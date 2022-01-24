MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare Company based in Japan (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of December 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.
The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of December 2021.
- The number of salons was 312 in December 2021, up from 290 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another salon brand in May 2021. Due to the closure of a thermal bath facility in the previous month, four (4) salons located within the facility were closed.
- Total customers served increased to 71,173 in December 2021 from 64,649 in the year-ago period. The increase is primarily due to seasonal factors and the recovery of economic activity from COVID-19.
- Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,634 in December 2021, up from JPY6,486 in December 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
- Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, decreased to 81.7% in December 2021 from 82.6% in the year-ago period.
- Our operation ratio was 50.5% in December 2021, increasing from 48.2% in the year-ago period.
- The total number of salons with data was 221 in December 2021, no change from December 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.
|Number of
Salons (*1)
|Number of
Salons with
Data (*2)
|Total Customers
Served (*3)
|Sales Per
Customer (*4)
|Repeat Ratio (*5)
|Operation Ratio (*6)
|December-20
|290
|221
|64,649
|JPY 6,486
|82.6
|%
|48.2
|%
|January-21
|302
|218
|56,557
|JPY 6,443
|84.0
|%
|44.6
|%
|February-21
|302
|218
|56,370
|JPY 6,443
|83.0
|%
|47.6
|%
|March-21
|303
|217
|62,441
|JPY6,352
|81.9
|%
|47.0
|%
|April -21
|301
|219
|63,682
|JPY 6,250
|81.4
|%
|46.3
|%
|May-21
|313
|212
|66,604
|JPY 6,370
|80.6
|%
|48.7
|%
|June-21
|313
|219
|68,069
|JPY 6,350
|81.2
|%
|48.6
|%
|July-21
|314
|220
|70,912
|JPY 6,498
|81.0
|%
|48.1
|%
|August-21
|315
|221
|66,323
|JPY 6,592
|81.3
|%
|46.5
|%
|September-21
|316
|221
|65,130
|JPY 6,428
|82.0
|%
|46.7
|%
|October-21
|316
|221
|68,608
|JPY 6,486
|83.3
|%
|48.9
|%
|November-21
|316
|221
|65,569
|JPY 6,466
|81.9
|%
|47.7
|%
|December-21
|312
|221
|71,173
|JPY 6,634
|81.7
|%
|50.5
|%
(*1) Number of Salons: Includes our directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2) Number of Salons with Data: The number of salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*3) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available.
(*4) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*5) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*6) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
*Since July 2021, the salon operation business has been managed by Wing Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
<About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.>
MEDIROM operates 312 (as of December 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav®", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Bracelet" (formerly known as “MOTHER Tracker®”. MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.
URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en
