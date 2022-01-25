English Finnish

Anni Lapatto appointed as Corporate Development Manager of Aspo Group



Anni Lapatto has been appointed as Aspo Group's Corporate Development Manager as of January 25, 2022. She reports to Mikko Heikkilä, Vice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group.

In the new role, Anni participates in Aspo's mergers and acquisitions and supports the strategic and long-term development of Aspo’s subsidiaries.

Anni joins Aspo from SEB, where she worked in corporate finance. Anni holds a master’s degree in Economics.

"At our CMD, we have stated that we are moving towards a compounder profile. Anni's background in mergers and acquisitions supports us in this strategy. Anni complements Aspo's organization excellently," says Mikko Heikkilä, Vice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group.

"I look forward to developing Aspo with a long-term perspective. I'm sure my M&A experience will be useful. The strategic development of companies and the opportunity to learn new things inspire me," says Anni Lapatto.



