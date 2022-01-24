SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

| Source: SmartFinancial, Inc. SmartFinancial, Inc.

Knoxville, Tennessee, UNITED STATES

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Operating earnings1 of $0.52 and $2.39 per diluted common share for the 2021 fourth quarter and year end, respectively
  • 31% increase in year-over-year operating earnings1 per diluted common share
  • Net organic loan growth of over $75 million, a 12% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Tangible book value per share1 of $19.26, a 4.8% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Strategic Nashville, TN MSA2 enhancement with several senior relationship manager hires
  • Gulf Coast Wealth Management team lift-out previously responsible for managing ~$350 million in AUM2
  • Completion of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”) integration; five branch closures with near full realization of operational efficiencies
  • Opening of Mobile, AL branch office and application approval of Auburn, Dothan and Montgomery branch offices
  • Opening of Birmingham, AL loan production office

1 Non-GAAP
2 Metropolitan Statistical Area (“MSA”); Assets Under Management (“AUM”)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to prior quarter net income of $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “SmartFinancial reported another solid quarter as we wrapped up an outstanding year for our company.  Loans and deposits continued to organically grow at a strong pace.  We also expanded our sales team again this quarter with experienced and seasoned industry professionals. The investments we made in 2021 are positioning us very well as we look into 2022 and beyond.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We couldn’t be more excited about where we are as a company. Our 2021 was a fantastic year on many fronts and it’s nice to finish with strong numbers and incredible momentum. Our team is poised and ready for 2022.” 

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $30.4 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.08 billion, an increase of $469.4 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average securities of $167.7 million, average interest-earning cash of $163.2 million and average loans and leases of $137.3 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $354.3 million, related to continued core deposit growth.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.35% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 47 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 5 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter.  The decrease in yield on interest-earning assets was due to the combined impact of a quarter-over-quarter loan discount accretion and Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion decrease of $2.5 million and increased interest-earning cash position.  

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.39% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 0.44% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.29% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 0.34% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 5 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, which decreased 13 basis points during the period. The cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.22% compared to 0.25% in the prior quarter.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

        
  Three Months Ended   
  Dec Sep Increase 
Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2021 2021 (Decrease) 
Yield on loans and leases 4.53%4.95%(0.42)%
Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.20%3.67%(0.47)%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.29%0.34%(0.05)%
Cost of total deposits 0.22%0.25%(0.03)%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.39%0.44%(0.05)%
Net interest margin, FTE 2.92%3.35%(0.43)%

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $19.4 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.73% as of September 30, 2021.   For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.74% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.76% as of September 30, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $15.5 million, or 3.42% of acquired loans and leases as of December 31, 2021.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

           
   Three Months Ended   
    Dec  Sep   
 Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward  2021  2021  Change
 Beginning balance $19,295  $18,310  $985 
 Charge-offs  (499)  (239)  (260)
 Recoveries  134   75   59 
 Net charge-offs  (365)  (164)  (201)
 Provision  422   1,149   727 
 Ending balance $19,352  $19,295  $57 
           
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross  0.72%  0.73  (0.01)%

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.12% as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 1 basis point from the 0.13% reported in the third quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.14% as of September 30, 2021. 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

           
   Three Months Ended   
   Dec  Sep  Increase
 Credit Quality 2021  2021  (Decrease)
 Nonaccrual loans and leases $3,124 $3,567 $(443)
 Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing  64  -  64 
 Total nonperforming loans and leases  3,188  3,567  (379)
 Other real estate owned  1,780  2,415  (635)
 Other repossessed assets  90  77  13 
 Total nonperforming assets $5,058 $6,059 $(1,001)
           
 Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross  0.12% 0.13% (0.01)%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.11% 0.14% (0.03)%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $497 thousand to $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to the SCB acquisition, account growth and transaction volume;
  • Increase in investment income, related to increased volume;
  • Decrease in insurance commissions, due to lower transaction volume, primarily driven by seasonality;
  • Increased interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to higher volume, account growth and the SCB acquisition; and
  • Increase in other, primarily from the gain on sale of credit card portfolio.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

