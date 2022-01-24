Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $11.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

“Atlantic Capital reported another quarter of solid operating results despite disruptions to economic activity from the Omicron variant and historically low interest rates.   All of our businesses contributed to these solid results and credit quality remained strong.  New business pipelines are robust in all of our businesses and we anticipate carrying strong momentum into our pending merger with SouthState Corporation,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Highlights(1)

  • Total assets were $3.8 billion, compared to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2021 and $3.6 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Return on average assets totaled 1.19% and return on average equity was 12.52% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $123.8 million, or 22.2% annualized, from September 30, 2021, and increased $292.4 million, or 14.2%, from December 31, 2020.
  • Quarterly average demand deposit accounts increased $112.3 million, or 32.7% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $510.4 million, or 52.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of deposits decreased to 0.07% from 0.08% in the third quarter of 2021 and from 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $17.39 from $16.94 at September 30, 2021 and from $15.62 at December 31, 2020.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.06% for the full year 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.11% at December 31, 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses was 1.05% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021 and 1.55% at December 31, 2020.
  • On November 16, 2021, ACBI shareholders approved the announced merger with SouthState Corporation (“SouthState”), which is expected to close in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $25.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $929,000 in PPP loan income, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.76% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.69% in the third quarter of 2021. The taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans was 2.68% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.54% for the third quarter of 2021.

The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.86%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the fourth quarter of 2021 loan yield was 3.75%, up 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.07%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 13 basis points to 0.12% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $731,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $481,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a negative provision for credit losses of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense totaled $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $846,000 in merger related expenses compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 also included an expense reduction of $3.0 million as a result of the employee retention payroll tax credit pursuant to the CARES Act.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 13.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $118.2 million from December 31, 2020 and an increase of $93.4 million from September 30, 2021. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $123.8 million, or 22.2% annualized, from September 30, 2021, and increased $292.4 million, or 14.2%, from December 31, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.05% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the allowance was primarily a result of an improvement in our current expected credit losses, or CECL, economic forecast. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2021 was 1.06%, compared to 1.18% at September 30, 2021.

Total average deposits were $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $521.4 million, or 18.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $18.1 million, or 2.1% annualized, from the third quarter of 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits were $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $510.4 million, or 52.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $112.3 million, or 32.7% annualized, from the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits were 43.8% of total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 34.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 40.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Merger Update

On July 22, 2021, Atlantic Capital and SouthState entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, pursuant to which Atlantic Capital will merge with and into SouthState, with SouthState as the surviving corporation in the merger. The merger remains subject to approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Approval of the merger has been received from shareholders and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) loans held for investment excluding PPP loans (iv) loan yield excluding PPP loans; (v) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (vi) taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans; (vii) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (viii) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (ix) tangible common equity to tangible assets; (x) tangible book value per share, and (xi) allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, in our analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about the proposed merger with SouthState, Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Atlantic Capital’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.8 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as payments and other specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                    
Selected Financial Information                     
                      
                For the year ended  
 2021
 2020 December 31,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data;Fourth    Third    Second    First    Fourth           
taxable equivalent)Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2021
 2020 
INCOME SUMMARY                     
Interest income - taxable equivalent (1)$27,323  $27,040  $27,993  $25,775  $25,288 $108,132  $100,474 
Interest expense 1,658   1,895   1,958   2,065   2,299  7,576   12,023 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent 25,665   25,145   26,035   23,710   22,989  100,556   88,451 
Provision for credit losses (731)  (2,405)  (933)  (4,519)  481  (8,588)  17,446 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 26,396   27,550   26,968   28,229   22,508  109,144   71,005 
Noninterest income 4,555   4,609   3,584   3,562   3,016  16,310   10,285 
Noninterest expense 15,963   15,018   15,197   15,149   13,164  61,327   52,659 
Income before income taxes 14,988   17,141   15,355   16,642   12,360  64,127   28,631 
Income tax expense 3,324   3,837   3,539   3,280   2,410  13,981   6,091 
Net income(1)(2)$11,664  $13,304  $11,816  $13,362  $9,950 $50,146  $22,540 
                      
