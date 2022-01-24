Park National Corporation reports 2021 financial results

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 (three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on March 10, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of February 18, 2022.



Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.5 million, a 19.1 percent decrease from $45.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 net income per diluted common share was $2.23, compared to $2.75 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Park's net income for the full year of 2021 was $153.9 million, a 20.3 percent increase from $127.9 million for the full year of 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $9.37 for the full year of 2021, compared to $7.80 for the full year of 2020.

“Our colleagues live and love to serve. While the last two years have been trying, Park bankers have used their creativity, energy and imagination to serve our customers, prospects and communities more. Our financial results reflect our colleagues’ sustained efforts on all levels,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “We look forward to finding opportunities to serve customers more and to invite prospects to the Park family this year.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $37.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an 8.2 percent increase compared to $34.2 million for the same period of 2020. Park National Bank reported net income of $159.5 million for the full year of 2021, compared to $123.7 million for the full year of 2020.

“I am continuously impressed by our bankers’ flexibility and resiliency. Park bankers rose to the challenge of another unpredictable year and found inventive ways to serve our customers more,” said Park President Matthew Miller.

Park also announced that the board of directors approved a second bonus payment, in addition to the one paid in 2021, for all associates who are not eligible for Park’s incentive compensation program. In February, each full-time associate in that group will receive an extra payment of $1,000, and part-time associates will receive $750. With these two bonus payments, Park awarded associates an extra $2.5 million to recognize their contributions to the bank’s strong financial performance.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $9.6 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2021). Park’s banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary Park National Bank. Other bank subsidiaries are Scope Leasing Inc. (dba Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (dba Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '21 4Q '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 83,706 $ 81,602 $ 86,321 2.6 % (3.0) % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,993 ) 1,972 (19,159 ) N.M N.M Other income 32,206 32,411 35,656 (0.6) % (9.7) % Other expense 75,764 68,489 85,661 10.6 % (11.6) % Income before income taxes $ 45,141 $ 43,552 $ 55,475 3.6 % (18.6) % Income taxes 8,593 8,118 10,275 5.9 % (16.4) % Net income $ 36,548 $ 35,434 $ 45,200 3.1 % (19.1) % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.25 $ 2.17 $ 2.77 3.7 % (18.8) % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.23 2.16 2.75 3.2 % (18.9) % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.23 1.03 1.02 19.4 % 20.6 % Book value per common share at period end 68.48 65.90 63.76 3.9 % 7.4 % Market price per common share at period end 137.31 121.95 105.01 12.6 % 30.8 % Market capitalization at period end 2,227,108 1,976,343 1,713,154 12.7 % 30.0 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,216,076 16,292,312 16,310,551 (0.5) % (0.6) % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,363,968 16,423,912 16,434,812 (0.4) % (0.4) % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,219,563 16,206,177 16,314,197 0.1 % (0.6) % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.48 % 1.40 % 1.93 % 5.7 % (23.3) % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.44 % 13.04 % 17.37 % 3.1 % (22.6) % Yield on loans 4.58 % 4.47 % 4.69 % 2.5 % (2.3) % Yield on investment securities 2.05 % 2.12 % 2.80 % (3.3) % (26.8) % Yield on money market instruments 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.11 % (6.3) % 36.4 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.88 % 3.69 % 4.33 % 5.1 % (10.4) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.19 % (18.2) % (52.6) % Cost of borrowings 2.09 % 2.00 % 2.01 % 4.5 % 4.0 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.40 % (3.8) % (37.5) % Net interest margin (g) 3.72 % 3.53 % 4.07 % 5.4 % (8.6) % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.94 % 59.70 % 69.82 % 8.8 % (7.0) % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 58.18 $ 55.56 $ 53.41 4.7 % 8.9 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 3Q '21 4Q '20 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,815,408 $ 1,609,303 $ 1,124,806 12.8 % 61.4 % Loans 6,871,122 6,908,417 7,177,785 (0.5) % (4.3) % Allowance for credit losses (l) 83,197 88,129 85,675 (5.6) % (2.9) % Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 167,477 168,855 (0.3) % (1.1) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 775 813 1,431 (4.7) % (45.8) % Total assets 9,560,254 10,034,018 9,279,021 (4.7) % 3.0 % Total deposits 7,904,528 8,364,385 7,572,358 (5.5) % 4.4 % Borrowings 426,996 424,078 562,504 0.7 % (24.1) % Total shareholders' equity 1,110,759 1,067,912 1,040,256 4.0 % 6.8 % Tangible equity (d) 943,702 900,435 871,401 4.8 % 8.3 % Total nonperforming loans 102,652 106,872 139,614 (3.9) % (26.5) % Total nonperforming assets 106,177 110,849 144,209 (4.2) % (26.4) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 71.87 % 68.85 % 77.35 % 4.4 % (7.1) % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.49 % 1.55 % 1.95 % (3.9) % (23.6) % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.54 % 1.60 % 2.01 % (3.8) % (23.4) % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.19 % (5.5) % 1.7 % Net loan recoveries $ (61 ) $ (2,580 ) $ (17,796 ) N.M N.M Annualized net loan recoveries as a % of average loans (b) — % (0.15) % (0.98) % N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.62 % 10.64 % 11.21 % 9.2 % 3.7 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.05 % 9.13 % 9.57 % 10.1 % 5.0 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.97 % 10.71 % 11.11 % 2.4 % (1.3) % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.69 % 15.50 % 14.29 % 1.2 % 9.8 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 83.78 % 82.68 % 95.80 % 1.3 % (12.5) % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Percent change