          
  Three Months Ended   
   Dec  Sep  Increase
Noninterest Income  2021  2021  (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts $1,372 $1,220 $152 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net  -  45  (45)
Mortgage banking income  803  994  (191)
Investment services  621  448  173 
Insurance commissions  517  745  (228)
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,445  1,078  367 
Other  2,048  1,779  269 
Total noninterest income $6,806 $6,309 $497 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $4.5 million to $27.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $23.3 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to:
    • Additional personnel related to the SCB acquisition;
    • Banking team hires in Auburn, Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, AL, Tallahassee, FL and Nashville, TN;
    • The Gulf Coast Wealth Management team lift-out;
  • Increase in occupancy and equipment expense from the SCB acquisition and expansion in Alabama; and
  • Increase in other expense, primarily related to overall franchise growth.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

          
  Three Months Ended   
   Dec  Sep  Increase
Noninterest Expense  2021  2021  (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits $14,990 $13,594 $1,396 
Occupancy and equipment  3,026  2,536  490 
FDIC insurance  567  525  42 
Other real estate and loan related expenses  583  407  176 
Advertising and marketing  176  235  (59)
Data processing and technology  1,722  1,753  (31)
Professional services  847  810  37 
Amortization of intangibles  660  711  (51)
Merger related and restructuring expenses  2,762  464  2,298 
Other  2,490  2,274  216 
Total noninterest expense $27,823 $23,309 $4,514 

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $872 thousand, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 20.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 21.5% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $4.61 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.31 billion is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $563.4 million, securities of $343.8 million, loans and leases of $311.2 million, bank owned life insurance of $48.4 million and goodwill and intangibles of $19.4 million related to the SCB acquisition and the acquisition of Fountain Equipment Finance, LLC.

Total liabilities increased to $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.23 billion was primarily from organic deposit growth of $809.8 million and deposits of $407.0 million from the SCB acquisition.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 totaled $429.4 million, an increase of $72.3 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of $42.3 million of common stock for the acquisition of SCB and net income of $34.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, which was offset by repurchase of the Company's common stock of $1.2 million and $3.7 million of dividends paid.   Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $19.26 at December 31, 2021, compared to $17.92 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.18% at December 31, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

           
  Dec Dec Increase 
Selected Balance Sheet Information 2021 2020 (Decrease) 
Total assets $4,611,579 $3,304,949 $1,306,630 
Total liabilities  4,182,149  2,947,781  1,234,368 
Total equity  429,430  357,168  72,262 
Securities  559,422  215,634  343,788 
Loans and leases  2,693,397  2,382,243  311,154 
Deposits  4,021,938  2,805,215  1,216,723 
Borrowings  87,585  81,199  6,386 

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Monday, January 24, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 for United States or +1 (929) 526-1599 for other locations and enter the access code, 574606. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 26, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 for United States or +44 (204) 525-0658 and entering the access code, 247688. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com

  
Source 
SmartFinancial, Inc. 
  
Investor Contacts 
Billy Carroll 
President & CEO 
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com  
  
Ron Gorczynski 
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer 
(865) 437-5724   ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com  
  
Media Contact 
Kelley Fowler 
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing 
(865) 868-0611   kelley.fowler@smartbank.com  
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19 and related variants; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                
  Ending Balances
  Dec    Sep    Jun    Mar    Dec
  2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Assets:                   
Cash and cash equivalents $1,045,077  $1,091,160  $673,515  $556,701  $481,719 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  482,453   339,343   250,817   250,937   215,634 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  76,969             
Other investments  16,494   14,972   14,584   14,728   14,794 
Loans held for sale  5,103   3,418   4,334   7,870   11,721 
Loans and leases  2,693,397   2,652,663   2,468,318   2,487,129   2,382,243 
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses  (19,352)  (19,295)  (18,310)  (18,370)  (18,346)
Loans and leases, net  2,674,045   2,633,368   2,450,008   2,468,759   2,363,897 
Premises and equipment, net  85,958   85,346   72,314   72,697   72,682 
Other real estate owned  1,780   2,415   2,499   3,946   4,619 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net  105,852   104,930   90,966   86,350   86,471 
Bank owned life insurance  79,619   79,145   72,013   71,586   31,215 
Other assets  38,229   29,934   23,306   23,629   22,197 
Total assets $4,611,579  $4,384,031  $3,654,356  $3,557,203  $3,304,949 
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,055,125  $977,180  $807,560  $777,968  $685,957 
Interest-bearing demand  899,158   847,007   702,470   683,887   649,129 
Money market and savings  1,493,007   1,389,393   1,140,029   1,073,941   919,631 
Time deposits  574,648   585,692   489,413   512,417   550,498 
Total deposits  4,021,938   3,799,272   3,139,472   3,048,213   2,805,215 
Borrowings  87,585   88,748   78,834   82,642   81,199 
Subordinated debt  41,930   41,909   39,388   39,367   39,346 
Other liabilities  30,696   29,382   23,269   22,923   22,021 
Total liabilities  4,182,149   3,959,311   3,280,963   3,193,145   2,947,781 
Shareholders' Equity:                    
Common stock  16,803   16,801   15,110   15,105   15,107 
Additional paid-in capital  292,937   292,760   252,039   251,836   252,693 
Retained earnings  118,247   112,600   103,906   96,034   87,185 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,443   2,559   2,338   1,083   2,183 
Total shareholders' equity  429,430   424,720   373,393   364,058   357,168 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $4,611,579  $4,384,031  $3,654,356  $3,557,203  $3,304,949 


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                     
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended
 Dec    Sep    Jun    Mar    Dec    Dec    Dec
 2021 2021 2021  2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest income:                         
Loans and leases, including fees$30,567 $31,674 $28,323  $28,018 $28,594 $118,582 $112,312
Investment securities:                           
Taxable 1,341  832  916   724  609  3,813  2,423
Tax-exempt 322  331  304   259  306  1,215  1,369
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 547  474  309   291  303  1,622  1,509
Total interest income 32,777  33,311  29,852   29,292  29,812  125,232  117,613
Interest expense:                           
Deposits 2,116  2,153  2,248   2,331  2,580  8,849  13,597
Borrowings 180  121  123   117  142  540  816
Subordinated debt 626  655  584   584  584  2,449  2,334
Total interest expense 2,922  2,929  2,955   3,032  3,306  11,838  16,747
Net interest income 29,855  30,382  26,897   26,260  26,506  113,394  100,866
Provision for loan and lease losses 422  1,149  (5)  67    1,633  8,683
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 29,433  29,233  26,902   26,193  26,506  111,761  92,183
Noninterest income:                           
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,372  1,220  1,048   1,009  1,032  4,650  3,403
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net   45         45  6
Mortgage banking 803  994  1,105   1,139  1,331  4,040  3,875
Investment services 621  448  567   531  407  2,167  1,566
Insurance commissions 517  745  557   1,466  548  3,285  1,850
Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,445  1,078  922   839  760  4,284  2,413
Other 2,048  1,779  944   707  898  5,478  2,313
Total noninterest income 6,806  6,309  5,143   5,691  4,976  23,949  15,426
Noninterest expense:                           
Salaries and employee benefits 14,990  13,594  12,203   10,869  11,516  51,656  42,911
Occupancy and equipment 3,026  2,536  2,294   2,341  2,256  10,196  8,348
FDIC insurance 567  525  371   371  297  1,833  1,190
Other real estate and loan related expense 583  407  506   602  516  2,098  2,050
Advertising and marketing 176  235  230   190  181  830  834
Data processing and technology 1,722  1,753  1,509   1,379  1,182  6,364  4,476
Professional services 847  810  849   641  786  3,147  2,958
Amortization of intangibles 660  711  441   444  571  2,256  1,740
Merger related and restructuring expenses 2,762  464  372   103  702  3,701  4,565
Other 2,490  2,274  2,022   2,524  1,946  9,310  7,647
Total noninterest expense 27,823  23,309  20,797   19,464  19,953  91,391  76,719
Income before income taxes 8,416  12,233  11,248   12,420  11,529  44,319  30,890
Income tax expense 1,761  2,633  2,470   2,664  2,499  9,529  6,558
Net income$6,655 $9,600 $8,778  $9,756 $9,030 $34,790 $24,332
Earnings per common share:                           
Basic$0.40 $0.62 $0.59  $0.65 $0.60 $2.23 $1.63
Diluted$0.40 $0.61 $0.58  $0.65 $0.59 $2.22 $1.62
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                           
Basic 16,699,010  15,557,528  15,003,657   15,011,573  15,109,298  15,572,537  14,955,423
Diluted 16,846,315  15,691,126  15,126,184   15,111,947  15,182,796  15,699,215  15,019,175


