DSV - 2021 Annual Report conference call

We expect to release the 2021 Annual Report of DSV A/S in the morning of 9 February 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held at 12:30 PM CET.
At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the 2021 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 9 February 2022
Time: 12:30 PM CET
To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/annual-report-2021/
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK: +45 82 33 31 94
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9265
US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 739 274 07#)
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Media
Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com
