
            
Securities available for sale:           
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises 59,179 59,749 74,579 74,465 19,968 
   States and political subdivisions 41 48 48 48 103 
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
      obligations - residential 270,798 293,585 315,656 348,317 316,158 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
      participation securities 31,674 34,569 37,199 39,232 42,217 
   Corporate bonds 45,337 45,915 54,647 64,839 59,939 
   Other securities 684 686 686 686 686 
        Total securities available for sale 407,713 434,552 482,815 527,587 439,071 
            
Held to maturity securities:           
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
      obligations-residential 9,923 10,701 11,665 12,729 13,824 
        Total held to maturity securities 9,923 10,701 11,665 12,729 13,824 
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,604 5,604 5,604 5,506 5,506 
            
Loans:           
   Commercial 200,200 204,679 214,164 217,021 212,492 
   Residential mortgage loans 3,998,187 3,951,285 3,892,351 3,807,837 3,780,167 
   Home equity line of credit 230,976 231,314 234,214 235,644 242,194 
   Installment loans 9,416 9,451 8,638 8,670 9,617 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,438,779 4,396,729 4,349,367 4,269,172 4,244,470 
            
Less: Allowance for loan losses 44,267 47,350 50,155 49,991 49,595 
   Net loans 4,394,512 4,349,379 4,299,212 4,219,181 4,194,875 
            
Bank premises and equipment, net 33,027 33,233 33,691 34,012 34,412 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,090 45,836 45,825 46,614 47,885 
Other assets 78,207 62,191 61,378 60,455 59,124 
            
        Total assets$6,196,546 6,134,835 6,122,578 6,046,457 5,901,796 
                                                                                           
LIABILITIES:           
            
Deposits:           
   Demand$794,878 790,663 765,193 718,343 652,756 
   Interest-bearing checking 1,191,304 1,148,593 1,152,901 1,141,595 1,086,558 
   Savings accounts 1,504,554 1,433,130 1,409,556 1,362,141 1,285,501 
   Money market deposit accounts 782,079 744,051 732,963 719,580 716,005 
   Time deposits 995,314 1,124,581 1,169,907 1,231,263 1,296,373 
      Total deposits 5,268,129 5,241,018 5,230,520 5,172,922 5,037,193 
            
Short-term borrowings 244,686 230,770 237,791 229,950 214,755 
Operating lease liabilities 52,720 50,515 50,586 51,449 52,784 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,883 25,849 25,088 21,105 28,903 
            
        Total liabilities 5,595,418 5,548,152 5,543,985 5,475,426 5,333,635 
            
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:           
            
Capital stock (1) 20,046 20,042 20,041 20,044 20,041 
Surplus (1) 256,661 256,565 256,536 256,674 256,606 
Undivided profits 349,056 339,554 329,350 321,486 313,974 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 12,147 7,304 7,840 7,268 11,936 
Treasury stock at cost (36,782)(36,782)(35,174)(34,441)(34,396)
            
        Total shareholders' equity 601,128 586,683 578,593 571,031 568,161 
            
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,196,546 6,134,835 6,122,578 6,046,457 5,901,796 
            
Outstanding shares (in thousands) (1) 19,220 19,216 19,265 19,288 19,287 
            
(1)  All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

 


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
           
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/20219/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 
Nonperforming Assets          
           
   New York and other states*          
   Loans in nonaccrual status:          
       Commercial$112176 150 125 452 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,57417,878 18,466 19,826 19,379 
       Installment 3732 43 32 43 
   Total non-accrual loans 16,72318,086 18,659 19,983 19,874 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 1719 20 22 23 
   Total nonperforming loans 16,74018,105 18,679 20,005 19,897 
   Other real estate owned 362511 251 420 541 
   Total nonperforming assets$17,10218,616 18,930 20,425 20,438 
           
   Florida          
   Loans in nonaccrual status:          
       Commercial$-- - - - 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,0162,066 2,142 1,626 1,187 
       Installment -- - - - 
   Total non-accrual loans 2,0162,066 2,142 1,626 1,187 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -- - - - 
   Total nonperforming loans 2,0162,066 2,142 1,626 1,187 
   Other real estate owned -- - - - 
   Total nonperforming assets$2,0162,066 2,142 1,626 1,187 
           
   Total          
   Loans in nonaccrual status:          
       Commercial$112176 150 125 452 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,59019,944 20,608 21,452 20,566 
       Installment 3732 43 32 43 
   Total non-accrual loans 18,73920,152 20,801 21,609 21,061 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 1719 20 22 23 
   Total nonperforming loans 18,75620,171 20,821 21,631 21,084 
   Other real estate owned 362511 251 420 541 
   Total nonperforming assets$19,11820,682 21,072 22,051 21,625 
           
           
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs          
           
   New York and other states*          
   Commercial$-30 - (32)32 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 52(39)(136)(2)(27)
   Installment 3114 (27)(14)109 
      Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$835 (163)(48)114 
           
   Florida          
   Commercial$-- - - - 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family -- (1)- (1)
   Installment -- - 2 15 
      Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$-- (1)2 14 
           
   Total          
   Commercial$-30 - (32)32 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 52(39)(137)(2)(28)
   Installment 3114 (27)(12)124 
      Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$835 (164)(46)128 
           
           
Asset Quality Ratios          
           
Total nonperforming loans (1)$18,75620,171 20,821 21,631 21,084 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,11820,682 21,072 22,051 21,625 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 835 (164)(46)128 
           
Allowance for loan losses (1) 44,26747,350 50,155 49,991 49,595 
           
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42%0.46% 0.48% 0.51% 0.50% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31%0.34% 0.34% 0.36% 0.37% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00%1.08% 1.15% 1.17% 1.17% 
Coverage ratio (1) 236.0%234.7% 240.9% 231.1% 235.2% 
Annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) to average loans (2) 0.01%0.00% -0.02% 0.00% 0.01% 
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 133.3x2367.5x N/A N/A 96.9x 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1)  At period-end
(2)  For the period ended

 


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$59,975 760.51%$25,761 270.42%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 279,472 1,0731.54  314,022 1,1721.49 
State and political subdivisions 46 --  108 37.89 
Corporate bonds 45,858 2061.79  64,534 3492.17 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 31,903 1652.07  41,562 2122.05 
Other 680 42.35  685 74.09 
             
Total securities available for sale 417,934 1,5241.46  446,672 1,7701.59 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,123,276 4320.15  916,198 2460.11 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 10,311 973.76  14,406 1293.58 
             
Total held to maturity securities 10,311 973.76  14,406 1293.58 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,604 624.43  5,506 705.09 
             
Commercial loans 202,092 2,7045.35  224,838 3,0095.35 
Residential mortgage loans 3,979,645 34,6023.48  3,756,304 35,3683.77 
Home equity lines of credit 230,408 2,1923.77  245,401 2,3613.83 
Installment loans 9,068 1576.87  9,416 1687.09 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,421,213 39,6553.59  4,235,959 40,9063.86 
             
Total interest earning assets 5,978,338 41,7702.79  5,618,741 43,1213.07 
             
Allowance for loan losses (47,379)    (49,426)   
Cash & non-interest earning assets 197,382     201,371    
             
             
Total assets$6,128,341    $5,770,686    
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,151,704 420.01%$1,036,808 510.02%
Money market accounts 763,053 2010.10  710,105 4470.25 
Savings 1,461,568 1490.04  1,258,666 1560.05 
Time deposits 1,055,792 8650.32  1,284,075 3,0530.95 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,432,117 1,2570.11  4,289,654 3,7070.34 
Short-term borrowings 233,829 2210.38  200,028 2320.46 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,665,946 1,4780.13  4,489,682 3,9390.35 
             
Demand deposits 795,258     640,190    
Other liabilities 77,165     77,197    
Shareholders' equity 589,972     563,617    
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,128,341    $5,770,686    
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   40,292     39,182  
             
Net interest spread    2.67%    2.72%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.69%    2.79%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   40,292     39,181  

 


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
               
(dollars in thousands)              
(Unaudited) Year ended  Year ended 
  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
  Average Interest Average  Average Interest Average 
  Balance   Rate  Balance   Rate 
Assets              
               