vs '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 329,893 $ 327,630 0.7 % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (11,916 ) 12,054 N.M Other income 129,944 125,664 3.4 % Other expense 283,518 286,595 (1.1)% Income before income taxes $ 188,235 $ 154,645 21.7 % Income taxes 34,290 26,722 28.3 % Net income $ 153,945 $ 127,923 20.3 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 9.45 $ 7.85 20.4 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 9.37 7.80 20.1 % Cash dividends declared per common share 4.52 4.28 5.6 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,291,016 16,302,825 (0.1)% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,425,206 16,407,502 0.1 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.56 % 1.38 % 13.0 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.45 % 12.68 % 14.0 % Yield on loans 4.53 % 4.71 % (3.8) % Yield on investment securities 2.22 % 2.66 % (16.5) % Yield on money market instruments 0.13 % 0.26 % (50.0) % Yield on interest earning assets 3.86 % 4.28 % (9.8) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.12 % 0.41 % (70.7) % Cost of borrowings 1.96 % 1.77 % 10.7 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.28 % 0.52 % (46.2) % Net interest margin (g) 3.69 % 3.93 % (6.1) % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.27 % 62.83 % (2.5) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan recoveries $ (3,348 ) $ (16,942 ) N.M. Net loan recoveries as a % of average loans (b) (0.05)% (0.24)% N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.82 % 10.92 % (0.9)% Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.19 % 14.44 % 5.2 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 85.68 % 91.58 % (6.4)% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 79,168 $ 85,268 $ 317,208 $ 328,727 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 5,698 4,420 19,458 19,818 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,209 2,040 8,307 8,436 Other interest income 191 72 880 739 Total interest income 87,266 91,800 345,853 357,720 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 373 490 1,595 9,142 Time deposits 831 1,893 4,711 12,186 Interest on borrowings 2,356 3,096 9,654 8,762 Total interest expense 3,560 5,479 15,960 30,090 Net interest income 83,706 86,321 329,893 327,630 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,993 ) (19,159 ) (11,916 ) 12,054 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 88,699 105,480 341,809 315,576 Other income 32,206 35,656 129,944 125,664 Other expense 75,764 85,661 283,518 286,595 Income before income taxes 45,141 55,475 188,235 154,645 Income taxes 8,593 10,275 34,290 26,722 Net income $ 36,548 $ 45,200 $ 153,945 $ 127,923 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.25 $ 2.77 $ 9.45 $ 7.85 Net income - diluted $ 2.23 $ 2.75 $ 9.37 $ 7.80 Weighted average shares - basic 16,216,076 16,310,551 16,291,016 16,302,825 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,363,968 16,434,812 16,425,206 16,407,502 Cash dividends declared $ 1.23 $ 1.02 $ 4.52 $ 4.28





