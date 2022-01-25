North America Healthcare Smart Beds Forecast for 8.2% Compound Annual Growth Between 2021-2027

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Smart Beds Market By Application (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes and Medical Laboratory and Research), By Country, Growth Potential, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Healthcare Smart Beds Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Smart hospital beds help in monitoring the vitals and other activities of the patients. Big hospitals chain is willing to become the most developed hospitals in the area for which they are adopting smart hospital beds in their infrastructure. The deployment of smart hospital beds needs approval from regulatory authorities of the region. These beds are beneficial for the patient as well as healthcare professionals.

In addition, these beds automatically transfer the real-time data through a wireless network, which enables the doctor to review the data and monitor the patient's vitals in real-time, this helps in increasing the safety of the patient. Additionally, smart beds send warnings to the medical staff about the sudden changes recorded in the patient's health and enable the medical team to take immediate actions before the patient's health deteriorates. According to the study by Harvard Medical School, the integration of heart-rate sensing technology & respiratory rate sensing technology with smart beds is expected to help in significantly decreasing the rate of code blue events. Thus, these determinants are accountable to propel the demand for healthcare smart beds over the forecast period.

The adoption rate of healthcare smart beds is high in North America, as it is a developed region and nations are economically very strong. The hospitals in this region are focusing on providing better facilities that are integrated with the latest technology, which will help in the early diagnosis of the disease. As nations are highly developed in this region, their lifestyle has significantly changed. An increased number of patients with chronic disease are recorded in this region, which is giving rise to the demand for healthcare smart beds.

The latest smart hospital beds are able to monitor up to 35 data points, which includes a patient's body temperature, heartbeat, body weight, and level of oxygen, pressure, and blood. This system helps in automatically updating the patient's medical record with all data. The major focus of smart beds is on improving patient's safety and comfort throughout a potentially lengthy hospital stay. Also, the latest delivery models are emerging to address growing chronic care demands in this region. Advancements in precise detection and diagnoses of disease are minimizing the cost of treating chronic conditions.

The USA market dominated the North America Medical Nursing Homes Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $26.7 Million by 2027. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 9.8% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2021 - 2027).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes and Medical Laboratory and Research. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Medical Nursing Homes

Medical Laboratory and Research

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation (Johnson & Johnson Private Limited)

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.)

LINET spol. s r.o. (WIBO Holdings GmbH)

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH)

Arjo AB

Volker GmbH

Favero Health Projects SpA



