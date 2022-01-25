Proactive news headlines including GTI Resources, Okapi Resources, Meeka Gold and Critical Resources

Sydney, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has ended the December quarter in a strong financial position raising $2 million in new capital and with $4.75 million in hand as it drives exploration at its new acquired Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is preparing to explore a portfolio of six advanced projects in a premier high-grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has uncovered gold mineralisation in all six diamond holes drilled at Margaret lode of the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, intersecting a prospective laminated hydrothermal vein typical of mineralisation discovered in the Andy Well area. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continued to make progress across its multi-element project portfolio during the December quarter. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has lodged a Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) with Health Canada for a planned phase II clinical trial to test the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has moved to the third diamond drill hole site at the Needles Gold Project in Nevada, USA, with results from drill holes 1 and 2 expected in February. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) had a busy December quarter, snapping up the 784,000-ounce Sandstone Gold Project, scoring high-grade assays at Mt Dimer and kicking off field work at Mt Palmer. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has welcomed Dr Mini Bharathan to the executive team to lead preclinical trials of the newly acquired DKK1 peptide targeting technology and its CAR19-iNKT cell therapy technologies. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has made a breakthrough in the development of Battery Ink cells that generate electricity directly from interaction with moisture by achieving a 150% increase in electrical charge. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) is to complete the buy-back of a 1.2% net smelter royalty (NSR) in its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, settling the balance of outstanding amounts due under royalty termination agreements. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has implemented a board succession plan to enable it to fully focus on 2022 exploration activities across its tenements in some of the most prospective regions in Australia. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has capped off a diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Wellington North Project in the iconic East Lachlan district of New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has wrapped up the third successful week of its pilot plant trial with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia for the production of high purity alumina (HPA) following a three-week campaign. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is continuing a maiden drilling program at the high-grade Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada while its 2022 field season is set to begin at the Crown Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the Julimar District in Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has an airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey underway over its 100%-owned Mt Vernon nickel-copper-PGE target in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has completed multiple work programs and metallurgical studies for the Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, making broad progress across the tenure. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) continues to turn the soil on a series of nickel opportunities in WA’s most prolific mineralised regions. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has successfully completed an extensive versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) survey, defining 52 VTEM conductors of which 20 are strong, high-priority targets. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started constructing the all-weather multi-well pad for drilling of the Flames Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) continues to make headway on its dual track exploration and production strategy, which is centred on the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in WA. Click here

Thor Mining PLC (AIM:THR, OTC:THORF, ASX:THR) and Power Metal Resources PLC (AIM:POW) have agreed to a Variation of Tail Benefit as part of the sale agreement of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com