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 144,507 $ 155,596 Money market instruments 74,673 214,878 Investment securities 1,815,408 1,124,806 Loans 6,871,122 7,177,785 Allowance for credit losses (l) (83,197 ) (85,675 ) Loans, net 6,787,925 7,092,110 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,008 88,660 Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 168,855 Other real estate owned 775 1,431 Other assets 480,901 432,685 Total assets $ 9,560,254 $ 9,279,021 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,066,419 $ 2,727,100 Interest bearing 4,838,109 4,845,258 Total deposits 7,904,528 7,572,358 Borrowings 426,996 562,504 Other liabilities 117,971 103,903 Total liabilities $ 8,449,495 $ 8,238,765 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020) 461,800 460,687 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 15,155 5,571 Retained earnings 776,294 704,764 Treasury shares (1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021 and 1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020) (142,490 ) (130,766 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,110,759 $ 1,040,256 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,560,254 $ 9,279,021





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 148,433 $ 120,599 $ 139,678 $ 127,214 Money market instruments 491,093 263,212 665,714 280,952 Investment securities 1,696,537 1,066,145 1,407,999 1,214,551 Loans 6,872,620 7,245,273 7,014,517 6,990,458 Allowance for credit losses (l) (88,017 ) (89,920 ) (87,233 ) (71,221 ) Loans, net 6,784,603 7,155,353 6,927,284 6,919,237 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,312 86,717 89,758 81,357 Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,332 169,199 167,993 170,031 Other real estate owned 802 856 902 2,174 Other assets 451,545 454,418 448,130 446,117 Total assets $ 9,829,657 $ 9,316,499 $ 9,847,458 $ 9,241,633 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,058,428 $ 2,657,881 $ 2,937,035 $ 2,394,717 Interest bearing 5,145,026 4,904,995 5,249,467 5,238,147 Total deposits 8,203,454 7,562,876 8,186,502 7,632,864 Borrowings 448,298 611,890 492,943 494,532 Other liabilities 99,411 106,240 102,553 105,135 Total liabilities $ 8,751,163 $ 8,281,006 $ 8,781,998 $ 8,232,531 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 460,037 458,521 459,421 458,096 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (10,656 ) 12,594 (4,120 ) 9,688 Retained earnings 771,957 695,509 744,102 673,273 Treasury shares (142,844 ) (131,131 ) (133,943 ) (131,955 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,078,494 $ 1,035,493 $ 1,065,460 $ 1,009,102 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,829,657 $ 9,316,499 $ 9,847,458 $ 9,241,633





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 79,168 $ 78,127 $ 81,176 $ 78,737 $ 85,268 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 5,698 4,904 4,600 4,256 4,420 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,209 2,029 2,032 2,037 2,040 Other interest income 191 360 186 143 72 Total interest income 87,266 85,420 87,994 85,173 91,800 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 373 435 401 386 490 Time deposits 831 1,011 1,285 1,584 1,893 Interest on borrowings 2,356 2,372 2,457 2,469 3,096 Total interest expense 3,560 3,818 4,143 4,439 5,479 Net interest income 83,706 81,602 83,851 80,734 86,321 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,993 ) 1,972 (4,040 ) (4,855 ) (19,159 ) Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 88,699 79,630 87,891 85,589 105,480 Other income 32,206 32,411 31,238 34,089 35,656 Other expense 75,764 68,489 71,400 67,865 85,661 Income before income taxes 45,141 43,552 47,729 51,813 55,475 Income taxes 8,593 8,118 8,597 8,982 10,275 Net income $ 36,548 $ 35,434 $ 39,132 $ 42,831 $ 45,200 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.25 $ 2.17 $ 2.39 $ 2.63 $ 2.77 Net income - diluted $ 2.23 $ 2.16 $ 2.38 $ 2.61 $ 2.75





