WisdomTree Comments on Filing by ETFS Capital Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by WisdomTree shareholder ETFS Capital Limited:



The WisdomTree Board of Directors welcomes and encourages open communications with its shareholders and values their input. We are committed to enhancing value for all shareholders and will continue to take actions that we believe will enable us to achieve this objective. Our shareholders need take no action at this time.

Advisors

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to WisdomTree. Innisfree M&A is serving as proxy solicitor and Abernathy MacGregor is serving as strategic communications advisor.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $77 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jeremy Campbell

+1.646.522.2602

jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

or

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

Scott Winter / Jonathan Salzberger

+1.212.750.5833

swinter@innisfreema.com / jsalzberger@innisfreema.com

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

or

Abernathy MacGregor

Carina Davidson / Dana Gorman

+1.212.371.5999

ccd@abmac.com / dtg@abmac.com