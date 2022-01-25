Allergy Immunoassay Market Brief: Sophistication in Testing is Leading to More Automated Effective Testing

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Immunoassay Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Allergies are a number of conditions that are caused by hypersensitivity to a substance in the environment. Allergies can run the gamut of seasonal nuisances to life-threatening ordeals. Allergy statistics show that these conditions are constantly present in lives and are not going away.
Factors contributing to allergies worldwide include:
- Environmental pollution
- Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns
- Indoor pollution
An individual who is overly reactive to an antigen that is tolerated by most others is said to be hypersensitive (allergic). Whenever and allergic reaction occurs, there is tissue injury. The antigens that induce an allergic reaction are called allergens. Common allergens include certain foods (milk, peanuts, shellfish, eggs, etc.), antibiotics (penicillin, tetracycline), vitamins (thiamine, folic acid), drugs (insulin, ACTH, estradiol), vaccines (pertussis, typhoid), venoms (honeybee, wasp, snake), cosmetics, chemicals in plants (poison ivy, pollens, dust molds), iodine-containing dyes used in certain x-ray procedures, and even microbes.
In recent years there has been an increase in demand for technologically advanced products and rapid detection of allergens. Food allergies can trigger swelling, hives, nausea, fatigue, and more. It may take a while for a person to realize that they have a food allergy. Seasonal allergies (typically referred to as hay fever) can mimic those of a cold including congestion, runny nose and swollen eyes. Severe allergies can cause anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening emergency that can lead to breathing difficulties, lightheadedness and loss of consciousness.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
- Competitive Outlook
- Conclusion Highlights
- Conclusion 1: Skin patch tests compete with allergy immunoassays
- Conclusion 2: Biotin Interference
- Conclusion 3: Testing needs to be cost effective but precise to identify allergy diseases
- Conclusion 4: Sophistication in testing is leading to more automated effective testing
- Conclusion 5: Cross-reactive Carbohydrate Determinant
CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW
- Allergies
- Type I - Anaphylaxis
- Type II -Cytotoxic Reactions
- Type III- Immune Complex
- Type IV - Cell Mediated
- Allergy Testing
- Prevalence and Demographics of Allergies
CHAPTER 3: EMERGING TRENDS
- COVID-19
- Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare
- Telehealth
- Innovating POC
- Automated Allergy Diagnostics Platforms
- Cross-Reactive Carbohydrate Determinant
- Biotin Interference
CHAPTER 4: MARKET PARTICIPANTS
- AESKU. Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG
- ALPCO
- Binding Site Group Ltd
- Biocheck Inc.
- Biomerica Inc.
- BIO-RAD Laboratories Inc
- Diasys Diagnostics Systems GmbH
- Euroimmun AG
- HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd.
- Hycor Biomedical
- Immunodiagnostic Systems Holding Ltd
- Minaris Medical America
- Romer Labs Inc
- Siemens Healthineers GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tosoh Bioscience
CHAPTER 5: MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Overview
- Market by Region
- Market by Segment
- Competitive Analysis
- Thermo Fisher
- Siemens Healthineers
- Minaris Medical
- Euroimmun
