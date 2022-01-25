DSV - 2021 Annual Report conference call

We expect to release the 2021 Annual Report of DSV A/S in the morning of 9 February 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held at 12:30 PM CET.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the 2021 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 9 February 2022

Time: 12:30 PM CET

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast





Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/annual-report-2021/

b. Conference call





Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 82 33 31 94

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9265

US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 739 274 07#)

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Media



Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment