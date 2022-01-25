Worldwide Body Fat Measurement Industry to 2027 - Continuous Technical Improvements to Address the Growing Needs of Individuals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Fat Measurement Market Research Report by Product, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Body Fat Measurement Market size was estimated at USD 442.33 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 491.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.52% to reach USD 948.91 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Body Fat Measurement to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Air Displacement Plethysmography, Bioimpedance Analyzers, Calipers, Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry, and Hydrostatic Weighing.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Clinics, Fitness Center, and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Body Fat Measurement Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market, including AccuFitness LLC, Beurer GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., COSMED S.r.l., Diagnostic Medical Systems, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, EatSmart Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co. Ltd., Jawon Medical Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., RJL Systems, Inc., Seca GmbH & Co. Kg., Tanita Corporation, Withings, Yunmai Smart Scale, and Zinnor.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Body Fat Measurement Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Body Fat Measurement Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Body Fat Measurement Market?