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 (in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,887 $ 8,820 $ 8,569 $ 8,173 $ 7,632 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,357 2,389 2,032 2,054 2,123 Other service income 6,368 6,668 7,159 9,617 12,040 Debit card fee income 6,568 6,453 6,758 6,086 5,787 Bank owned life insurance income 1,121 1,462 1,149 1,165 1,170 ATM fees 572 622 655 530 432 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 22 3 4 (33 ) (7 ) Gain on equity securities, net 2,125 609 467 1,810 2,931 Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,038 2,038 2,038 2,038 1,988 Miscellaneous 2,148 3,347 2,407 2,649 1,560 Total other income $ 32,206 $ 32,411 $ 31,238 $ 34,089 $ 35,656 Other expense: Salaries $ 35,953 $ 29,433 $ 30,303 $ 29,896 $ 37,280 Employee benefits 10,706 10,640 10,056 10,201 7,316 Occupancy expense 3,161 3,211 3,027 3,640 3,231 Furniture and equipment expense 2,724 2,797 2,756 2,610 4,949 Data processing fees 7,860 7,817 7,150 7,712 3,315 Professional fees and services 7,840 6,973 6,973 5,664 9,359 Marketing 1,718 1,574 1,290 1,491 1,752 Insurance 1,547 1,403 1,276 1,691 1,855 Communication 851 796 770 1,122 1,097 State tax expense 931 1,113 1,103 1,108 605 Amortization of intangible assets 420 420 479 479 525 FHLB prepayment penalty — — — — 8,736 Foundation contributions — — 4,000 — 3,000 Miscellaneous 2,053 2,312 2,217 2,251 2,641 Total other expense $ 75,764 $ 68,489 $ 71,400 $ 67,865 $ 85,661





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 6,090 — — — — Charge-offs 5,093 10,304 11,177 13,552 19,403 Recoveries 8,441 27,246 10,173 7,131 10,210 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 9,193 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 8,557 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — 167 268 — — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve — 678 — — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 Total loans $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 7,149 11,153 14,331 3,943 — Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans — 360,056 548,436 225,029 — Individually evaluated loans 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Collectively evaluated loans $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 $ 5,315,938 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (0.05)% (0.24)% 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.22 % 1.25 % N.A. N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.93 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.21 % 1.24 % N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 28,323 20,788 21,215 15,173 20,111 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,607 1,458 2,658 2,243 1,792 Total nonperforming loans $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 181 837 3,100 2,788 6,524 Other real estate owned - SEPH 594 594 929 1,515 7,666 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 2,750 3,164 3,599 3,464 4,849 Total nonperforming assets $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 New nonaccrual loans 38,478 103,386 81,009 76,611 58,753 Resolved nonaccrual loans 83,124 76,098 58,883 80,713 74,519 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 Prior charge-offs 624 655 719 11,246 10,040 Remaining principal balance 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Specific reserves 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 Book value, after specific reserves $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 $ 55,861





