Galantas Gold Enters Into Loan Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement (“Loan Agreement”) for US$1.06 million (the “Loan”) with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. (“Ocean” or the “Lender”). The Loan is to be used for further development of the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland and working capital.



The Loan is payable six months from date of closing of the issue of the Loan (the “Closing”) and will bear interest at an annual rate of 10% compounded monthly payable upon repayment of the Loan.

As consideration for providing the Loan, Ocean will receive upon closing of the Loan Agreement, 250,000 warrants of Galantas (the “Bonus Warrants”), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of Galantas for a period of 12 months from the Closing at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 24, 2022.

In connection with the Loan Agreement, Galantas will also pay Ocean a structuring fee of US$20,000 to be deducted from the initial proceeds of the Loan, and a consulting fee of US$40,000 that will be invoiced separately by Ocean. Galantas may at its option extend the Loan for a further six months by paying Ocean an additional structuring fee of US$40,000.

The above terms are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval under the TSXV Policy 5.1 – Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder’s Fees and Commissions.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “I want to thank Ocean Partners for their continued, long-term support of Galantas, and their willingness to work with us to achieve production at the end of Q1 this year. We are excited to drive value for all our shareholders and stakeholders by growing production and resources at our highly prospective project.”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "UK MAR") which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the closing of the Loan, and commencement of mine production at the Omagh Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Galantas in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Galantas believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Galantas’ actual results, the performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements or strategy, including: gold price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries and throughputs; mining operational risk, geological uncertainties; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; risks of sovereign involvement; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; competition; loss of or availability of key employees; additional funding requirements; uncertainties regarding planning and other permitting issues; and defective title to mineral claims or property. These factors and others that could affect Galantas’ forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Galantas’ Management Discussion & Analysis of the financial statements of Galantas and elsewhere in documents filed from time to time with the Canadian provincial securities regulators and other regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and persons reviewing this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Galantas has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, except as required by law.