PER SHARE DATA                     
Diluted earnings per share$0.57  $0.65  $0.58  $0.65  $0.48 $2.45  $1.05 
Book value per share 18.37   17.92   17.38   16.72   16.60  18.37   16.60 
Tangible book value per common share (3) 17.39   16.94   16.40   15.74   15.62  17.39   15.62 
                      
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                     
Return on average equity 12.52 % 14.69 % 13.60 % 15.99 % 11.68% 14.16 % 6.67%
Return on average assets 1.19   1.36   1.26   1.50   1.19  1.32   0.76 
Taxable equivalent net interest margin 2.76   2.69   2.91   2.81   2.91  2.79   3.16 
Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans 2.68   2.54   2.70   2.70   2.81  2.66   3.18 
Efficiency ratio 53.52   51.12   51.97   56.30   51.30  53.16   54.14 
Average loans to average deposits 67.79   65.81   67.54   71.93   76.81  68.18   84.11 
CAPITAL                     
Average equity to average assets 9.51 % 9.23 % 9.24 % 9.39 % 10.18% 9.34 % 11.33%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.31   8.21   8.86   8.63   8.86  9.31   8.86 
Leverage ratio 8.9 (3) 8.5   8.4   8.4   8.9  9.1 (3) 8.9 
Total risk based capital ratio 15.3 (3) 15.9   16.0   16.4   16.1  15.3 (3) 16.1 
                      
SHARES OUTSTANDING                     
Number of common shares outstanding - basic 20,334,150   20,305,109   20,319,429   20,354,077   20,394,912  20,334,150   20,394,912 
Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 20,573,618   20,590,747   20,595,812   20,617,188   20,492,542  20,573,618   20,492,542 
Average number of common shares - basic 20,309,415   20,308,761   20,332,503   20,380,066   20,711,089  20,276,717   21,342,086 
Average number of common shares - diluted 20,532,447   20,507,604   20,516,478   20,502,184   20,795,332  20,459,032   21,427,722 
                      
ASSET QUALITY                     
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 1.05 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.55% 1.05 % 1.55%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.11   0.00   0.10   0.04   0.05  0.06   0.11 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.11   0.10   0.14   0.06   0.13  0.11   0.13 
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
Total loans$2,302,085  $2,246,529  $2,233,906  $2,270,660  $2,207,956 $2,263,335  $2,105,930 
Investment securities 759,824   733,452   656,507   579,547   491,134  682,967   456,422 
Total assets 3,883,632   3,893,049   3,771,970   3,611,417   3,328,719  3,791,043   2,982,222 
Deposits 3,395,762   3,413,882   3,307,601   3,156,906   2,874,402  3,319,454   2,503,703 
Shareholders' equity 369,485   359,300   348,416   338,990   338,948  354,144   337,879 
                      
AT PERIOD END                     
Loans and loans held for sale$2,369,321  $2,285,670  $2,264,899  $2,302,661  $2,249,036 $2,369,321  $2,249,036 
Investment securities 738,929   772,987   714,065   613,236   535,579  738,929   535,579 
Total assets 3,819,585   4,210,316   3,780,445   3,732,668   3,615,617  3,819,585   3,615,617 
Deposits 3,327,902   3,727,321   3,306,224   3,277,692   3,161,508  3,327,902   3,161,508 
Shareholders’ equity 373,523   363,925   353,185   340,328   338,586  373,523   338,586 
                      
(1)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. 
(2)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles. 
(3)Amounts are estimates as of December 31, 2021. 
(4)Annualized. 



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)          
           
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
(in thousands, except share data) 2021
 2021
 2020
 
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $16,214  $25,725  $16,865  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  377,780   811,168   636,537  
Other short-term investments  137,181   140,848     
Cash and cash equivalents  531,175   977,741   653,402  
Investment securities available for sale  501,218   535,158   335,423  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $13, $13, and $14, at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively  237,711   237,829   200,156  
Other investments  23,546   23,877   25,892  
Loans held for sale  2,087   11,814     
Loans held for investment  2,367,234   2,273,856   2,249,036  
Less: allowance for loan losses  (22,186)  (23,924)  (31,818) 
Loans held for investment, net  2,345,048   2,249,932   2,217,218  
Premises and equipment, net  17,540   18,517   21,589  
Bank owned life insurance  74,385   74,000   72,856  
Goodwill  19,925   19,925   19,925  
Other intangibles, net  2,597   2,573   2,731  
Other real estate owned        16  
Other assets  64,353   58,950   66,409  
Total assets $3,819,585  $4,210,316  $3,615,617  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,471,920  $1,691,616  $1,033,765  
Interest-bearing checking  648,763   721,525   760,638  
Savings  884   800   625  
Money market  823,127   930,929   1,030,753  
Time  288,698   287,865   241,328  
Brokered deposits  94,510   94,586   94,399  
Total deposits  3,327,902   3,727,321   3,161,508  
Long-term debt  74,089   74,024   73,807  
Other liabilities  44,071   45,046   41,716  
Total liabilities  3,446,062   3,846,391   3,277,031  
           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020          
Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,334,150, 20,305,109, and 20,394,912 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  207,514   207,214   209,942  
Retained earnings  164,283   152,619   114,137  
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,726   4,092   14,507  
Total shareholders’ equity  373,523   363,925   338,586  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $3,819,585  $4,210,316  $3,615,617  
  



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                   
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                   
                       
(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended  Year ended  
     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
  2021
 2021 2021
 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
 
INTEREST INCOME                      
Loans, including fees $22,375  $22,151  $23,352  $21,769  $21,609  $89,647  $85,580  
Investment securities  4,014   3,920   3,900   3,374   3,000   15,208   11,683  
Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 541   593   366   267   334   1,767   1,733  
Total interest income  26,930   26,664   27,618   25,410   24,943   106,622   98,996  
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Interest on deposits  562   789   851   971   1,188   3,173   7,820  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances                    54  
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase                    41  
Interest on long-term debt  1,096   1,106   1,107   1,094   1,111   4,403   4,108  
Total interest expense  1,658   1,895   1,958   2,065   2,299   7,576   12,023  
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  25,272   24,769   25,660   23,345   22,644   99,046   86,973  
Provision for credit losses  (731)  (2,405)  (933)  (4,519)  481   (8,588)  17,446  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  26,003   27,174   26,593   27,864   22,163   107,634   69,527  
NONINTEREST INCOME                      
Service charges  1,777   1,765   1,727   1,663   1,341   6,932   4,871  
Gains (losses) on sale of securities           2   (23)  2   (23) 
Gains (losses) on sale of other assets     38         (6)  38   (146) 
Derivatives income (loss)  5   21   (7)  47   11   66   257  
Bank owned life insurance  386   391   388   391   368   1,556   1,460  
SBA lending activities  1,451   1,276   1,231   1,225   1,015   5,183   3,104  
Other noninterest income  936   1,118   245   234   310   2,533   762  
Total noninterest income  4,555   4,609   3,584   3,562   3,016   16,310   10,285  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                      
Salaries and employee benefits  10,176   10,290   10,362   10,421   8,437   41,249   34,229  
Employee retention credit     (3,035)           (3,035)    
Occupancy  682   756   778   734   767   2,950   3,183  
Equipment and software  688   857   819   774   969   3,138   3,337  
Professional services  653   737   723   922   686   3,035   2,745  
Communications and data processing  1,011   889   869   792   789   3,561   3,113  
Marketing and business development  145   142   138   108   144   533   517  
Travel, meals and entertainment  102   91   47   10   14   250   227  
FDIC premiums  506   478   421   275   241   1,680   629  
Merger and conversion costs  846   2,899            3,745     
Other noninterest expense  1,154   914   1,040   1,113   1,117   4,221   4,679  
Total noninterest expense  15,963   15,018   15,197   15,149   13,164   61,327   52,659  
                       
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  14,595   16,765   14,980   16,277   12,015   62,617   27,153  
Provision for income taxes  2,931   3,461   3,164   2,915   2,065   12,471   4,613  
NET INCOME $11,664  $13,304  $11,816  $13,362  $9,950  $50,146  $22,540  
                       
Net income per common share - basic $0.57  $0.66  $0.58  $0.66  $0.48  $2.47  $1.06  
Net income per common share - diluted $0.57  $0.65  $0.58  $0.65  $0.48  $2.45  $1.05  
                       
Weighted average shares - basic  20,309,415   20,308,761   20,332,503   20,380,066   20,711,089   20,276,717   21,342,086  
Weighted average shares - diluted  20,532,447   20,507,604   20,516,478   20,502,184   20,795,332   20,459,032   21,427,722  
                       



