Tryg’s Corporate Responsibility report 2021 has been published.



The report describes how Tryg is progressing in relation to our Corporate Responsibility strategy and targets. In 2021, Tryg completed the acquisition of Trygg-Hansa in Sweden and Codan in Norway. Hence, the Corporate Responsibility strategy targets have been updated to include the activities of the acquired businesses.

The report includes an ESG data overview of Tryg’s key performance indicators, Tryg’s climate reporting in line with Insurance & Pension Denmark’s industry recommendations, Tryg’s reporting on EU Taxonomy-eligible and non-eligible economic activities as well as Tryg’s climate-related disclosure in line with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.

Tryg's Corporate Responsibility report 2021 can be downloaded at https://tryg.com/en/CR




