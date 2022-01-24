CNB Financial Corporation Reports Record Earnings Per Share of $3.16 for the Full-Year 2021

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report record earnings to our shareholders coupled with a growing and well-positioned loan portfolio that is poised to benefit with the expected rate increases in 2022. Even excluding PPP fees, 2021 earnings were at a record level for CNB. CNB’s loan pipelines are very promising for positive growth over the next 12 months. The communities we serve have fared well through the pandemic and are reflecting continued growth opportunities. CNB is excited to be a part of their growth with high expectations heading into 2022.”

Executive Summary

Earnings per diluted share of $3.16 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.97 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, represented a record level for the Corporation. Earnings for 2021 benefited from growth in commercial loans, coupled with strong levels of fee income and continued stable credit quality, in addition to a higher level of PPP-related fees recognized in 2021. Included in earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $0.63 per diluted share in after-tax merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, while no such costs were incurred for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.80 for the fourth quarter of 2021 represented a 100.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 earnings per diluted share of $0.40. Included in earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $0.35 per diluted share in after-tax merger costs and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) prepayment penalties.

At December 31, 2021, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of PPP deferred processing fees (such loans, the "PPP-related loans"), the Corporation's loan portfolio totaled $3.6 billion, representing an increase of $373.3 million, or 11.6%, from December 31, 2020. The growth was primarily driven by the Corporation's ongoing expansion in the Cleveland and Ridge View regions, combined with continued strong growth in its Private Banking division, and increased lending opportunities in other regions of the Corporation.



Included in the loan growth discussed above, and as part of the liquidity management strategies first implemented by the Corporation in 2020, the year ended December 31, 2021 reflected an increase in syndicated lending activities of $103.7 million from December 31, 2020. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $125.8 million, or 3.5% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at December 31, 2021.



At December 31, 2021, total deposits were $4.7 billion, reflecting an increase of $533.9 million, or 12.8%, from December 31, 2020, primarily resulting from the Corporation's customer acquisition strategies across all of the Corporation's regions and its Private Banking division, as well as the impact of government stimulus initiatives. The number of households across all regions increased 3.3% from December 31, 2020.

Total non-performing assets decreased to $20.3 million, or 0.38%, of total assets, as of December 31, 2021 compared to $31.5 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of December 31, 2020. In addition, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 net loan charge-offs were $2.8 million or 0.08% of total average loans, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.21% of total average loans, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $456 thousand, or 0.05% of total average loans, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.21%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020.

On October 18, 2021, the Corporation announced that it had completed the redemption of $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), representing all outstanding 2026 Notes. The 2026 Notes were redeemed pursuant to their terms at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, October 15, 2021. The Corporation financed the redemption of the 2026 Notes with cash on hand, including net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation’s 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 completed in June 2021.

Earnings Performance Highlights

Net income was $57.7 million, or $3.16 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $32.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting increases of $25.0 million, or 76.2%, and $1.19 per diluted share, or 60.4%. Included in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was the after-tax impact of $10.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.

Net income was $14.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, reflecting increases of $6.7 million, or 85.2%, and $0.40 per diluted share, or 100.0%. Included in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was the after-tax impact of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in merger costs and FHLB prepayment penalties.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") was $76.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $55.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of $21.3 million, or 38.5%.1 Included in PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12.6 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.

1 This release contains references to financial measures that are not defined under GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

At December 31, 2021, the Corporation’s cash position was approximately $732.2 million, including excess liquidity of $684.3 million held at the Federal Reserve, reflecting, in management's view, a strong liquidity level to support both existing operations and future loan and investment portfolio growth. In addition to its cash position, the Corporation’s borrowing capacity with the FHLB at December 31, 2021 was approximately $932.7 million.

Book value per common share was $22.85 at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 7.3% from $21.29 at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share was $20.22 as of December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of 8.4% from a tangible book value per common share of $18.66 as of December 31, 2020.1 The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were primarily due to increases in retained earnings of $41.9 million, net of dividends, partially offset by an $15.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income primarily from unrealized valuation changes in the available-for-sale investment portfolio.

Customer Support Strategies and Loan Portfolio Profile

As of December 31, 2021, the Corporation had outstanding $47.1 million in PPP loans at a rate of 1.00%, representing 446 PPP loan relationships, and deferred PPP processing fees of approximately $1.9 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation recognized $1.9 million and $8.7 million in deferred PPP processing fees ("PPP-related fees"), respectively. The outstanding balance of PPP loans at December 31, 2021 included loans from the two different origination years: (i) $199 thousand, or 7 loans from the Corporation's participation in the PPP in 2020, and (ii) $46.9 million, or 439 loans, from the Corporation’s participation in the PPP in 2021.