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                   
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                   
Selected Financial Information                   
  Three months ended   
  December 31, 2021  September 30, 2021  
          Interest    Tax          Interest    Tax  
     Average    Income/    Equivalent        Average    Income/    Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate  Balance Expense Yield/Rate  
Assets                   
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $476,945 $201 0.17% $594,338 $266 0.18% 
Other short-term investments  139,094  174 0.50   122,477  156 0.51  
Investment securities:                   
Taxable investment securities  533,088  2,453 1.83   503,420  2,411 1.90  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)  226,736  1,954 3.42   230,032  1,885 3.25  
Total investment securities  759,824  4,407 2.30   733,452  4,296 2.32  
Loans  2,302,085  22,375 3.86   2,246,529  22,151 3.91  
FHLB and FRB stock  11,972  166 5.50   11,931  171 5.69  
Total interest-earning assets  3,689,920  27,323 2.94   3,708,727  27,040 2.89  
Non-earning assets  193,712        184,322       
Total assets $3,883,632       $3,893,049       
Liabilities                   
Interest bearing deposits:                   
NOW, money market, and savings  1,526,469  453 0.12   1,665,462  680 0.16  
Time deposits  287,617  44 0.06   285,808  50 0.07  
Brokered deposits  94,271  65 0.27   87,498  59 0.27  
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,908,357  562 0.12   2,038,768  789 0.15  
Total borrowings             
Total long-term debt  74,046  1,096 5.87   73,978  1,106 5.93  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,982,403  1,658 0.33   2,112,746  1,895 0.36  
Demand deposits  1,487,405        1,375,114       
Other liabilities  44,339        45,889       
Shareholders’ equity  369,485        359,300       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,883,632       $3,893,049       
Net interest spread       2.61%       2.53% 
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)    $25,665 2.76%    $25,145 2.69% 
                    
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin       2.72%      2.65%
                    
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.  
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset. 
                    
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                   
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                   
Selected Financial Information                   
  Three months ended   
  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020  
          Interest    Tax          Interest    Tax  
     Average    Income/    Equivalent        Average    Income/    Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate  Balance Expense Yield/Rate  
Assets                   
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $476,945 $201 0.17% $435,939 $141 0.13% 
Other short-term investments  139,094  174 0.50        
Investment securities:                   
Taxable investment securities  533,088  2,453 1.83   275,872  1,587 2.29  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)  226,736  1,954 3.42   215,262  1,758 3.25  
Total investment securities  759,824  4,407 2.30   491,134  3,345 2.71  
Loans  2,302,085  22,375 3.86   2,207,956  21,609 3.89  
FHLB and FRB stock  11,972  166 5.50   12,699  193 6.05  
Total interest-earning assets  3,689,920  27,323 2.94   3,147,728  25,288 3.20  
Non-earning assets  193,712        180,991       
Total assets $3,883,632       $3,328,719       
Liabilities                   
Interest bearing deposits:                   
NOW, money market, and savings  1,526,469  453 0.12   1,585,928  1,043 0.26  
Time deposits  287,617  44 0.06   221,792  72 0.13  
Brokered deposits  94,271  65 0.27   89,673  73 0.32  
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,908,357  562 0.12   1,897,393  1,188 0.25  
Total borrowings             
Total long-term debt  74,046  1,096 5.87   73,811  1,111 5.99  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,982,403  1,658 0.33   1,971,204  2,299 0.46  
Demand deposits  1,487,405        977,009       
Other liabilities  44,339        41,558       
Shareholders’ equity  369,485        338,948       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,883,632       $3,328,719       
Net interest spread       2.61%       2.73% 
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)    $25,665 2.76%    $22,989 2.91% 
                    
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin       2.72%      2.86% 
                    
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. 
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset. 
                    