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                          
  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
     Average          Yield/    Average          Yield/    Average           Yield/ 
  Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 
Assets:                                  
Loans and leases, including fees2 $2,669,943 $30,510 4.53%  $2,532,604 $31,623 4.95%  $2,401,406 $28,506 4.72%
Loans held for sale  5,116  57 4.45%   3,987  51 5.09%   10,191  88 3.45%  
Taxable securities  339,371  1,341 1.57%   187,032  832 1.77%   119,936  609 2.02%
Tax-exempt securities  102,989  479 1.85%   87,621  477 2.16%   90,200  456 2.01%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets  965,899  547 0.22%   802,712  474 0.23%   349,167  303 0.35%
Total interest-earning assets  4,083,318  32,934 3.20%   3,613,956  33,457 3.67%   2,970,900  29,962 4.01%
Noninterest-earning assets  383,783       323,067         255,477        
Total assets $4,467,101      $3,937,023        $3,226,377        
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $853,763  403 0.19%  $763,613  414 0.21%  $570,326  230 0.16%
Money market and savings deposits  1,428,472  920 0.26%   1,233,533  854 0.27%   903,235  774 0.34%
Time deposits  583,165  793 0.54%   524,327  885 0.67%   565,237  1,576 1.11%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,865,400  2,116 0.29%   2,521,473  2,153 0.34%   2,038,798  2,580 0.50%
Borrowings3  88,828  180 0.80%   80,188  121 0.60%   99,777  142 0.57%
Subordinated debt  41,917  626 5.92%   40,211  654 6.46%   39,332  584 5.90%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,996,145  2,922 0.39%   2,641,872  2,928 0.44%   2,177,907  3,306 0.60%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,016,438       877,831         670,820        
Other liabilities  27,710       24,522         23,624        
Total liabilities  4,040,293       3,544,225         2,872,351        
Shareholders' equity  426,808       392,798         354,026        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,467,101      $3,937,023        $3,226,377        
                          
Net interest income, taxable equivalent    $30,012       $30,529        $26,656    
Interest rate spread       2.81%          3.23%          3.41%  
Tax equivalent net interest margin       2.92%          3.35%          3.57%  
                          
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities       136.29%          136.80%          136.41%  
Percentage of average equity to average assets       9.55%          9.98%          10.97%  