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Reconciliations

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net interest income $ 83,706 $ 81,602 $ 86,321 $ 329,893 $ 327,630 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 559 807 919 3,303 4,669 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 4,628 414 102 7,985 453 Net interest income - adjusted $ 78,519 $ 80,381 $ 85,300 $ 318,605 $ 322,508 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (4,993 ) $ 1,972 $ (19,159 ) $ (11,916 ) $ 12,054 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (106 ) (2,654 ) (20,496 ) (3,169 ) (21,982 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted $ (4,887 ) $ 4,626 $ 1,337 $ (8,747 ) $ 34,036 Other income $ 32,206 $ 32,411 $ 35,656 $ 129,944 $ 125,664 less net gain on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties — — — — 1,208 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 321 143 503 525 590 less rebranding initiative related expenses — — (298 ) — (572 ) less net gain on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business — — — — 3,286 Other income - adjusted $ 31,885 $ 32,268 $ 35,451 $ 129,419 $ 121,152 Other expense $ 75,764 $ 68,489 $ 85,661 $ 283,518 $ 286,595 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 4 4 9 24 629 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 420 420 525 1,798 2,263 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 700 254 4,051 1,361 4,283 less FHLB prepayment penalty — — 8,736 — 10,529 less rebranding initiative related expenses 351 437 229 2,085 1,040 less Foundation contribution — — 3,000 4,000 3,000 less severance and restructuring charges 73 140 4,039 367 4,443 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 587 — 738 2,122 3,622 Other expense - adjusted $ 73,629 $ 67,234 $ 64,334 $ 271,761 $ 256,786 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (731 ) $ (580 ) $ (83 ) $ (677 ) $ (379 ) Net income - reported $ 36,548 $ 35,434 $ 45,200 $ 153,945 $ 127,923 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 33,800 $ 33,251 $ 44,888 $ 151,397 $ 126,495 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.23 $ 2.16 $ 2.75 $ 9.37 $ 7.80 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h) $ 2.07 $ 2.02 $ 2.73 $ 9.22 $ 7.71 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.48 % 1.40 % 1.93 % 1.56 % 1.38 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.92 % 1.54 % 1.37 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.50 % 1.42 % 1.97 % 1.59 % 1.41 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.39 % 1.33 % 1.95 % 1.56 % 1.39 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.44 % 13.04 % 17.37 % 14.45 % 12.68 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.43 % 12.23 % 17.25 % 14.21 % 12.54 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.91 % 15.44 % 20.76 % 17.15 % 15.25 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.72 % 14.49 % 20.61 % 16.87 % 15.08 % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.94 % 59.70 % 69.82 % 61.27 % 62.83 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 66.23 % 59.31 % 52.97 % 60.27 % 57.51 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.72 % 3.53 % 4.07 % 3.69 % 3.93 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.49 % 3.48 % 4.02 % 3.56 % 3.86 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,078,494 $ 1,078,465 $ 1,035,493 $ 1,065,460 $ 1,009,102 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 167,332 167,754 169,199 167,993 170,031 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 911,162 $ 910,711 $ 866,294 $ 897,467 $ 839,071 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,110,759 $ 1,067,912 $ 1,040,256 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 167,477 168,855 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 943,702 $ 900,435 $ 871,401 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,829,657 $ 10,070,716 $ 9,316,499 $ 9,847,458 $ 9,241,633 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 167,332 167,754 169,199 167,993 170,031 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,662,325 $ 9,902,962 $ 9,147,300 $ 9,679,465 $ 9,071,602 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,560,254 $ 10,034,018 $ 9,279,021 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 167,477 168,855 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,393,197 $ 9,866,541 $ 9,110,166 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Interest income $ 87,266 $ 85,420 $ 91,800 $ 345,853 $ 357,720 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 762 717 712 2,911 2,866 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 88,028 $ 86,137 $ 92,512 $ 348,764 $ 360,586 Interest expense 3,560 3,818 5,479 15,960 30,090 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 84,468 $ 82,319 $ 87,033 $ 332,804 $ 330,496 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for credit losses, other income and other expense. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.

(j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates.

(k) Excludes $74.4 million, $131.5 million and $331.6 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (l) Park adopted ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and the related (recovery of) provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were calculated utilizing this new guidance.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,078,494 $ 1,078,465 $ 1,035,493 $ 1,065,460 $ 1,009,102 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 167,332 167,754 169,199 167,993 170,031 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 911,162 $ 910,711 $ 866,294 $ 897,467 $ 839,071 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,110,759 $ 1,067,912 $ 1,040,256 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 167,477 168,855 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 943,702 $ 900,435 $ 871,401 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,829,657 $ 10,070,716 $ 9,316,499 $ 9,847,458 $ 9,241,633 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 167,332 167,754 169,199 167,993 170,031 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,662,325 $ 9,902,962 $ 9,147,300 $ 9,679,465 $ 9,071,602 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,560,254 $ 10,034,018 $ 9,279,021 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 167,477 168,855 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,393,197 $ 9,866,541 $ 9,110,166 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Interest income $ 87,266 $ 85,420 $ 91,800 $ 345,853 $ 357,720 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 762 717 712 2,911 2,866 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 88,028 $ 86,137 $ 92,512 $ 348,764 $ 360,586 Interest expense 3,560 3,818 5,479 15,960 30,090 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 84,468 $ 82,319 $ 87,033 $ 332,804 $ 330,496 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for credit losses, other income and other expense. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates. (k) Excludes $74.4 million, $131.5 million and $331.6 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (l) Park adopted ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and the related (recovery of) provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were calculated utilizing this new guidance.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020

