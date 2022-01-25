Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.19 Automates Infrastructure Operations in One Platform

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kubermatic, a leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud native platforms and services, announces the next iteration of the Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform (KKP) with its 2.19 release. This release enables global businesses to advance their cloud and edge strategies by unifying and automating infrastructure operations in one platform. With the product innovation leading up to this release, Kubermatic is furthering its commitment to serving up the most adaptable and autonomous software delivery platform.

According to Gartner analysts, 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud native platforms. "With a strenghened focus on digital transformation, businesses are increasingly adopting cloud native and cloud first strategies but are struggling to integrate them with their existing environments, systems, and legacy applications," says Sebastian Scheele, CEO and CTO at Kubermatic. "We believe that every existing asset is valuable and that your current tech stack should be leveraged to its full potential. For this reason, we have built the Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform to unify all environments and systems under one roof. This enables businesses to deliver the speed, agility, and scalability that cloud native technologies generate, while protecting existing investments."

Important customer benefits introduced by Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.19 include:

External cluster support: With KKP 2.19 users can import their existing AKS, EKS, and GKE clusters and monitor and operate them centrally from the KKP dashboard. This eliminates the need for users to access multiple dashboards and delivers centralized observability and control.

With KKP 2.19 users can import their existing AKS, EKS, and GKE clusters and monitor and operate them centrally from the KKP dashboard. This eliminates the need for users to access multiple dashboards and delivers centralized observability and control. High-performance networking: KKP 2.19 introduces Cilium and Konnectivity support—best-in-class open source technologies from the cloud native ecosystem that increase stability and speed for KKP users. By adding Cilium CNI, KKP users can now choose between the two most popular CNIs Canal and Cilium or simply opt to add and manage a CNI of their choice.

KKP 2.19 introduces Cilium and Konnectivity support—best-in-class open source technologies from the cloud native ecosystem that increase stability and speed for KKP users. By adding Cilium CNI, KKP users can now choose between the two most popular CNIs Canal and Cilium or simply opt to add and manage a CNI of their choice. Paving the way for air-gapped environments: With edge computing use cases on the rise, so is the need to deploy and operate applications in isolated and remote environments. KKP 2.19 adds support for the Operating Systems Manager (OSM) that provides users with improved control over their hybrid cloud and edge environments. Moreover, OSM is an essential prerequisite towards fully automated support of air-gapped clusters, which is expected in the next release.

The Community Edition of Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.19 is open source and available for download as of Jan. 25, 2022.