In accordance with the CARES Act, the Corporation also deferred loan payments for its commercial and consumer customers, as determined on a case-by-case basis by the financial needs of each customer. As of December 31, 2021, there were five loans with deferred loan payment arrangements totaling $397 thousand.

Performance Ratios

Return on average equity was 13.39% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 9.14% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Return on average tangible common equity was 16.23% and 10.67% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, adjusted return on average equity and average tangible common equity were 11.98% and 14.10% for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.1

Annualized return on average equity was 13.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 7.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.87% and 8.53% for the same periods in 2021 and 2020, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger costs and FHLB prepayment penalties, annualized adjusted return on average equity and average tangible common equity were 13.10% and 15.94% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.1

Efficiency ratio was 59.76% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 65.10% for the year ended December 31, 2020.1 The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $12.6 million in merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs.

Efficiency ratio was 63.19% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 72.16% for the comparable period in 2020.1 Included in the efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $7.4 million in merger costs and FHLB prepayment penalties.

Revenue

Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $193.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $30.4 million, or 18.7%, from the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $159.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $25.1 million, or 18.6%, from the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of loan growth, various deposit pricing and liquidity strategies. Included in net interest income were PPP-related fees, which totaled approximately $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.38% and 3.34% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.79% for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased 35 basis points from 4.14% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment and higher level of excess cash at the Federal Reserve, partially offset by higher PPP-related fees. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points from 0.95% for the year ended December 31, 2020 to 0.52% for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions and the prepayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings, which were approximately $160 million at a weighted average interest rate of 2.24%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $51.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million, or 6.0%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $42.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.8%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of loan growth and various deposit pricing and liquidity strategies, partially offset by a decrease in PPP-related fees, which were approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.



Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.41% and 3.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased 41 basis points from 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment, a higher level of excess cash at the Federal Reserve, and lower PPP-related fees. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 28 basis points from 0.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to 0.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions and the prepayment of the Corporation's remaining FHLB borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Total non-interest income was $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $28.1 million from the same period in 2020, reflecting an increase of $5.4 million, or 19.2%. Included in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $783 thousand and $2.2 million, respectively, in net realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available for sale securities for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, total non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $6.8 million, or 26.2%, from the same period in 2020.1 The increase was partially driven by growth in Wealth and Asset Management fees, as assets under management increased by $135.2 million, or 11.9%, from December 31, 2020, to $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. Other significant factors that contributed to the increase included income from investments in small business investment company ("SBIC") funds, card processing and interchange income and service charges on deposits from increased business activity as well as an increase in bank owned life insurance income.

Total non-interest income was $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $956 thousand, or 12.0%, from the same period in 2020. Included in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $783 thousand in net realized gains on available for sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available for sale securities for the three months ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased $173 thousand, or 2.2%, from the same period in 2020.1 During the three months ended December 31, 2021, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $303 thousand, or 21.4%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. Other significant improvements during the three months ended September 30, 2021 included increased income from charges on deposits and card processing and interchange income, resulting from increased business activity, partially offset by decreased mortgage banking activity.

Non-Interest Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest expense was $116.4 million, reflecting an increase of $9.1 million, or 8.5%, from the year ended December 31, 2020. Included in non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12.6 million in merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs. In addition, 2021 included expenses related to hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland, Buffalo and Ridge View (Roanoke) as well as investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience. Also, included in the fourth quarter of 2021 is approximately $2.3 million in additional personnel costs primarily from increased incentive compensation accruals and certain retirement benefit expenses.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest expense was $32.5 million, reflecting a decrease of $2.6 million, or 7.3%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020. Included in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is $7.4 million in merger costs and prepayment penalties. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 included expenses related to hiring additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland, Buffalo and Ridge View and investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $13.1 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate, and $7.3 million, representing a 18.3% effective tax rate, for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Included in the 18.3% effective tax rate for the year ended December 30, 2020 were merger costs, FHLB prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, all of which reduced the effective tax rate.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $20.3 million, or 0.38%, of total assets, as of December 31, 2021, reflecting a substantial decrease when compared to non-performing assets of $31.5 million, or 0.67%, as of December 31, 2020. The reduction in non-performing assets resulted primarily from the resolution of an $8.7 million commercial real estate loan relationship with no additional loss to the Corporation. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 included the resolution of a $1.4 million non-performing commercial real estate loan relationship with no loss to the Corporation.