2021 2021 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '21 4Q '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 83,706 $ 81,602 $ 86,321 2.6 % (3.0) % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,993 ) 1,972 (19,159 ) N.M N.M Other income 32,206 32,411 35,656 (0.6) % (9.7) % Other expense 75,764 68,489 85,661 10.6 % (11.6) % Income before income taxes $ 45,141 $ 43,552 $ 55,475 3.6 % (18.6) % Income taxes 8,593 8,118 10,275 5.9 % (16.4) % Net income $ 36,548 $ 35,434 $ 45,200 3.1 % (19.1) % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.25 $ 2.17 $ 2.77 3.7 % (18.8) % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.23 2.16 2.75 3.2 % (18.9) % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.23 1.03 1.02 19.4 % 20.6 % Book value per common share at period end 68.48 65.90 63.76 3.9 % 7.4 % Market price per common share at period end 137.31 121.95 105.01 12.6 % 30.8 % Market capitalization at period end 2,227,108 1,976,343 1,713,154 12.7 % 30.0 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,216,076 16,292,312 16,310,551 (0.5) % (0.6) % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,363,968 16,423,912 16,434,812 (0.4) % (0.4) % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,219,563 16,206,177 16,314,197 0.1 % (0.6) % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.48 % 1.40 % 1.93 % 5.7 % (23.3) % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.44 % 13.04 % 17.37 % 3.1 % (22.6) % Yield on loans 4.58 % 4.47 % 4.69 % 2.5 % (2.3) % Yield on investment securities 2.05 % 2.12 % 2.80 % (3.3) % (26.8) % Yield on money market instruments 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.11 % (6.3) % 36.4 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.88 % 3.69 % 4.33 % 5.1 % (10.4) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.19 % (18.2) % (52.6) % Cost of borrowings 2.09 % 2.00 % 2.01 % 4.5 % 4.0 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.40 % (3.8) % (37.5) % Net interest margin (g) 3.72 % 3.53 % 4.07 % 5.4 % (8.6) % Efficiency ratio (g) 64.94 % 59.70 % 69.82 % 8.8 % (7.0) % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 58.18 $ 55.56 $ 53.41 4.7 % 8.9 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020

Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 3Q '21 4Q '20 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,815,408 $ 1,609,303 $ 1,124,806 12.8 % 61.4 % Loans 6,871,122 6,908,417 7,177,785 (0.5) % (4.3) % Allowance for credit losses (l) 83,197 88,129 85,675 (5.6) % (2.9) % Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,057 167,477 168,855 (0.3) % (1.1) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 775 813 1,431 (4.7) % (45.8) % Total assets 9,560,254 10,034,018 9,279,021 (4.7) % 3.0 % Total deposits 7,904,528 8,364,385 7,572,358 (5.5) % 4.4 % Borrowings 426,996 424,078 562,504 0.7 % (24.1) % Total shareholders' equity 1,110,759 1,067,912 1,040,256 4.0 % 6.8 % Tangible equity (d) 943,702 900,435 871,401 4.8 % 8.3 % Total nonperforming loans 102,652 106,872 139,614 (3.9) % (26.5) % Total nonperforming assets 106,177 110,849 144,209 (4.2) % (26.4) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 71.87 % 68.85 % 77.35 % 4.4 % (7.1) % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.49 % 1.55 % 1.95 % (3.9) % (23.6) % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.54 % 1.60 % 2.01 % (3.8) % (23.4) % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.19 % (5.5) % 1.7 % Net loan recoveries $ (61 ) $ (2,580 ) $ (17,796 ) N.M N.M Annualized net loan recoveries as a % of average loans (b) — % (0.15)% (0.98)% N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.62 % 10.64 % 11.21 % 9.2 % 3.7 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.05 % 9.13 % 9.57 % 10.1 % 5.0 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.97 % 10.71 % 11.11 % 2.4 % (1.3) % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.69 % 15.50 % 14.29 % 1.2 % 9.8 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 83.78 % 82.68 % 95.80 % 1.3 % (12.5) % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



