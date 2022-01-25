SkyWatch Appoints New Chief Product Officer

KITCHENER, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyWatch, a Kitchener-based SpaceTech company, today announced the appointment of David Proulx as Chief Product Officer. Proulx joins SkyWatch at an exciting time for the company, following a period of significant growth, including a $17.2M USD Series B round of financing, completed in June 2021.

Proulx brings more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership, including seven years as a product leader in the drone/unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) industry. In 2019, he successfully helped lead Aeryon Labs through a $200M acquisition by FLIR Systems and, most recently, the $8B acquisition of FLIR Systems by Teledyne Technologies. Prior to Aeryon, David had a 14-year career at BlackBerry/Research in Motion (RIM), spanning multiple leadership roles in corporate development, business development, and software product management.

"It was clear from the outset that David is a seasoned product leader with an impressive range, from development platforms and tooling, to remote sensing, to high-growth scale-ups," says James Slifierz, Chief Executive Officer at SkyWatch. "I'm excited to see that trifecta of experience come together here on the leadership team at SkyWatch."

"I'm thrilled to join the SkyWatch team," says Proulx. "SkyWatch is uniquely positioned in the middle of the SpaceTech value chain, at a transformational time in both the market, and in humanity's race to improve life on earth by applying ingenuity and innovation beyond the atmosphere."

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch builds infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers with two different products: EarthCache, which provides satellite data for enterprise applications, and TerraStream, a data management platform for satellite data operators. Learn more about SkyWatch at www.skywatch.com

Media Contact:

Kelly Winter

Director of Marketing

media@skywatch.com

Related Images











Image 1: David Proulx





Image of David Proulx, Chief Product Officer at SkyWatch









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment