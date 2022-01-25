Gear Motor Market to Witness Rapid Growth; Presence of Major Manufacturers Introducing Electric Vehicles Would Boost the Gear Motor Market's Growth: Says Fortune Business InsightsTM

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gear Motor Market size is expected to witness rapid growth due to prominent players’employment of new and advanced technologies to save revenue. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Gear Motor Market, 2021-2028”.





List of Key Players in the Market:

Siemens

Winergy

Bonfiglioli

SEW Eurodrive

Bauer Gear Motor

China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Nidec Corporation

ABB

Bosch Rexroth

Premium Transmission

ZF Friedrichshafen

Regal Beloit Corporation

COVID-19 Impact –

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on almost every industry in the world. As a result of a variety of precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments across the globe, severe disruptions have occurred in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations.

In addition, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets due to the general economic downturn. Over the projected period, the aforementioned factors are expected to weigh on the worldwide gear motors market's revenue trajectory. The global gear motor market share is likely to rebound as separate government agencies begin to lift these enforced lockdowns.

Segmentation -

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into planetary gear, helical gear, worm gear, bevel gear, and others. On the basis of power rating, the market is segmented into 7.5kW to 75kW, 7.5kW, and 75 kW. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into food & beverages, material handling, power generation, metal &minings, automobile, construction, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage –

The report includes comprehensive data on the gear motor market. Additionally, it comprises information on the regional growth of the sector. The report also delivers information onthe COVID-19 impact on the industry as well as the driving and restraining factors that could affect the market’s holistic growth.

Drivers & Restraints –

Growing Demand From Material Handling Equipment to Augment Market Growth

The vast demand from material handling equipment, food and drinks, wastewater treatment plants, and the automobile industry, among other industries, is fueling the market's expansion. However, gear motor manufacture is relatively expensive, and it requires frequent monitoring for optimum functioning, which is impeding the gear motor's expansion.





Regional Insights –

Asia Pacific Region to Expand Owing to the Increase in Manufacturing Facilities

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise due to an increase in manufacturing facilities, infrastructural activities, and a preference for wind power generation. North America has a lot of wind power potential and can provide clean and reliable electricity to its population. Aside from the food and beverage industry, material handling equipment is gaining popularity in North America, driving the gear motor market growth.

To save vital energy, Europe is embracing innovative energy-efficient technology, and prominent conglomerates are investing in research and development to improve the overall performance of equipment. Due to huge population growth, Asia Pacific is rising gradually in many industry categories, and many corporations worldwide are pursuing this region. This factor, together with good prospects arising from developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Indonesia, India, Taiwan, China, and others, is expected to boost commercial opportunities for concerned players throughout the projection period.

Competitive Landscape-

Prominent Players to Concentrate on Forming Joint Ventures

Several leading market players in the global gear motors sector are currently concentrating their efforts on forming successful joint ventures, acquisitions, and collaborations in order to grow their respective customer bases. They will be able to increase their target bases by catering to them on both a global and domestic level as a result of this. Adopting the above strategies will enable the key players to work better and expand their presence on a global level.





Industry Developments

February 2019: Premium Transmission is expanding its production of gearboxes, geared motors, and fluid coupling by constructing a new development center in Kolkata, India. Steel, power, oil and gas, sugar, cement, and construction are among the industries that the company wants to serve.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Study coverage

Objectives of the study

Years considered

Résumé

Geographically, the main regions covered by the Gear Motor Industry report are:

North America - United States, Canada

United States, Canada Asia-Pacific- China, Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , Taiwan, Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia

China, Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan, Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Europe - Germany , France , K. , Italy

Germany France K. Italy Latin America - Mexico , Brazil , Argentina

Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa - Turkey , Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Analysis of market opportunities, challenges, risks and influencing factors Analysis of the value chain and sales channels Research findings and conclusion

Toc Continued ….