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $80,501, $128,408 and $296,337 in PPP loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.  
3 Includes average balance of $18,092 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                   
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
     Average          Yield/    Average          Yield/    
  Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 
Assets:                        
Loans and leases, including fees2 $2,535,006 $118,332  4.67%  $2,289,612 $111,992 4.89%  
Loans held for sale  5,571  250  4.48%   7,360  320 4.34%  
Taxable securities  207,459  3,813  1.84%   122,900  2,423 1.97%  
Tax-exempt securities  92,708  1,817  1.96%   83,765  1,941 2.32%  
Federal funds sold and other earning assets  680,909  1,622  0.24%   308,843  1,509 0.49%  
Total interest-earning assets  3,521,653  125,834  3.57%   2,812,480  118,185 4.20%  
Noninterest-earning assets  317,457        250,955        
Total assets $3,839,110       $3,063,435        
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $737,251  1,378  0.19%  $481,050  1,013 0.21%  
Money market and savings deposits  1,191,916  3,501  0.29%   788,006  3,482 0.44%  
Time deposits  533,994  3,970  0.74%   641,647  9,102 1.42%  
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,463,161  8,849  0.36%   1,910,703  13,597 0.71%  
Borrowings3  83,105  540  0.65%   177,204  816 0.46%  
Subordinated debt  40,221  2,449  6.09%   39,301  2,334 5.94%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,586,487  11,838  0.46%   2,127,208  16,747 0.79%  
Noninterest-bearing deposits  841,746        571,282       
Other liabilities  23,189        23,775       
Total liabilities  3,451,422        2,722,265       
Shareholders' equity  387,688        341,170       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,839,110       $3,063,435       
                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent    $113,996        $101,438   
Interest rate spread        3.12%          3.41%  
Tax equivalent net interest margin        3.24%          3.61%  
                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities        136.16%          132.21%  
Percentage of average equity to average assets        10.10%          11.14%  

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $196,078 and $201,470 in PPP loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively.
3 Includes average balance of $91,190 in PPPLF funding for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                 
  As of and for The Three Months Ended  
     Dec    Sep    Jun    Mar    Dec 
  2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 
Composition of Loans and Leases:                   
Commercial real estate:                   
owner occupied $590,064 $560,671 $492,750 $477,293 $463,771 
non-owner occupied  794,092  752,576  669,741  593,348  549,205 
Commercial real estate, total  1,384,156  1,313,247  1,162,491  1,070,641  1,012,976 
Commercial & industrial  488,024  469,739  496,114  686,010  634,446 
Construction & land development  278,386  326,374  300,704  285,973  278,075 
Consumer real estate  477,272  478,161  444,640  432,486  443,930 
Leases  53,708  53,396  53,038     
Consumer and other  11,851  11,746  11,331  12,019  12,816 
Total loans and leases $2,693,397 $2,652,663 $2,468,318 $2,487,129 $2,382,243 
                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                   
Nonperforming loans and leases $3,188 $3,567 $3,758 $6,234 $5,782 
Other real estate owned  1,780  2,415  2,499  3,946  4,619 
Other repossessed assets  90  77  199     
Total nonperforming assets $5,058 $6,059 $6,456 $10,180 $10,401 
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $224 $212 $219 $250 $257 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)  0.05%   0.03%   0.01%   0.01%   0.08%
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases  0.72%   0.73%   0.74%   0.74%   0.77%
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross  0.12%   0.13%   0.15%   0.25%   0.24%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.11%   0.14%   0.18%   0.29%   0.31%
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $15,483 $13,001 $12,982 $12,951 $14,467 
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases  457  1,760  761  1,636  768 
PPP net fees deferred balance  2,038  3,783  6,651  7,351  4,190 
PPP net fees recognized  1,725  2,873  2,132  2,398  2,157 
                 
Capital Ratios:                   
Equity to Assets  9.31%   9.69%   10.22%   10.23%   10.81%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1  7.18%   7.47%   7.93%   8.00%   8.41%
                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                   
Tier 1 leverage  7.45%   8.36%   8.10%   8.55%   8.69%
Common equity Tier 1  10.23%   10.85%   10.63%   11.29%   11.61%
Tier 1 capital  10.23%   10.85%   10.63%   11.29%   11.61%
Total capital  12.16%   12.92%   12.80%   13.62%   14.07%
                 
SmartBank  Estimated3               
Tier 1 leverage  8.23%   9.20%   8.75%   9.33%   9.58%
Common equity Tier 1  11.58%   11.94%   11.50%   12.31%   12.79%
Tier 1 capital  11.58%   11.94%   11.50%   12.31%   12.79%
Total capital  12.21%   12.59%   12.19%   13.05%   13.57%

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                       
 As of and for The  As of and for The 
 Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
 Dec    Sep    Jun    Mar    Dec     Dec    Dec 
 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020  2021 2020 
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                             
Return on average assets 0.59% 0.97% 0.98% 1.18% 1.11%  0.91% 0.79%
Return on average shareholders' equity 6.19% 9.70% 9.53% 10.96% 10.15%  8.97% 7.13%
Return on average tangible common equity¹ 8.18% 12.84% 12.54% 14.41% 13.43%  11.84% 9.50%
Noninterest income / average assets 0.60% 0.64% 0.58% 0.69% 0.61%  0.62% 0.50%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.47% 2.35% 2.33% 2.35% 2.46%  2.38% 2.50%
Efficiency ratio 75.89% 63.53% 64.91% 60.92% 63.38%  66.54% 65.97%
                       
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                             
Operating return on average assets1 0.77% 1.00% 1.01% 1.19% 1.14%  0.98% 0.89%
Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.03% 1.39% 1.30% 1.52% 1.45%  1.29% 1.43%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 8.09% 10.01% 9.83% 11.05% 10.34%  9.67% 8.02%
Operating return on average tangible common equity1 10.70% 13.26% 12.93% 14.53% 13.69%  12.77% 10.67%
Operating efficiency ratio1 68.07% 62.09% 63.46% 60.32% 60.86%  63.59% 61.75%
Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.60% 0.63% 0.58% 0.69% 0.56%  0.62% 0.49%
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.23% 2.30% 2.29% 2.34% 2.37%  2.28% 2.36%
                       
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                             
Yield on loans and leases 4.53% 4.95% 4.52% 4.67% 4.72%  4.67% 4.89%
Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.20% 3.67% 3.65% 3.88% 4.01%  3.57% 4.20%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.29% 0.34% 0.39% 0.44% 0.50%  0.36% 0.71%
Cost of total deposits 0.22% 0.25% 0.29% 0.33% 0.38%  0.27% 0.55%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.39% 0.44% 0.49% 0.54% 0.60%  0.46% 0.79%
Net interest margin, FTE 2.92% 3.35% 3.29% 3.48% 3.57%  3.24% 3.61%
                       
Per Common Share:                             
Net income, basic$0.40 $0.62 $0.59 $0.65 $0.60  $2.23 $1.63 
Net income, diluted 0.40  0.61  0.58  0.65  0.59   2.22  1.62 
Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.52  0.64  0.60  0.65  0.61   2.41  1.83 
Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.52  0.63  0.60  0.65  0.61   2.39  1.82 
Book value 25.56  25.28  24.71  24.10  23.64   25.56  23.64 
Tangible book value¹ 19.26  19.03  18.69  18.39  17.92   19.26  17.92 
Common shares outstanding 16,802,990  16,801,447  15,109,736  15,104,536  15,107,214   16,802,990  15,107,214 

¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
     Dec    Sep    Jun    Mar    Dec        Dec    Dec
  2021 2021 2021 2020 2020  2021 2020
Operating Earnings:                           
Net income (GAAP) $6,655  $9,600  $8,778  $9,756  $9,030   $34,790  $24,332 
Noninterest income:                             
Securities gains (losses), net     (45)            (45)  (6)
ADECA termination proceeds              (465)      (465)
Noninterest expenses:                      
Merger related and restructuring expenses  2,762   464   372   103   702    3,701   4,565 
Income taxes:                      
Income tax effect of adjustments  (713)  (108)  (96)  (27)  (62)   (944)  (1,071)
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $8,704  $9,911  $9,054  $9,832  $9,205   $37,502  $27,355 
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                             
Basic $0.52  $0.64  $0.60  $0.65  $0.61   $2.41  $1.83 
Diluted  0.52   0.63   0.60   0.65   0.61    2.39   1.82 
                       