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                   
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                   
Selected Financial Information                   
  Year ended   
  December 31, 2021  December 31, 2020  
          Interest    Tax          Interest    Tax  
  Average Income/ Equivalent  Average Income/ Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate  Balance Expense Yield/Rate  
Assets                   
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $580,203 $835 0.14% $220,225 $897 0.41% 
Other short-term investments  65,930  330 0.50   27     
Investment securities:                   
Taxable investment securities  455,466  9,145 2.01   253,799  6,316 2.49  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)  227,501  7,573 3.33   202,623  6,845 3.38  
Total investment securities  682,967  16,718 2.45   456,422  13,161 2.88  
Loans  2,263,335  89,647 3.96   2,105,930  85,580 4.06  
FHLB and FRB stock  12,129  602 4.96   14,172  836 5.90  
Total interest-earning assets  3,604,564  108,132 3.00   2,796,776  100,474 3.59  
Non-earning assets  186,479        185,446       
Total assets $3,791,043       $2,982,222       
Liabilities                   
Interest bearing deposits:                   
NOW, money market, and savings  1,622,596  2,692 0.17   1,444,699  6,931 0.48  
Time deposits  284,385  236 0.08   135,309  269 0.20  
Brokered deposits  87,676  245 0.28   83,274  620 0.74  
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,994,657  3,173 0.16   1,663,282  7,820 0.47  
Total borrowings  22      37,473  95 0.25  
Total long-term debt  73,940  4,403 5.95   64,162  4,108 6.40  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,068,619  7,576 0.37   1,764,917  12,023 0.68  
Demand deposits  1,324,797        840,421       
Other liabilities  43,483        39,005       
Shareholders’ equity  354,144        337,879       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,791,043       $2,982,222       
Net interest spread       2.63%       2.91% 
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)    $100,556 2.79%    $88,451 3.16% 
                    
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin       2.75%       3.11% 
                    
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. 
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset. 
                    



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                     
Period End Loans                      
                       
                              Linked    Year Over 
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  Quarter Year 
(dollars in thousands) 2021
 2021
 2021
 2021 2020 Change Change 
Loans held for sale                      
Loans held for sale $2,087  $11,814  $  $1,847  $  $(9,727) $2,087  
Total loans held for sale $2,087  $11,814  $  $1,847  $  $(9,727) $2,087  
                       
Loans held for investment                      
Commercial loans:                      
Commercial and industrial - other $863,060  $790,437  $767,646  $735,287  $760,645  $72,623  $102,415  
Commercial and industrial - PPP  17,919   48,304   105,684   218,766   192,160   (30,385)  (174,241) 
Commercial real estate:                      
Multifamily  73,581   62,906   58,632   80,507   66,262   10,675   7,319  
Owner occupied  438,630   413,875   392,108   381,018   373,689   24,755   64,941  
Investment  548,143   483,538   506,230   480,566   469,150   64,605   78,993  
Construction and land:                      
1‑4 family residential construction  297   2,338   2,074   1,578   1,171   (2,041)  (874) 
Other construction, development, and land  153,639   202,810   178,423   141,218   144,424   (49,171)  9,215  
Total commercial loans  2,095,269   2,004,208   2,010,797   2,038,940   2,007,501   91,061   87,768  
                       
Residential:                      
Residential mortgages  45,816   47,076   45,207   31,817   33,783   (1,260)  12,033  
Home equity  27,315   28,943   24,972   26,293   25,443   (1,628)  1,872  
Total residential loans  73,131   76,019   70,179   58,110   59,226   (2,888)  13,905  
                       
Consumer  197,955   192,462   184,203   203,176   176,066   5,493   21,889  
Other  4,733   4,921   5,234   7,689   13,897   (188)  (9,164) 
   2,371,088   2,277,610   2,270,413   2,307,915   2,256,690   93,478   114,398  
Less net deferred fees and other unearned income  (3,854)  (3,754)  (5,514)  (7,101)  (7,654)  (100)  3,800  
Total loans held for investment $2,367,234  $2,273,856  $2,264,899  $2,300,814  $2,249,036  $93,378  $118,198  
                       
Total loans $2,369,321  $2,285,670  $2,264,899  $2,302,661  $2,249,036  $83,651  $120,285  
                       
Total unfunded commitments $1,079,769  $848,642  $804,784  $789,869  $813,757  $231,127  $266,012  
       



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                
Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality               
                 
