$19+ Billion Worldwide Fire Detection Equipment Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fire detection equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fire detection equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The fire detection equipment market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fire detection equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters:

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by product type, segmentation by end-user and segmentation by end-use industry.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the fire detection equipment market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends And Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global fire detection equipment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

COVID Impact - This chapter describes the COVID impact on the global fire detection equipment market.

Global Market Size And Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, covid impact, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, taxes levied, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global fire detection equipment market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading layers.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Opportunities And Strategies - This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for fire detection equipment companies in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report

This report describes and evaluates the global fire detection equipment market. It covers three five-year periods including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, and 2025-2030 the further forecast period.



The global fire detection equipment market reached a value of nearly $19,632.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.64% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $19,632.6 million in 2020 to $26,571.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 6.24%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2025 and reach $35,951.6 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from government support in emphasizing safety, increase in the number of fire accidents, increase in commercial space, economic growth and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the failed smoke detection systems, and consumer reluctance. Going forward, the technological advances, growth in the construction market, increasing demand from end-user industries, stringent safety regulations, and increasing adoption of wireless technology in fire detection will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs, difficulty in operations in dwellings/informal settlements.



North America was the largest region in the fire detection equipment market, accounting for 37.4% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fire detection equipment market will be Western Europe and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 7.9% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by the Eastern Europe and Africa, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.3% and 5.3% respectively during 2020-2025.



The fire detection equipment market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 64.53% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Carrier Global Corporation, Honeywell International, Robert Bosch and others.



Market-trend-based strategies for the fire detection equipment market include integration of smoke detectors in home automation systems to provide consumers with better security and control, considering the addition of advanced smoke detectors in commercial buildings for people and business safety, integrating the internet of things (IoT) in fire detectors to make them more technologically advanced, providing features including voice assistance to offer convenience and specific needs of some of the disabled population, manufacturing and provide features of smart smoke detectors, multi-criteria fire detectors, beam smoke and fire detectors, heat detectors, visual fire detectors and alarms, intelligent smoke and fire detectors and adopting wireless technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the fire detection equipment market include strengthening product portfolio by new product launch with innovative features and advanced technologies.



To take advantage of these opportunities, the publisher recommends fire detection equipment companies to focus on smart fire detectors, focus on IoT in fire detectors, focus on multi-criteria fire detectors, focus on voice assisted smoke detectors, establish operations in emerging markets, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach, offer value-based pricing, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, participate in trade shows and events, increase visibility through business websites and listing websites, and focus on post purchase services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Fire Detection Equipment Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Product Type

6.3. Segmentation By End-User

6.4. Segmentation By End-Use Industry



7. Fire Detection Equipment Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Product Type

7.2.1. Heat Detectors

7.2.2. Flame Detectors

7.2.3. Smoke Detectors

7.3. Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Residential

7.3.2. Commercial

7.3.3. Transport

7.3.4. Industrial

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Segmentation By End Use Industry

7.4.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.4.2. Hospitality and Travel

7.4.3. Healthcare

7.4.4. Transportation & Logistics

7.4.5. Manufacturing

7.4.6. Retail

7.4.7. Mining

7.4.8. Oil and Gas

7.4.9. Others



8. Fire Detection Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Integration Of Smoke Detectors In Home Automation Systems

8.2. Advanced Fire Detection Integration With Commercial Fire Panel Systems

8.3. Internet Of Things (IoT) In Fire Detectors

8.4. Voice Assisted Smoke Detectors

8.5. Smart Fire Detectors

8.6. Multi-Criteria Fire Detectors

8.7. Wireless Technologies

8.8. Beam Smoke and Fire Detectors

8.9. Heat Detectors

8.10. Visual Fire Detectors and Alarms



9. COVID-19 Impact On The Fire Detection Equipment Market

9.1. Impact On Global Demand

9.2. Impact On Manufacturers

9.3. Impact On Consumers

9.4. Future Outlook



10. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3.1. Other End-Use Industries

11.3.2. Manufacturing

11.3.3. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

11.3.4. Healthcare

11.3.5. Transportation & Logistics

11.3.6. Mining

11.3.7. Hospitality &Travel

11.3.8. Oil and Gas



12. Fire Detection Equipment Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Fire Detection Equipment Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