The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans was 1.03% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.02% as of December 2020. The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of loans, net of PPP-related loans, was 1.05% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.07% as of December 31, 2020.1

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $2.8 million, or 0.08% of total average loans, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.21%, of total average loans, during the year ended December 31, 2020. The year ended December 31, 2020 included (i) a charge-off of approximately $2.6 million related to a secured commercial and industrial loan relationship with a borrower who is deceased, and (ii) a separate $1 million charge-off related to the $8.7 million commercial real estate loan relationship discussed above.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net loan charge-offs were $456 thousand, or 0.05% of total average loans, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.21%, of total average loans, during the comparable period in 2020.

Capital

As of December 31, 2021, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $442.8 million, representing an increase of $26.7 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2020 primarily as a result of growth in organic earnings, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and payment of common and preferred stock dividends to the Corporation's common and preferred shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation exceeded regulatory “well-capitalized” levels at both December 31, 2021 and 2020, and continue to support the Corporation's growth strategy.

As of December 31, 2021, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.54% and 6.45%, respectively, reflected the impact of approximately $45.2 million in PPP-related loans as well as the Corporation's significant excess liquidity. Excluding PPP-related loans and excess liquidity of $684.3 million at December 31, 2021, the Corporation’s adjusted ratios of tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.75% and 7.48%, respectively, represent a decrease from the December 31, 2020 adjusted ratios of 9.19% and 7.76%, respectively, primarily as a result of the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by increases in retained earnings, net of dividends.1

Financial Tables

The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) % % 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change Income Statement Interest income $ 46,329 $ 46,648 (0.7 )% $ 179,600 $ 167,167 7.4 % Interest expense 4,270 6,533 (34.6 )% 19,820 32,456 (38.9 )% Net interest income 42,059 40,115 4.8 % 159,780 134,711 18.6 % Provision for credit losses 814 3,289 (75.3 )% 6,003 15,354 (60.9 )% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,245 36,826 12.0 % 153,777 119,357 28.8 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,806 1,443 25.2 % 6,195 5,095 21.6 % Other service charges and fees 731 700 4.4 % 2,436 2,548 (4.4 )% Wealth and asset management fees 1,719 1,416 21.4 % 6,740 5,497 22.6 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 783 0 NA 783 2,190 NA Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities 313 408 (23.3 )% 790 328 140.9 % Mortgage banking 532 1,264 (57.9 )% 3,147 3,354 (6.2 )% Bank owned life insurance 636 457 39.2 % 2,638 1,747 51.0 % Card processing and interchange income 1,925 1,668 15.4 % 7,796 5,727 36.1 % Other 479 612 (21.7 )% 2,909 1,573 84.9 % Total non-interest income 8,924 7,968 12.0 % 33,434 28,059 19.2 % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 17,733 14,145 25.4 % 61,175 48,723 25.6 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,227 3,391 (4.8 )% 12,381 12,333 0.4 % Technology expense 3,271 2,436 34.3 % 11,723 7,153 63.9 % State and local taxes 961 931 3.2 % 4,057 3,340 21.5 % Legal, professional, and examination fees 732 1,063 (31.1 )% 3,517 2,990 17.6 % FDIC insurance premiums 689 448 53.8 % 2,509 2,414 3.9 % Core Deposit Intangible amortization 25 28 (10.7 )% 107 206 (48.1 )% Card processing and interchange expenses 1,020 943 8.2 % 3,836 3,135 22.4 % Merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs 0 7,435 NA 0 12,642 NA Other 4,807 4,197 14.5 % 17,128 14,390 19.0 % Total non-interest expenses 32,465 35,017 (7.3 )% 116,433 107,326 8.5 % Income before income taxes 17,704 9,777 81.1 % 70,778 40,090 76.5 % Income tax expense 3,075 1,878 63.7 % 13,071 7,347 77.9 % Net income 14,629 7,899 85.2 % 57,707 32,743 76.2 % Preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,147 NA 4,302 1,147 NA Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,553 $ 6,752 100.7 % $ 53,405 $ 31,596 69.0 % Average diluted common shares outstanding 16,823,060 16,792,676 16,820,054 16,000,749 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.40 100.0 % $ 3.16 $ 1.97 60.4 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.170 2.9 % $ 0.685 $ 0.680 0.7 % Dividend payout ratio 22 % 43 % 22 % 35 % (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances Loans $ 3,560,753 $ 3,351,980 $ 3,465,919 $ 3,115,171 Investment securities 735,926 586,747 675,124 574,044 Total earning assets 4,931,292 4,508,257 4,768,040 4,092,076 Total assets 5,240,449 4,779,624 5,058,900 4,347,142 Non interest-bearing deposits 787,865 627,843 724,839 516,723 Interest-bearing deposits 3,835,434 3,469,102 3,733,327 3,123,823 Shareholders' equity 440,808 418,147 431,062 358,163 Tangible shareholders' equity 396,583 372,799 386,797 316,342 Tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 338,798 315,039 329,012 296,142 Average Yields Loans 4.80 % 5.20 % 4.83 % 4.93 % Investment securities 1.77 % 2.10 % 1.83 % 2.53 % Total earning assets 3.75 % 4.16 % 3.79 % 4.14 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.34 % 0.54 % 0.40 % 0.77 % Interest-bearing liabilities 0.43 % 0.71 % 0.52 % 0.95 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.11 % 0.66 % 1.14 % 0.75 % Return on average equity 13.17 % 7.52 % 13.39 % 9.14 % Return on average equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 13.17 % 13.10 % 13.39 % 11.98 % Return on average tangible equity 14.63 % 8.43 % 14.92 % 10.35 % Return on average tangible equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 14.63 % 14.70 % 14.92 % 13.56 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.87 % 8.53 % 16.23 % 10.67 % Return on average tangible common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 15.87 % 15.94 % 16.23 % 14.10 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (1) 3.41 % 3.58 % 3.38 % 3.34 % Efficiency Ratio (1) 63.19 % 72.16 % 59.76 % 65.10 % Efficiency Ratio, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1) 63.19 % 56.82 % 59.76 % 57.41 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 142 $ 1,571 $ 1,763 $ 5,131 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 314 208 992 1,299 Total net loan charge-offs $ 456 $ 1,779 $ 2,755 $ 6,430 Net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.05 % 0.21 % 0.08 % 0.21 %

