BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Apria, Inc. (Nasdaq - APR), Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (NYSE – CRHC), Exterran Corporation (NYSE - EXTN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations.



Apria, Inc. (Nasdaq - APR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Owens & Minor will acquire all outstanding common stock of Apria for $37.50 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock of Apria. The investigation concerns whether the Apria Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Owens & Minor is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $40.00 for the Company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (NYSE – CRHC)

Under the terms of the agreement, CRHC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with lottery group Allwyn Entertainment, and result in Allwyn Entertainment becoming a publicly-listed company. CRHC shareholders will retain ownership of 11% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the CRHC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE - EXTN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex Ltd. will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. The investigation concerns whether the Exterran Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Enerflex is paying too little for the Company.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.