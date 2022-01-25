Worldwide Dairy Alternatives Industry to 2026 - Featuring Blue Diamond Growers, Eden Foods and Nutriops Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy alternatives market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Dairy alternatives refer to various food and beverages that are used as a substitute for animal-derived milk and milk-based products. These products are derived from plant-based sources, such as nuts and seeds and are a rich source of essential nutrients, such as calcium, vitamins, minerals, iron, potassium and magnesium. They also have minimal levels of fat and calories and are usually consumed by individuals suffering from lactose intolerance. Rice, coconut, cashew, oat, almond and soymilk are the commonly available dairy alternatives. They aid in weight management, maintaining a healthy nervous system, red blood cell (RBC) levels and brain functioning.



Global Dairy Alternatives Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular (CVD) and gastrointestinal diseases, along with the growing number of people with lactose intolerance, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming dairy alternatives is projected to drive the dairy alternatives market further. In comparison to the traditionally used dairy products, these alternatives are easily digested and do not cause painful bloating and other gastric problems.

Additionally, the emerging trend of veganism across the globe and various technological advancements in the production processes of these products, are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, manufacturers are utilizing ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing and enzymatic liquefaction processes to enhance the yield and nutritional content of the products. Other factors, including the availability of various sweetened, flavored and unsweetened variants, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and rapid urbanization across the globe, are expected to drive the global dairy alternatives market in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dairy alternatives market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on source, formulation, nutrient, distribution channel, product type and region.



Breakup by Source:

Almond

Soy

Oats

Hemp

Coconut

Rice

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Plain

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Flavoured

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Breakup by Nutrient:

Protein

Starch

Vitamin

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Cheese

Creamers

Yogurt

Ice Creams

Milk

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Diamond Growers, Dohler GmbH, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods Group, Nutriops S.L., Organic Valley, Panos Brands, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia SpA., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dairy alternatives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy alternatives market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nutrient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy alternatives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dairy Alternatives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Almond

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Soy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Oats

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Hemp

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Coconut

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Rice

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Formulation

7.1 Plain

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Sweetened

7.1.2.2 Unsweetened

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Flavored

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Sweetened

7.2.2.2 Unsweetened

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Nutrient

8.1 Protein

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Starch

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Vitamin

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1 Cheese

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Creamers

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Yogurt

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Ice Creams

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Milk

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Price Trends



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Dohler GmbH

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.3 Earth's Own Food Company

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Eden Foods

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Freedom Foods Group

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Nutriops S.L.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Organic Valley

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Panos Brands

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 SunOpta Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 The Hain Celestial

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 The Whitewave Foods Company

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Triballat Noyal

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14 Valsoia SpA

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14.3 Financials



