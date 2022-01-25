Green Hydrogen Systems receives a new electrolyser order from Logan Energy

Green Hydrogen Systems receives a new order from Logan Energy

Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient pressurised alkaline electrolysers used in on-site hydrogen production based on renewable electricity, has today signed a supply agreement with Edinburgh-based Logan Energy to deliver electrolysis equipment for a project in England.



The order includes the supply of two GHS HyProvide® A90 electrolysers with a combined capacity of 0.9 MW for the production of green hydrogen from renewable energy.

Manufactured by Green Hydrogen Systems and operated by Logan Energy, the electrolysers will be deployed in a 40 ft container as a complete green hydrogen plant as part of plans to develop a regional hydrogen economy in Dorset, England.

Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a three-year service agreement.

“We at Green Hydrogen Systems are thrilled to be working on this project with partners like Logan Energy who possess crucial market knowledge and share our vision to pioneer the field of green hydrogen and drive a sustainable global energy transition,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk.

Logan Energy is a leading hydrogen technology company with a proven track record for delivering affordable, market-ready projects and solutions in the low carbon, renewable energy, and hydrogen sectors.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “Valuable manufacturing partnerships will be vital to delivering the widespread hydrogen infrastructure sorely needed across the UK at pace. We look forward to working with Green Hydrogen Systems to help expand the hydrogen capabilities of Dorset and meet the decarbonisation goals needed to reach net zero.”

When fully operational during Q4 of 2022, the ordered electrolysers have the capacity to provide approximately 389 kg green hydrogen per day.

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading wind energy companies.

About Logan

Logan Energy has extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering projects and solutions in the hydrogen and clean energy sectors. It specialises in integrated engineering solutions incorporating hydrogen technologies, including production, refuelling, storage, distribution, and fuel cells. It offers a full turnkey service from project inception and feasibility, design development, manufacturing, installation, and operation and maintenance. Logan Energy has built up over twenty-six years of expertise in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

