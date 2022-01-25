“Replenish, Reflect, Reaffirm”; Kehillah’s Daisy Pellant Chosen for Leadership Conference as a Klingenstein Fellow

Palo Alto, CA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heads of Independent schools across the country agree: balancing an onslaught of disparate constituencies while keeping children at the center of one’s practice is a busy, challenging, and all consuming discipline. It leaves little time for what the Head of School needs most: refreshing discourse and reflective meditation. And in the time of Covid restrictions, changes, and safety protocols, the swirl of anxieties can perplex the most unflappable administrator. It is the perfect time for a restorative conference designed to invite the connections and support from fellow Heads that lead to lifelong partnerships.

Paid for by the Klingenstein Scholarship and held at the Teacher’s College at Columbia University in New York, this prestigious program selects 20 Heads of School each year for two weeks of study, fellowship and reflection. Kehillah Jewish High School’s Dr. Daisy Pellant is one of this year’s deserving recipients. She will be in New York in discussions, workshops, and other adventures in the city including social and cultural events, visits to a private museum, and attending a Broadway show. Dr. Pellant will visit city schools and engage in design thinking and case studies with graduate students in the field. For vibrant educators like Daisy Pellant, this is the kind of intriguing “work vacation” that can envigorate and refresh the commitment she has made to high school independent education.

Teachers are chosen from all over the world for this scholarship by the Klingenstein Foundation. The foundations’ website says “For more than 70 years, the Klingenstein family has made meaningful philanthropic contributions in the fields of neuroscience, education, mental health, and medicine.” Recently, this particular scholarship has been generously endowed in perpetuity. https://kehillah.org/a-welcome-note-from-our-head-of-school/

Attachment