Securities available for sale:              
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises$63,743 314 0.49%$38,508 568 1.48%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage              
      obligations - residential 308,777 4,515 1.46  333,093 6,131 1.84 
   State and political subdivisions 48 3 6.56  111 9 7.82 
   Corporate bonds 53,699 1,065 1.98  50,982 1,721 3.38 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed              
      participation securities 35,723 745 2.09  44,379 902 2.03 
   Other 685 20 2.92  686 23 3.35 
               
          Total securities available for sale 462,675 6,662 1.44  467,759 9,354 2.00 
               
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,111,257 1,458 0.13  748,085 1,948 0.26 
               
Held to maturity securities:              
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage              
      obligations - residential 11,733 435 3.71  16,376 604 3.69 
               
          Total held to maturity securities 11,733 435 3.71  16,376 604 3.69 
               
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,578 260 4.66  7,381 421 5.70 
               
Commercial loans 210,145 10,907 5.19  219,328 10,788 4.92 
Residential mortgage loans 3,884,336 138,821 3.57  3,678,536 144,212 3.92 
Home equity lines of credit 233,628 8,814 3.77  255,583 10,259 4.01 
Installment loans 8,725 626 7.17  9,952 705 7.08 
               
Loans, net of unearned income 4,336,834 159,168 3.67  4,163,399 165,964 3.99 
               
          Total interest earning assets 5,928,077 167,983 2.83  5,403,000 178,291 3.30 
               
Allowance for loan losses (49,421)     (47,330)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 196,825      197,966     
               
               
Total assets$6,075,481     $5,553,636     
               
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity              
               
Deposits:              
  Interest bearing checking accounts$1,134,702 178 0.02%$971,385 148 0.02%
  Money market accounts 739,139 922 0.12  662,107 3,042 0.46 
  Savings 1,397,432 624 0.04  1,191,532 716 0.06 
  Time deposits 1,166,963 4,941 0.42  1,350,163 19,792 1.47 
               
   Total interest bearing deposits 4,438,236 6,665 0.15  4,175,187 23,698 0.57 
Short-term borrowings 232,815 909 0.39  180,065 1,010 0.56 
               
   Total interest bearing liabilities 4,671,051 7,574 0.16  4,355,252 24,708 0.57 
               
Demand deposits 750,111      567,265     
Other liabilities 74,396      77,487     
Shareholders' equity 579,923      553,632     
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,075,481     $5,553,636     
               
Net interest income, tax equivalent   160,409      153,583   
               
Net interest spread     2.67%     2.73%
               
               
Net interest margin (net interest income to              
total interest earning assets)     2.71%     2.84%
               
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1)     (3)  
               
               
Net interest income    160,408      153,580   

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2021 9/30/202112/31/2020    
Tangible Book Value Per Share         
          
Equity (GAAP) $       601,128 586,683568,161    
Less: Intangible assets 553 553553    
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 600,575 586,130567,608    
          
Shares outstanding (1) 19,220 19,21619,287    
Tangible book value per share (1) 31.25 30.5029.43    
Book value per share (1) 31.28 30.5329.46    
          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets         
          
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,196,546 6,134,8355,901,796    
Less: Intangible assets 553 553553    
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,195,993 6,134,2825,901,243    
          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.69% 9.55%9.62%    
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.70% 9.56%9.63%    
          
  Three months ended  Year ended
Efficiency Ratio 12/31/2021 9/30/202112/31/2020  12/31/202112/31/2020
          
Net interest income$40,292 39,88739,181 $160,408153,580
Taxable equivalent adjustment - 11  13
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 40,292 39,88839,182  160,409153,583
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,526 4,2954,069  17,93717,170
Less:  Net gain on securities - --  -1,155
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 44,818 44,18343,251  178,346169,598
          
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 26,190 24,69724,830  101,66295,704
Less:  Other real estate (income) expense, net (28)3245  18392
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 26,218 24,66524,785  101,47995,612
          
Efficiency Ratio 58.50% 55.82%57.31%  56.90%56.38%
          
(1)  All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.    

 