Operating Noninterest Income:                             
Noninterest income (GAAP) $6,806  $6,309  $5,143  $5,691  $4,976   $23,949  $15,426 
Securities gains (losses), net     (45)            (45)  (6)
ADECA termination proceeds              (465)      (465)
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $6,806  $6,264  $5,143  $5,691  $4,511   $23,904  $14,955 
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1  0.60  0.63   0.58  0.69   0.56   0.62  0.49
                       
Operating Noninterest Expense:                             
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $27,823  $23,309  $20,797  $19,464  $19,953   $91,391  $76,719 
Merger related and restructuring expenses  (2,762)  (464)  (372)  (103)  (702)   (3,701)  (4,565)
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $25,061  $22,845  $20,425  $19,361  $19,251   $87,690  $72,154 
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2  2.23  2.30 2.29   2.34   2.37   2.28  2.36
                       
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $29,855  $30,382  $26,897  $26,260  $26,506   $113,394  $100,866 
Operating noninterest income  6,806   6,264   5,143   5,691   4,511    23,904   14,955 
Operating noninterest expense  (25,061)  (22,845)  (20,425)  (19,361)  (19,251)   (87,690)  (72,154)
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $11,600  $13,801  $11,615  $12,590  $11,766   $49,608  $43,667 
                       
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                             
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3  0.77  1.00  1.01  1.19  1.14   0.98  0.89
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4  1.03  1.39  1.30  1.52  1.45   1.29  1.43
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5  8.18  12.84  12.54  14.41  13.43   11.84  9.50
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6  8.09  10.01  9.83  11.05  10.34   9.67  8.02
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7  10.70  13.26  12.93  14.53  13.69   12.77  10.67
                       
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                             
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  75.89  63.53  64.91%  60.92  63.38   66.54  65.97
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields  (0.32)%  (0.25)%  (0.30)%  (0.28)%  (0.30)%   (0.29)%  (0.33)%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)    (0.08)%         (0.02)%  (0.01)%
Adjustment for merger related income and costs  (7.50)%  (1.11)%  (1.15)%  (0.32)%  (2.22)%   (2.64)%  (3.88)%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  68.07  62.09  63.46  60.32  60.86   63.59  61.75

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                      
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended
     Dec    Sep    Jun    Mar    Dec    Dec    Dec
  2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020
Tangible Common Equity:                          
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $429,430  $424,720  $373,393  $364,058  $357,168  $429,430  $357,168 
Less goodwill and other intangible assets  105,852   104,930   90,966   86,350   86,471   105,852   86,471 
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $323,578  $319,790  $282,427  $277,708  $270,697  $323,578  $270,697 
                      
Average Tangible Common Equity:                            
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $426,808  $392,798  $369,325  $360,919  $354,026  $387,688  $341,170 
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets  104,193   96,250   88,551   86,424   86,561   93,910   84,913 
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $322,615  $296,548  $280,774  $274,495  $267,465  $293,778  $256,257 
                      
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                     
Book value per common share (GAAP) $25.56  $25.28  $24.71  $24.10  $23.64  $25.56  $23.64 
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets  (6.30)  (6.25)  (6.02)  (5.71)  (5.72)  (6.30)  (5.72)
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $19.26  $19.03  $18.69  $18.39  $17.92  $19.26  $17.92 
                      
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                     
Total Assets $4,611,579  $4,384,031  $3,654,356  $3,557,203  $3,304,949  $4,611,579  $3,304,949 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  105,852   104,930   90,966   86,350   86,471   105,852   86,471 
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $4,505,727  $4,279,101  $3,563,390  $3,470,853  $3,218,478  $4,505,727  $3,218,478 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)  7.18%  7.47%  7.93%  8.00%  8.41%  7.18%  8.41%

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.

 


Tags

SmartBank SmartFinancial