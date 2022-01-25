Global emergency medical service (EMS) products market valuation to cross USD 24,010 million by 2027

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global emergency medical service (EMS) products market size was valued USD 17,730 million in 2020, and is slated to reach USD 24,010 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4% throughout.

As per the report, the industry is studied with respect to product gamut, and end-user ambit. A summary of the regional markets, and their individual revenue shares, size and scope are also given. The competitive landscape is scrutinized in terms of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions carried out by major players in order to unsheathe investment opportunities available in this business sphere.

As per the report findings, the market growth is being driven by surging demand for emergency care, increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe, and rising incidences of trauma.

For the unversed, emergency medical services specialize in providing acute care for patients with obstetric, medical, and surgical emergencies. The department is also capable of treating infections, injuries, strokes, heart attacks, asthma, and acute pregnancy complications.

With accuracy, and data integrity levels on par with industry-standards, the study attempts to unveil major opportunities available in global emergency medical service (EMS) products market to help players in achieving a strong growth.

Moreover, buyers of the report will have access to dependable and verified forecasts for the overall size and share of the market in terms of both revenue and sales.

Market segmentation overview

Considering type, the industry is arrayed into life support & emergency resuscitation systems, patient handling equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, infection control products, and others.

By application ambit, the industry classification comprises ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & trauma centers, and others.

Geographical scope

The research literature for worldwide emergency medical service (EMS) products industry spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is slated to record notable growth over the forecast period, owing to fast paced advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and growing focus of healthcare providers on emergency care. Furthermore, availability of sufficient reimbursement coverage and skilled professionals is anticipated to bolster regional market demand in the upcoming years.

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, by Type (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2027)

Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation Systems

Patient Handling Equipment

Patient Monitoring Systems

Wound Care Consumables

Infection Control Product

Others

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, by Application Ambit (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2027)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Others

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, by Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2027)

Medtronic plc

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Biotronik Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Schiller AG

Hillrom Company Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Teleflex Inc.

Smiths Medical

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Vyaire Medical Inc.

3M Company

Medline Industries Inc.