(unaudited) % change December 31, December 31, versus 2021 2020 12/31/20 Ending Balance Sheet Loans, PPP, net of deferred fees $ 45,203 $ 155,529 (70.9 )% Loans, net of PPP-related loans 3,589,589 3,216,260 11.6 % Total Loans 3,634,792 3,371,789 7.8 % Loans held for sale 849 8,514 (90.0 )% Investment securities 707,557 591,557 19.6 % FHLB and other equity interests 2,966 2,899 2.3 % Other earning assets 689,758 488,326 41.2 % Total earning assets 5,035,922 4,463,085 12.8 % Allowance for credit losses (37,588 ) (34,340 ) 9.5 % Goodwill 43,749 43,749 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 460 567 (18.9 )% Other assets 286,396 256,338 11.7 % Total assets $ 5,328,939 $ 4,729,399 12.7 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 792,086 $ 627,114 26.3 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,079,336 951,903 13.4 % Savings 2,457,745 2,126,183 15.6 % Certificates of Deposit 386,452 476,544 (18.9 )% Total deposits 4,715,619 4,181,744 12.8 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 104,281 70,620 47.7 % Other liabilities 66,192 60,898 8.7 % Common stock 0 0 NA Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 NA Additional paid in capital 127,351 127,518 (0.1 )% Retained earnings 260,582 218,727 19.1 % Treasury stock (2,477 ) (2,967 ) (16.5 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (394 ) 15,074 (102.6 )% Total shareholders' equity 442,847 416,137 6.4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,328,939 $ 4,729,399 12.7 % Ending shares outstanding 16,855,062 16,833,008 Book value per common share $ 22.85 $ 21.29 7.3 % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 20.22 $ 18.66 8.4 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 6.45 % 6.70 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve(1) 7.48 % 7.76 % Tangible equity / tangible assets (1) 7.54 % 7.94 % Tangible equity / tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans and excess liquidity at the Federal Reserve(1) 8.75 % 9.19 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 8.22 % 8.11 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 9.65 % 9.50 % Tier 1 risk based ratio (3) 11.79 % 11.91 % Total risk based ratio (3) 14.92 % 14.32 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans(2) $ 19,420 $ 30,359 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 168 325 Total non-performing loans 19,588 30,684 Other real estate owned 707 862 Total non-performing assets $ 20,295 $ 31,546 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR loans $ 9,006 $ 10,457 Non-performing TDR loans (2) 7,600 4,631 Total TDR loans $ 16,606 $ 15,088 Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO 0.56 % 0.94 % Non-performing assets / Total assets 0.38 % 0.67 % Allowance for credit losses / Loans 1.03 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit losses / Loans, net of PPP-related loans (1) 1.05 % 1.07 % (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table. (3) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are estimated.