  2021 2020
     Fourth    Third    Second    First    Fourth
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter
Allowance for loan losses                
Balance at beginning of period $23,924  $26,123  $27,506  $31,818  $31,894  
Provision for loan losses  (1,108)  (2,221)  (814)  (4,074)  225  
Loans charged-off:                
Commercial and industrial  (215)  (131)  (386)  (288)  (401) 
Commercial real estate                
Construction and land                
Residential mortgages  (501)     (223)       
Home equity                
Consumer                
Other                
Total loans charged-off  (716)  (131)  (609)  (288)  (401) 
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:                
Commercial and industrial  81   151   6   50   37  
Commercial real estate              44  
Construction and land              18  
Residential mortgages  3      32        
Home equity                
Consumer  2   2   2      1  
Other                
Total recoveries  86   153   40   50   100  
Net charge-offs $(630) $22  $(569) $(238) $(301) 
Balance at period end $22,186  $23,924  $26,123  $27,506  $31,818  
                 
Allowance for unfunded commitments                
Balance at beginning of period $2,380  $2,565  $2,683  $3,128  $2,871  
Provision for unfunded commitments  377   (185)  (118)  (445)  257  
Balance at period end $2,757  $2,380  $2,565  $2,683  $3,128  
                 
Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments $24,943  $26,304  $28,688  $30,189  $34,946  
                 
Provision for credit losses under CECL                
Provision for loan losses  (1,108)  (2,221)  (814)  (4,074)  225  
Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses  -   1   (1)  -   (1) 
Provision for unfunded commitments  377   (185)  (118)  (445)  257  
Total provision for credit losses $(731) $(2,405) $(933) $(4,519) $481  
                 
Non-performing loans $4,153  $4,077  $5,194  $2,056  $4,862  
Foreclosed properties (OREO)        16   16   16  
Total nonperforming assets $4,153  $4,077  $5,210  $2,072  $4,878  
                 
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment  0.94 % 1.05 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.41 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment  1.05 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.55 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans  1.06 % 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.45 % 1.70 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.11   0.00   0.10   0.04   0.05  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans  0.18 % 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.09 % 0.22 %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets  0.11 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.13 %
                 
(1)Annualized.                



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                
Period End Deposits                      
                       
                              Linked      
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  Quarter Year Over 
(dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Change Year Change 
DDA $1,471,920 $1,691,616 $1,374,018 $1,280,524 $1,033,765 $(219,696) $438,155  
NOW  648,763  721,525  536,677  485,540  760,638  (72,762)  (111,875) 
Savings  884  800  676  562  625  84   259  
Money market  823,127  930,929  1,026,239  1,142,361  1,030,753  (107,802)  (207,626) 
Time  288,698  287,865  283,656  294,129  241,328  833   47,370  
Brokered  94,510  94,586  84,958  74,576  94,399  (76)  111  
Total deposits $3,327,902 $3,727,321 $3,306,224 $3,277,692 $3,161,508 $(399,419) $166,394  
                       
                       
Average Deposits                      
                       
     2021 2020    Linked   
  Fourth Third Second First Fourth Quarter Q4 2021 vs 
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change Q4 2020 
DDA $1,487,405 $1,375,114 $1,295,728 $1,136,531 $977,009 $112,291  $510,396  
NOW  650,668  607,485  548,358  618,701  558,967  43,183  $91,701  
Savings  875  731  593  587  614  144  $261  
Money market  874,926  1,057,246  1,088,423  1,042,809  1,026,347  (182,320) $(151,421) 
Time  287,617  285,808  290,331  273,615  221,792  1,809  $65,825  
Brokered  94,271  87,498  84,168  84,663  89,673  6,773  $4,598  
Total deposits $3,395,762 $3,413,882 $3,307,601 $3,156,906 $2,874,402 $(18,120) $521,360  
                       
Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits  43.8% 40.3% 39.2% 36.0% 34.0%      
Cost of interest-bearing deposits  0.12% 0.15% 0.17% 0.19%0.25%      
Cost of deposits  0.07% 0.08% 0.10% 0.12% 0.16%      
                       



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                       
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation                    
                 For the twelve months  
  2021 2020 ended December 31,   
     Fourth    Third Second First Fourth              
(in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2021
 2020  
                        
Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation                       
Interest income - GAAP $26,930  $26,664  $27,618  $25,410  $24,943  $106,622  $98,996   
Taxable equivalent adjustment  393   376   375   365   345   1,510   1,478   
Interest income - taxable equivalent $27,323  $27,040  $27,993  $25,775  $25,288  $108,132  $100,474   
                        
Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation                       
Net interest income - GAAP $25,272  $24,769  $25,660  $23,345  $22,644  $99,046  $86,973   
Taxable equivalent adjustment  393   376   375   365   345   1,510   1,478   
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $25,665  $25,145  $26,035  $23,710  $22,989  $100,556  $88,451   
                        
Loan yield excluding PPP loans reconciliation                       
Loan yield - GAAP  3.86 %3.91 %4.19 %3.89 %3.89 %3.96 %4.06 % 
Impact of PPP loans  (0.11)  (0.20)  (0.24)  (0.06)  (0.03)  (0.15)  0.10   
Loan yield excluding PPP loans  3.75 %3.71 %3.95 %3.83 %3.86 %3.81 %4.16 % 
                        
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation                       
Net interest margin - GAAP  2.72 % 2.65 % 2.87 % 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.75 % 3.11 % 
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment  0.04   0.04   0.04   0.05   0.05   0.04   0.05   
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent  2.76 % 2.69 % 2.91 % 2.81 % 2.91 % 2.79 % 3.16 % 
                        
Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans reconciliation                       
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent  2.76 % 2.69 % 2.91 % 2.81 % 2.91 % 2.79 % 3.11 % 
Impact of PPP loans  (0.08)  (0.15)  (0.21)  (0.11)  (0.10)  (0.13)  0.07   
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent excluding PPP loans 2.68 % 2.54 % 2.70 % 2.70 % 2.81 % 2.66 % 3.18 % 
                        
Taxable equivalent income before income taxes reconciliation                       
Income before income taxes - GAAP $14,595  $16,765  $14,980  $16,277  $12,015  $62,617  $27,153   
Taxable equivalent adjustment  393   376   375   365   345   1,510   1,478   
Income before income taxes $14,988  $17,141  $15,355  $16,642  $12,360  $64,127  $28,631   
                        
Taxable equivalent income tax expense reconciliation                       
Income tax expense - GAAP $2,931  $3,461  $3,164  $2,915  $2,065  $12,471  $4,613   
Taxable equivalent adjustment  393   376   375   365   345   1,510   1,478   
Income tax expense $3,324  $3,837  $3,539  $3,280  $2,410  $13,981  $6,091   
                        
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation                       
Total shareholders’ equity $373,523  $363,925  $353,185  $340,328  $338,586  $373,523  $338,586   
Intangible assets  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  
Total tangible common equity $353,598  $344,000  $333,260  $320,403  $318,661  $353,598  $318,661   
Common shares outstanding  20,334,150   20,305,109   20,319,429   20,354,077   20,394,912   20,334,150   20,394,912   
Book value per common share - GAAP $18.37  $17.92  $17.38  $16.72  $16.60  $18.37  $16.60   
Tangible book value  17.39   16.94   16.40   15.74   15.62   17.39   15.62   
                        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                       
Total shareholders’ equity $373,523  $363,925  $353,185  $340,328  $338,586  $373,523  $338,586   
Intangible assets  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  
Total tangible common equity $353,598  $344,000  $333,260  $320,403  $318,661  $353,598  $318,661   
                        
Total assets $3,819,585  $4,210,316  $3,780,445  $3,732,668  $3,615,617  $3,819,585  $3,615,617   
Intangible assets  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  (19,925)  
Total tangible assets $3,799,660  $4,190,391  $3,760,520  $3,712,743  $3,595,692  $3,799,660  $3,595,692   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.31 % 8.21 % 8.86 % 8.63 % 8.86 % 9.31 % 8.86 % 
                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment reconciliation                       
Total loans held for investment $2,367,234  $2,273,856  $2,264,899  $2,300,814  $2,249,036  $2,367,234  $2,249,036   
PPP loans  (17,919)  (48,304)  (105,684)  (218,766)  (192,160)  (17,919)  (192,160)  
Total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans $2,349,315  $2,225,552  $2,159,215  $2,082,048  $2,056,876  $2,349,315  $2,056,876   
                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment  1.05 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.55 % 1.05 % 1.55 % 
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans  1.06 % 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.45 % 1.70 % 1.06 % 1.70 % 
                        